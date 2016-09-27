The Bahamas: A nation and a people in transition

As a nation, we have certainly embarked on a voyage into the unknown and we find ourselves in unchartered territory. It is fair to state that we live in one of the most interesting times in Bahamian history. The challenges we face as a nation are well documented and need not be reiterated in this piece albeit it sets the background if we are to unravel the mystery surrounding the mood of the Bahamian people. While the political, social and economic challenges we face as a nation are not new to us or countries the world over, arguably, the timing and stakes make us alien to the existing environment.

The apathy of the Bahamian populace is perhaps the worst it’s been in a post-independent Bahamas. Interestingly, this level of indifference is not necessarily linked to any one issue, thing, person or group; rather it is the sum of the total that has caused many to become disinterested and disengaged. It seems justified to conclude that we find ourselves in a national perfect storm that has been brewing for quite some time.

A sense of betrayal

There is widespread irritation and in some quarters there is much annoyance, but the question is at whom or towards what? The answers to these questions are not simple but many will simply assert that they are frustrated with everything with no desire to analyse the factors that have led them to their current disposition. The obvious and easiest candidate against which we direct our rage is toward church and/or the government and with them all other political leaders. Having created a culture in which they are considered by many as the be all and the end all, this was simply inevitable and the chickens have come home to roost.

As the people reposed much confidence and faith in the government over the years, like children do in Santa Clause, they believed everything that the political or religious leaders said. There was much trust in the elected few who promised to look out for their best interest and give them a voice. Then their followers began to see huge disparities between what was said and what was done; we saw contradictions in the actions of those we expected to care for our well-being. The promises faded as the years went by and we saw that the leaders flourished and bloomed while those who followed languished and were doomed. This translated into a sense of betrayal even though the high expectations couldn’t have been met in the first place.

A sentiment of distrust

Discouraged patriotic Bahamians, workers, parents, congregants, immigrants, investors, religious leaders and politicians abound in a Bahamas sailing in troubled waters. The indicators suggest that the Bahamian economy is depressed but do these accurately depict the psyche of the Bahamian people? While we are concerned about the indicators that are factual, real and clear for all to see, what about the indicators that are not so obvious?

The cost of political and/or religious distrust by followers is great with significant implications for the health and progress of the nation. The result of distrust is manifested in failed referenda and indifference toward exercising our power to determine the future direction of our country by voting. It is revealed in congregants that boycott religious establishments and choose to remain at home to watch televangelist. This reality leads those of the Christian faith to question whether the focus is on the man of God or the God of the man.

Will political supporters choose to remain at home unless there are tangible benefits for assisting a political candidate in his/her canvassing efforts rather than based on conviction? Do ordinarily great employees carry out a work-to-rule strategy not going over and beyond the call of duty to assist the company in achieving its set goals and objectives? Are children more minded to rebel on the basis that their parents employ a ‘“do as I say” rather than a “do as I do” strategy? We seem to have replaced trust with doubt and heightened scepticism which has hindered our path to success nationwide.

The search for inspiration

In the midst of doom and gloom, there is always a glimmer of hope. Confronted with the magnitude of the realities before us, what or who can inspire the Bahamian people again? Dark moments and stormy weather make us look forward to bright sunny days in calm waters. It is sometimes necessary for men and women to experience disappointments in life because it provides us with the opportunity to reflect upon the state of affairs in our lives. What we often find is that our priorities are misguided and misplaced. In fact, in many instances people often find that they have no priorities.

While Bahamians traverse these difficult waters, we must realize that inspiration comes from within. A true leader will only ignite that which is lying dormant within you or extract that which you didn’t know was there. Hence, we should look within ourselves and dig deep within our souls to draw inspiration. It is in these depths that we find the strength and motivation that causes us to reach true contentment and fulfilment in our lives.

Impartiality in the national interest

It is indeed imperative that we also stop seeing things through the lens of personal affiliations. Are we not one people under the same sun in a beautiful nation called The Bahamas? Are we not one people under one God? It is always interesting to note that different religions believe that there is one true living God and in many instances the principles guiding how we interact with one another as human beings are similar on so many levels. Yet, we are so divided and antagonistic towards each other. True Christians know how to embrace people of all languages, ethnicities and genders and appreciate that while we may hate the sin, we must love the sinner. This is a Christian duty, to love our neighbors as ourselves and according to Jesus Christ it is regarded as the second greatest commandment of God.

For years, many have been crying for human beings to take religion out of the way that they do things, or take off our political color lens and stop seeing things within The Bahamas from a red, yellow, green, denominational or other perspective. True patriots may subscribe to different political philosophies but they respect differing views and treat others as equals in national service; true Bahamians know that all lives matter.

A country in transition

In the final analysis, despite what the optics may show or what the mood of the nation based upon polls may dictate, The Bahamas finds itself on the cusp of a positive transition. Sometimes an element of distrust brings a greater awareness of who we are and what we desire. However, what we cannot expect is to do the same thing and expect a different result. This country’s journey has often been likened to the journey of the Israelites out of Egypt to the Promised Land. Arguably, we have yet to fully reach the Promised Land, however, it can be submitted that we are no longer in the wilderness.

Nevertheless, the Israelites were warned clearly that once they crossed over the Jordan into the Promised Land, the manna that came from heaven during their time in the wilderness would cease. In effect, they would be required to work the land themselves if they wanted to eat. The average Bahamian must realize that if they want true change, they must now work harder than ever as the manna has stopped. No longer can we look to the politician, the religious leader, union or employer to take us into the Promised Land. We can challenge and fight the status quo and the unfavorable conditions; however, we must work the land for ourselves.

Additionally, while it is recognized that there is always need for leaders at the forefront, our hopes and trust should not be placed in these individuals for they will surely by their human nature fail us from time to time.

We understand that there are laborers in the proverbial vineyards of politics, religion and society, but there is still much work to do and we must recruit more laborers. The answer to our nation’s problems is everyone finding their own tool or gift to help rebuild the wall that will take us to the destination that we dream of for our nation. Beyond the sense of betrayal and sentiment of distrust, the Bahamian Dream must not be perceived as an illusion but as a plausible reality.

• Arinthia S. Komolafe is an attorney-at-law. Comments on this article can be directed to a.s.komolafe510@gmail.com.



