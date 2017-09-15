Please support text to donate campaign

Dear Editor,

Hurricane Joaquin literally devastated the southeast Bahamas. I was a Red Cross volunteer at the time and I saw firsthand how this storm affected so many people. I remember BTC introducing its text to donate promotion. I remember that everyone could contribute to the cause just by texting. This promotion was able to raise a lot of money, and I also remember BTC and Brickell Management Group matching the donation to provide $30,000 for the Red Cross to help those in need. I was happy to see that BTC is again doing its text to donate promotion.

The amount may sound small, compared to the widespread devastation, but what is important to note is that every single dollar counts. I am grateful for corporate citizens like BTC and so many others that do their best, not just in tragedy and disasters, but every single day. I encourage all Bahamians all across the country to participate. All you have to do is text “donate” to the telephone number 5115 and you can give a dollar to help someone who really needs it. I haven’t been to Ragged Island, but I’ve seen a lot of photos. These people are hurting. Let’s give a helping hand, Bahamas. If every Bahamian with a cell phone can donate a dollar, and the dollar is doubled by BTC, then we can have almost $600,000 to help our fellow brothers and sisters.

Remember that the Bible says, “They will know we are Christians by our love”. Let’s show our love, Bahamas. Give a dollar. Help someone who really needs help.

– T. Rolle