Dear Editor.

Kindly allow me space in your newspaper to discuss a little 'hurricane unpreparedness time'.

Why don't we begin trimming trees during February, annually? Or, why don't we trim trees all throughout any given year, so we can properly manage these trees?

Falling trees do much damage to residential and commercial properties, as well as public infrastructure.

Over many years, Bahamians have permitted trees to simply grow in any fashion, with no pruning. Trees beautify our beaches, streets, parks, public buildings and residences, and all these trees require annual management.

Let's appreciate that trees are beautiful, but understand that we need to manage them, especially living in the hurricane belt.

Going forward, will the relevant government agencies as well as private persons be prepared by not waiting until the months of June through November to manage our trees?

– Gregory Warren Strachan



