The prospects for the FNM

A recent Public Domain poll provided bad news for the PLP and the FNM. It demonstrated how low the PLP has sunk and how unpopular Prime Minister Perry Christie is. Most Bahamians are fed up with the government and believe the country is on the wrong track.

At the last election, the PLP effectively played the nationalism card, successfully exploiting its “Believe in Bahamians” slogan. Now the PLP is seen as more in the throes of foreign interests than the FNM. This is a dramatic turn around.

Still, given all of this, and how widely loathed is the PLP and how disliked is Christie, the FNM is not that far ahead of the PLP and is polling at the same numbers as the DNA, the only party with any reason to celebrate the results of the poll.

The frightening number for the PLP and the FNM is that a quarter of the electorate suggests that they will not vote. This likely includes disaffected PLPs and a significant chunk of the FNM’s base.

The number of those who will not vote is likely to decline nearer to the election. But by how much?

We may see a historically low turnout because many voters are uninspired and turned off by the Christie-led PLP and by the Dr. Hubert Minnis-led FNM.

For the FNM to have not pulled way ahead of the PLP is mostly a function of two things. Disunity in a party turns off voters. For the last four years the FNM has been riven by disunity.

To present any semblance of unity will require Minnis and Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner to present enough of a united front to dispel doubts about the depth of disunity in the party. How Minnis treats Butler-Turner and how she might respond is an acid test.

Unity is about more than re-nominating Butler-Turner. She should also be consulted on the direction of the party, particularly about the FNM’s policy ideas and manifesto.

Disruptive

The rumblings by the oligarch Tennyson Wells and the disruptive behavior in Long Island by the politically unstable, erratic and opportunistic Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins suggest that there is still game-playing by certain forces within the FNM.

The decision by North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly and Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant not to run for re-election suggests that they have no faith in the leadership of Minnis.

The treatment by Minnis and others of St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman has been disgraceful. Though Minnis reportedly assured others that Chipman would not be deselected, it appears that Minnis is hell-bent on denying Chipman a re-nomination.

It appears that Minnis is yet again playing a game that will lead to more disunity within the party as he executes most of his political opponents.

His inability to be frank with his colleagues suggests how he will perform if he ever becomes head of government. He is allergic to the principle of collegiality, which is at the heart of our system.

Following the outcome of the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom, which led to the political fall of former Prime Minister David Cameron, the new prime minister, Theresa May, demonstrated the maturity and political wisdom to appoint a number of political rivals to her Cabinet.

Minnis practices the politics of revenge, constantly seeking to destroy and to end the political careers of his opponents.

In addition to the need to demonstrate unity, the FNM has other challenges. It must select good candidates – especially identifiable FNMs – and offer the country a vision, message and sensible policy ideas.

The party recently put forward some good candidates, even though those offered are a mixed bag. Those who are newly selected will come to experience in Minnis what the so-called Gang of Six and others came to experience.

Weaknesses

Power reveals one’s strengths and weaknesses in dramatic form. The traits exhibited by Minnis as opposition leader will be written large if he becomes prime minister, which means that the relative peace in the FNM will not last.

What Minnis has survived in the FNM Council and Executive Committee, he will not necessarily survive in a Cabinet or in a parliamentary caucus in government. Running a party and running a country are dramatically different responsibilities.

Those high-powered individuals who may win their seats and serve in an FNM Cabinet will have little taste or time for a dysfunctional non-collegial leader. The public will also have high expectations and are more demanding of a prime minister than an opposition leader.

Those who believe that they have seen considerable turmoil in the FNM in the last four and a half years will need to fasten their seat belts if the party returns to office.

While the FNM has recently chosen a few good candidates, the party still lacks capable female candidates such as Butler-Turner. If the party goes into the election with fewer female candidates than the last election, it will be a step backward and will look even more like a men’s club.

Women make up the largest number of voters. While women over a certain age are less concerned about female candidates, younger female voters appear to want more women in office.

For four-plus years the FNM has appeared like an intellectual vacuum with few sensible ideas in terms of a vision and policies to help confront the challenges of economic decline, joblessness, crime, social decay, corruption and a failing government-operated school system.

The party has failed to set out an opportunity agenda, including promoting economic growth and entrepreneurship, and plans for training and education platforms for young Bahamians.

Worryingly, instead of sensible and credible plans for the country, Minnis keeps repeating incoherent ideas like his unworkable and unserious notion of turning Over-the-Hill into a Freeport-like zone.

Uninspired

The FNM also faces the challenge of a divided opposition. That the DNA is polling at the same level as the FNM should be deeply worrying for the party. The largest cohort of voters is those under 30. Fed up with the PLP and uninspired by the FNM, scores of young people are open to the DNA’s message and energy.

As of now, the FNM exudes little energy, though it has gained some regard by the announcement of some good candidates. That it attracted a small crowd to its recent announcement of candidates suggests the low level of enthusiasm of the party’s base.

If the FNM wins the next election, it would have little to do with the efforts of Minnis or the attractiveness of the party. It would have mostly all to do with the absolute collapse of support for the PLP and Christie.

The FNM would win mostly by default.

But the delight of many in getting rid of the PLP would last for a very short period. There would be a brief honeymoon. Soon thereafter the demands of the public and the scrutiny of the media would make the FNM’s last four-plus years seem like a walk on the beach at sunset.

The time in opposition should be used to prepare for government. We shall see just how ready or prepared is the FNM for the next election and the possibility of government.

• frontporchguardian@gmail.com, www.bahamapundit.com.



