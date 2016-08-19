Shaunae’s exceptionalism

It is generally accepted that most human beings live average lives – meaning, when compared to their fellow human beings there is little about their achievements, good or bad, that make them stand out. For instance, of the 60,000 students in the public education system, not less than 48,000 of them have grade point averages greater than a C, and more likely a D. For this reason students with A averages are exceptional – that is, they stand out among their peers.

At any given time there may be hundreds of Bahamian men and women seeking to be parliamentarians, but not greater than one percent of them will possess the combination of skills that lead others to believe in their ability to be prime minister. For this reason, when these persons come along – armed as they are with vision, intelligence, charisma, conviction, diplomacy, articulation and other such skills – they stand out as exceptional among their peers. Others not in possession of this combination struggle to justify their place beyond mediocrity – beyond the average.

There are some eight billion people in our world – eight billion people! If they all stood on each other’s shoulders the human ladder might touch the moon from Earth or at least enter outer space to take a closer view of it.

Not one percent of one percent of these human beings, if challenged to run a short race, can do so in a manner that might lead the others to marvel at their ability because almost all of us are simply average or below average runners. We have been so for as long as we have been recording out history. Yet, there are those rare breeds whose exceptionalism leaves us in amazement when we have a chance to watch them perform. In them we see what is possible beyond the average; what we might have been if so gifted; what our offspring might be if so blessed.

On our planet on this day you can search among the billions of souls who call this planet home and no one among them has been able to run the 400 meter race faster than Shaunae Miller, a young lady from The Bahamas. There is no woman of the four billion-plus on the planet who has taken so few seconds to cover that distance. Shaunae is exceptional. In her chosen sport she sits on top of the world and in that rare space few human beings in history have found dwelling. Pride seems so small a word. Celebration seems too brief a response. Joy feels a bit underwhelming for this achievement, especially given the manner of her bearing. She gave every bit of herself to achieve the end that thousands have sought to achieve. She left everything on the track, holding nothing back. She did it as the late Dr. Myles Munroe said it should be done, “You must empty yourself.”

Exceptionalism requires nothing less than emptying yourself. A natural gifting may put an exceptional human being’s foot in the door but only commitment, dedication, preparation and execution will produce exceptional results. This is what Shaunae has done and now we all join with her in songs of everlasting praise to God her sovereign and in celebration of her victory.

Congratulations Olympian! Congratulations victor! Congratulations national and international high achiever! Congratulations Mademoiselle Exceptional!

• Zhivargo Laing is a Bahamian economic consultant and former Cabinet minister who represented the Marco City constituency in the House of Assembly.



