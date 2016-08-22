Too much to lose, pt. 1

“The only thing that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing”

– Edmund Burke

Last week we published an article entitled The Philosopher King. In that article, we observed that “in our modern Bahamas, our smartest and best-educated individuals… have chosen to avoid political office, in many cases leaving the governance of our society to those who generally do not satisfy the qualifications of the philosopher king”.

We received many encouraging comments about that article, all of which are greatly appreciated. Several prominent citizens agree that young Bahamians are opting out of active participation in public life.

Therefore, this week we would like to Consider this… in the modern Bahamas, why have so many of our best and brightest avoided becoming actively involved in public life?

This week we will address the early years of our national development and the young progressive activists who left an indelible mark on the Bahamian political landscape then, although no one has yet come forward to take their place and be as effective a change agent in the life of our country today.

The early years of national development

One prominent individual to whom we earlier referred explained that another successful Bahamian, now deceased, once advised him that when the latter returned to The Bahamas from college he saw public service essentially as a national obligation, so he became deeply involved with the campaign of the party he supported, at that time the United Bahamian Party.

That was also the experience of many of our national founding fathers. Upon their return from law school in England in the 1950s, Lynden Pindling, Arthur Hanna, Cecil Wallace-Whitfield, Paul Adderley and Orville Turnquest, among others, saw it as their solemn duty to radically transform the established political, social and economic order, fully cognizant of the enormous hurdles that had to be overcome in order to do so.

This perspective was equally shared by other young men and women who did not study abroad – persons like Henry Taylor, Milo Butler, Clifford Darling, Arthur Foulkes, the suffragettes, who laboriously toiled for the right of women to vote, and many others who pursued a passionate commitment to reform the existential political, social and economic injustices of the day.

Young progressive activists

Many of the individuals who sought to bring about this positive and radical transformation in The Bahamas were a part of two immensely important forces: UNICOLL and UNICOMM. In the absence of historically documented data about the formation, composition and operation of UNICOLL and UNICOMM, we heavily relied on discussions and written commentary regarding these organizations from Sir Franklyn Wilson and Sean McWeeney, QC and recognize their generous contributions to this article.

In 1966, several Bahamians who were studying abroad organized like-minded students into a group that adopted the name UNICOLL, which stood for University College. UNICOLL was the brainchild of Perry Christie and Bernard Nottage, both of whom were studying in the United Kingdom. They, along with others, were motivated by the idea that Bahamians who were receiving a college education owed it to the Bahamian society and to themselves to engage in productive meetings and dialogue about improving the society to which they ultimately planned to return. UNICOLL meetings were held in the auditorium of the original Government High School and Bernard Nottage was its first president.

It is noteworthy that this year marks the 50th anniversary of UNICOLL’S formation. In 1966, it quickly became clear that the name UNICOLL was not sufficiently inclusive and, in 1968, UNICOLL changed its name to UNICOMM, and although it was the same organization, the name change was more inclusive with the reference to “community” being reflected in the abbreviated name.

As McWeeney, UNICOMM’s president from 1969 to 1972, noted: “UNICOMM was the first pressure group to consistently and unambiguously promote the idea of national independence for The Bahamas. The group was very nationalistic and decidedly anti-colonialist, so its pro-independence advocacy was a natural outgrowth of this ideological orientation. UNICOMM’s famous Union Jack flag-burning event on Clifford Park in 1970 was emblematic of the kind of aggressive advocacy in which we were engaged long before it became politically fashionable in the PLP to beat the independence drum. In this sense, we were ahead of our times.

“Advocacy for Bahamianization was another major area of our public outreach back then. We saw Arthur Hanna, Carl Francis and Loftus Roker as our kindred spirits in this regard, much less so Pindling who was a little too pragmatic, pro-Western establishment for our tastes back then!

“I should add that we were especially close to Arthur Foulkes (who by that time, although still in the PLP, had become estranged from Pindling). Foulkes was perhaps the leading intellectual in the PLP, well read in the revolutionary literature of Nkrumah, Franz Fanon, etc. and we had regular social contact with him to discuss these ideological things and, of course, local politics as well. We were great admirers of his.

“UNICOMM espoused a political philosophy that we tactfully termed ‘egalitarianism’ which was actually a euphemism for socialism (a largely unspeakable word in The Bahamas back then when Castro was in full flower and the Americans were deep in the Cold War with the USSR).

“The egalitarian philosophy was based in large part on African socialism as developed and articulated by Nkrumah and, more so, Julius Nyerere. It also incorporated elements of British post-war socialism with traces of classical Marxist-Leninist ideology as well. Definitely not mainstream political thought for The Bahamas!

“UNICOMM had a 10-point plan calling for, amongst other things, a system of socialized medicine, a more equitable distribution of land, empowerment of the masses through educational and economic uplift; Bahamianization, more equitable taxation, etc.

“We had great consciousness of the international movement for change. We closely followed leftist struggles around the world, especially in South Africa and what was then Rhodesia and, closer to home, the leftist movements in Jamaica, Trinidad, Guyana (and Cuba, of course) and in the United States. We also had a branch of UNICOMM at UWI in Jamaica (Valentine Grimes was the chairman, followed by Dion Hanna). We even had connections with the Black Panthers in the United States. In fact, I represented UNICOMM at the Black Panthers Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1971. What a crazy time that was!”

UNICOMM ultimately disbanded as the 1972 general election approached, with McWeeney, Frankie and Stanley Wilson, Maddie McDonald, Alfred Stewart and a majority of other members supporting the PLP. Dr. John McCartney headed the other camp whose supporters included Lionel Carey, Arthur Hamilton, Charles Fawkes and Frank Davis. This latter group had previously agitated internally for UNICOMM to morph into a full-fledged political party of its own, with a view to challenging both the PLP and the new opposition FNM. Ultimately, the latter group formed the now defunct Vanguard Nationalist and Socialist Party, which contested several general elections. Several others joined the newly formed Free National Movement.

The imperative to serve

In the last half of the 20th century there was a genuine desire and an obligatory imperative for young persons to answer the call to public service.

This radically changed in the 1990s, which begs the question: What has changed? We will address the answers to that question next week.

Conclusion

Today’s political landscape is dramatically different from that which existed 50 and 60 years ago. In the 1950s and 1960s there was a deeper, inherent commitment to nation building, a greater imperative to righting the social, economic and political depravities that existed at that time.

In brief, back then Bahamians had not achieved many of the basic human rights that we enjoy today, rights that are often taken for granted. In those days, we did not enjoy universal suffrage, property ownership, and majority rule and there was a considerably smaller middle class. Because the average Bahamian was not as empowered then as he is today, there was much more to gain by activism and advocacy for a cause than there was to lose.

Today, however, we are not as driven by parallel causes as were our forebears. That is precisely why we must be ever mindful that the hard-fought gains that have been achieved as a nation can quickly disappear if they are not preciously protected and sacredly safeguarded.

If we fail to enlist our best and brightest in public life, and if we are unable to inspire young Bahamians to progressively espouse present-day Bahamian challenges as was done by the members of UNICOMM, we run the risk of reversing the advances that were achieved by those paragon precursors of progress who selflessly sacrificed to secure successes.

And that will certainly be too much to lose.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.



