Dear Editor,

I have many differences with the Minnis-led administration, but he and his crew are to be congratulated on a job well done with the recent Hurricane Irma. Never before in this era has the central government ever seen fit to actually evacuate many of the Family Islands that historically have borne the brunt of any hurricane. Thousands of grateful Bahamians were brought to New Providence for safety, at the expense of the public, as it should have been.

We are waiting to see the same sort of bold and preemptory leadership by the doctor with the economy, healthcare, education and, of course, unemployment. Minnis is able to do it if he has the political will power needed.

I am not a supporter of the FNM but I like Minnis as an individual and believe that he means all of us well. I do not believe that he sought the office of the PM just to slunk and play deluded when it comes to the dreams of the unwashed masses.

While the honeymoon goes on, Bahamians are becoming impatient to see actual plans and public policy initiatives by Minnis and company. The Grand Lucayan remains shuttered in Freeport, when it was hoped that it would have been refurbished and reopened for this winter season. It may still happen but it looks more doubtful by the day. National healthcare remains a work in progress, as it should be. But Dr. Duane Sands (FNM–Elizabeth), minister of health, has gone dead quiet of late.

No new infrastructural plans have been announced by Minister of Works Desmond Bannister (FNM–Carmichael). The glaring absences of concrete plans and agendas are troubling and could lead to an uncertain populace and potential investors, local and international.

Apart from the above, the prime minister and crew and, surprisingly, the opposition led by Philip Brave Davis (PLP–Cat Island) showed political maturity and unity. Congratulations to all concerned, especially ordinary Bahamians who did not panic, behaved orderly and came to each other's assistance where necessary.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.