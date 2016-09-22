The virulence of racist ideologies

The cancerous and virulent nature of white supremacy and its attendant racism is manifested not only in those white people who consciously or subconsciously perpetuate this ideology of prejudice and discrimination, particularly through cultural habits, and social structures and institutions.

The fundamental conceit that black people are inherently inferior and white people are inherently superior has, over many centuries, been internalized by many black people. Examples from successive generations showcase a broader narrative.

Many Bahamians know from personal experience, of a parent or grandparent favoring lighter skinned children or grandchildren, while overtly or subtly disfavoring or ostracizing their darker skinned kin.

These parents and grandchildren believe that their children and grandchildren reflect on them and afford them a certain social status with their peers and in society. So for some, the lighter the skin of the child or grandchild, the better.

This phenomenon still exists, a legacy of white supremacy, which taught black people to evaluate their self-worth, intelligence, beauty and social acceptability based on skin tone, hair and other physical attributes.

The practice is even worse in Haiti and Jamaica, where the valuation of the worth of oneself and others along the lines of skin tone and class is even more pronounced and vigorously applied.

White supremacy sought to dehumanize blacks not only through systems of violence and control. As an ideology it also used language and other instruments to instruct black people about their inferiority, controlling their minds and world-view through propaganda.

Just as women were taught by men of their inferiority, blacks were taught the same, and then passed on the cycle of inferiority to successive generations.

This is the “mental slavery” of which Bob Marley sang. The process of emancipation continues in the demythologizing and deconstruction of white supremacist ideologies, of which the U.S. Republican presidential nominee is giving bellicose voice in America.

Donald Trump is not only using so-called dog whistles to incite the white supremacists among his supporters. He is blatant in his racism as were many of those in the Republican Party and others who attacked President Obama over where he was born, an unmistakable racist attack.

Pageant

Here at home, a friend recalls the Christmas pageant decades ago at her primary school. The announcement was made for one of the girls to play the role of the Virgin Mary.

The excited friend was quickly disabused of any notion that she could play the role of Mary. Her disqualification? She was black.

Her white friend did a jig and told her emphatically that only a white person could play the role. Of course, the white girl was chosen. The school could not take a chance on a black Virgin Mary at the time.

This is but one example of children displaying the reality of race even at a young age. Many black children, though not this friend, internalized this sense of racial inferiority and act out this inferiority into adulthood.

Another friend tells the story of one of her friends, who is dark skinned, lives overseas, and who exclusively dates white men. The latter scoffs that she does not want a black man anywhere near her sexually.

That her father, siblings and a number of her relatives are dark skinned, suggests her own curious sense of herself. The woman in question also sees herself as a special black. She believes that white people take to her especially because of her economic standing and language skills.

An older gentleman recalls an all too familiar experience which many Bahamians have had. He was told by a woman of her son who was having a number of challenges and who was unable to find a suitable woman as a partner.

The man finally found a woman the mother thought was a good and supporting partner for her son. The only problem she had was that the woman was “black and picky head”.

The mother liked the content of the woman’s character but was not happy about the color of her skin and the texture of her hair.

The older gentleman who was told the story was bemused because he himself was darker skinned and had the same hair as the would-be wife. The mother telling the story saw no irony.

Ancestry

There are still so-called white families in The Bahamas who clearly have some black ancestry but who have sought to present themselves as so-called pure whites. The conceit: the whiter the skin, the supposedly better, purer, more intelligent and more inherently moral are those with more supposedly white blood.

There are some white and black Bahamians who see Junkanoo as too black. Some of them seem to suggest that the addition of elements from the Christian-inspired Carnival can help to improve this seemingly too African-based festival.

These are not stories from a bygone era. They represent a certain view of racial identity and racial inferiority still resident in many Bahamians, which surfaces in various ways.

Quite a number of black Bahamians view whites or lighter skinned people as inherently more attractive and more intelligent, and are pleased when their children marry someone with lighter skin. Some Bahamians brag about having only worked for white families or businesses during their lifetime.

A black Bahamas member of Parliament, echoing the sentiment of quite a number, speaks about how black people cannot give up political power, as if this is singularly or mostly a trait of black people, rather than a human phenomenon.

The United Bahamian Party was no more desirous of giving up power than was the Progressive Liberal Party.

Throughout history, dictators and oligarchs in Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe enjoyed power as much as the other, often seeking to maintain power through nefarious means. It has nothing to do with the color of one’s skin and instead is a matter of historical circumstance.

Leaders in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australian and New Zealand have routinely only given up power when defeated at the ballot box or by an internal party vote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to give up power anytime soon. The Kirchners in Argentina remained in power as long as they could. Dictatorships were par for the course in South and Central America and in Eastern Europe for numerous decades.

Dictator

The narcissistic brutal dictator Nursultan Äbishuly Nazarbayev, the President of Kazakhstan, has been his country's leader since 1989.

Islam Abduganiyevich Karimov, the first president of Uzbekistan from its independence in 1991, remained in power until his death this year. He tortured, killed and imprisoned his people in his lust for power.

There are black democracies in the Caribbean and Africa considerably more democratic than other countries in the world today. Sub-Saharan Africa has become increasingly democratized, though there is still progress to be made.

But as the so-called Arab Spring demonstrated, democracy is a process, it takes time, and includes not only elections and voting, but also a free press, the rule of law and a strong two-party or multi-party system depending on a country’s history.

Again, it is a matter of history and not the color of the leadership, as exemplified by the historic dictatorships of North Africa and the Middle East. Haiti is making democratic strides while countries like Syria and Libya are hamstrung by their history.

Meanwhile, there are many Bahamians who still do not appreciate the historical experience of black Americans and who digest and easily accept the predominant and often negative white American narrative about black America, perpetrated by certain media, including Fox News.

In the U.S., Donald Trump continues to state that black Americans are in the worse shape ever in American history, despite the facts and that this constitutes a pernicious lie, a lie many people believe.

The ongoing killing of unarmed blacks by police officers in the U.S. is one of the most obvious examples of blatant racism in America. There are others.

During the crack cocaine epidemic among mostly poor blacks during the 1980s and the early to mid-1990s, America typically responded with harsh penalties and the massive criminalization of what was overwhelmingly a public health and social crisis.

Compare this to the opioid and heroin crisis among white and middle class America, which is being treated mostly as a public health matter.

The same ideology which often demonizes blacks in America is the same ideology which taught blacks, including in The Bahamas and the Caribbean, to see themselves and their progeny as inferior.

To go forward in this generation triumphantly, more black Bahamians need to emancipate themselves from the mental slavery of seeing themselves and black Americans through the prejudicial lens of the supremacists.

