The triumvirate

Dear Editor,

Now that Irma has passed through the country, we who are alive and above ground have much to be thankful for. Material damage can be corrected. Lives lost cannot be replaced. The Minnis administration, along with the opposition, led by Philip Brave Davis (PLP–Cat Island) both rose to the challenge in a mature and unified manner. The PM and Brave et al are to be congratulated on a job well done.

The initial preparations were in fits and starts, but better late than never at all. NEMA needs an urgent makeover and possibly a change in managerial personnel.

The hurricane season is just beginning in earnest, and I would hope that measures are in place to ensure that supplies and essential items are made available and delivered, where possible, by Bahamians and others who might be in need. The members of The Royal Bahamas Police Force and The Royal Bahamas Defence Force are to be complimented on their state of preparedness and assorted plans to assist with rapid and safe evacuation where necessary.

Commodore Tellis Bethel, finally the substantive holder of that office, is a no-nonsense individual who has long been preparing himself and his team to do what they do best: protect our borders and, of course, disaster relief and search and rescue efforts. Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson is of an untested quality, but I am certain that he is the man for the progressive evolvement of the force. It is so distressing, however, to see that a man like Ellison Greenslade seems to have been pushed aside ever since the election of the FNM. Sad.

The FNM promised transparency and accountability, but clearly they were bogus electoral mantras.

In any event, we survived again. We must now get on with the real business of the people. Hurricanes come and go, just like the run of the mill politicians. Yahweh has, again, seen fit to bring us through. Minnis and his people have been baptized by water. If they fail to be saved or accept political salvation, they will be baptized by fire the next time around. I am more than persuaded that the prayers of the ascribed anointed and deluded prayer warriors did an effective and credible job in making supplications to God to steer the destructive forces of Irma away from The Bahamas.

Now we should get back to the real business of the people. The opposition is about to go into yet another convention. Glenys Hanna-Martin (PLP–Englerston) is a mere distraction and on an ego trip to become leader of the new PLP.

Heritage is just that, but it is not an automatic qualification for leadership. What will she, or could she, bring to the new PLP? The FNM sang its way into power, but the songs now have the same, or so it seems, refrains of the songs sang by the now defunct Christie-led PLP. Glenys, with all due respect, is being selfish and petty, in my view.

She was incapable of running the Road Traffic Department and some other agencies, which fell under her watch. Millions went missing, allegedly, from the Post Office Savings Banks. Some other millions went missing, so they say, from a safe at the Road Traffic Department on a weekend. There were no repercussions or ministerial acknowledgement.

Yes, Brave had some unfortunate challenges at BAMSI, but I submit the permanent secretary, my good friend, Colin Higgs et al should have suffered administrative consequences. There were none.

The now minister of agriculture signed a letter of intent when he was ‘creased up’ with Christie them. Minnis cussed him out and called him many political names. Today, Wells is a Cabinet minister around Minnis’ banquet table, living large and, so they so they say, in charge.

Only in The Bahamas.

And so, the opposition will be challenged to formulate and present a sensible alternative to the fake agenda, so far of the clueless moon beam FNM administration.

I still hold out high hopes for Minnis dem, but I am fast losing hope that they know what the hell they are doing.

Brave has his job cut out for him and the new PLP. I support him for leader. I support Chester Cooper for deputy. I will hold my nose and support Fred Mitchell for national chairman. These three persons will form the core of the block that should and must be cemented to lay the corner sound and foundation of the new PLP.

During the approach and passage of Irma, Brave, showed just as much leadership capabilities and empathy as the PM, with all due respect, and more, in many instances.

Brave, with limited resources and without the purse strings of the state, was all over The Bahamas with his team ensuring that as many Bahamians, especially, Family Islanders, as possible were safe and in possession of all necessities. Dr. Minnis was okay, but, that is what we would have expected, and more.

The PLP has no time for playing doll house, and we have no time for sitting back passively, while clueless people continue to shove it down our throats just like Christie them did. As I have said, ad nauseam, before, I do not like Fred Mitchell at all.

He is on a different run than most Bahamians. He is also a man with severe failed political ambitions. Not only does he have a lean and hungry look, but, he too, if Brave is not careful, could emerge as [et tu] Brutus. He would, however, make an excellent national chairman for the new PLP. He has nothing much to do, and he appears to have plenty energy, so he would be vital in restructuring and rebuilding constituency branches, one by one.

Brave, while not a natural orator, is possessed of common sense and has a degree, often submerged, of empathy for regular people. It is a regret of epic proportions that we as a people have come to look to smooth talking politicians as our great god in the sky, when they are mere mortals, just like you all. This is his last and only chance to become de facto and de jure leader of the new PLP.

I would be grossly remiss if I did not thank the Lord God for having once again spared us the ravages of a major hurricane.

Truly, His mercies and goodness endure forever. Prayers have been answered as never before. Are the hands of The Lord too short too save?

The triumvirate of Brave, Chester and Mitchell will be the catalyst that secures the return to office by the new PLP.

A triumvirate does not, mind you, of necessity, mean a rule by three, but rather an amalgamation where the best three branches of the new PLP will be bought together. Brave is and will be primus inter pares, or first among equals.

To God, then, in all things be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.