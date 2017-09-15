Responding to The Guardian’s editorial on ‘The Age of Superstition’

Dear Editor,

We live in a natural world with many phenomena that we have some understanding of through the benefits of scientific advancement. In spite of that, there are many things we do not understand. It is important to note that just as there are natural laws, there are also spiritual laws. These laws are not to be confused with each other. Having great knowledge of natural law does not equate to having great knowledge of spiritual laws. We are wrong to posit that we only need to understand one of these laws to understand the world around us. We need balance in all things, knowledge of the natural and spiritual.

Rational thinking works well for matters that require that system of thought, but it cannot be used to address every matter that we cannot understand. There are unseen forces that influence all spheres of our existence on this planet. No one individual should assert that he or she alone knows why things happen as they do.

Of course in both instances there are those who may go too far, but there is one thing we should be able to agree on – Hurricane Irma was heading for Nassau when it shifted west, saving us from a direct and potentially catastrophic hit in the capital. You can say it was luck or fate and you may be right, but is it wrong to suggest that the grace of God saved us as well, without the label of superstitious being added?

– JB