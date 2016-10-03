Benedictine bridges, pt. 3

“Education is all a matter of building bridges.”

– Ralph Ellison

Two weeks ago, in part one of this series, we recounted the immensely impactful influence of the Benedictines from Saint John’s University (SJU) in Collegeville, Minnesota on the Bahamian society. We highlighted many Bahamian SJU graduates, clerical and secular, who, over the latter half of the 20th century, made significant contributions to national development.

Last week, we reviewed two outstanding Bahamian SJU graduates, the late Eugene Dupuch, Q.C. and Fr. Bonaventure Dean, whose superlative successes continued to build Benedictine bridges in The Bahamas.

This week, we would like to Consider this … Who are some of the other outstanding Bahamians SJU students whose admirable accomplishments continue to build Benedictine bridges in The Bahamas?

We will discuss the contributions of the late Leviticus Adderley and a fledgling Bahamian student who currently serves as SJU senate president, Ramond Mitchell.

Leviticus Adderley: His early years

Leviticus Louis “Lou” Joseph Adderley, born in Nassau on March 11, 1933, was among the early students to attend St. Augustine’s College (SAC). After graduating, he attended SJU, where he excelled academically and was an outstanding athlete in three sports – track and field, wrestling and tennis.

Although Adderley was not previously exposed to the sport of wrestling before enrolling at Saint John’s, he earned a conference championship in 1954. He was also an exceptionally talented tennis player. In his entire tennis career at Saint John’s, he lost only one tennis match during the conference championships of his freshman year. During his last three years, Adderley was the conference champion demonstrating that, with perseverance, hard work and discipline, an individual could accomplish any task that he undertook.

His return to The Bahamas

Lou Adderley graduated from Saint John’s in 1955 with a degree in economics and returned to The Bahamas, accepting a teaching job at SAC, becoming its first lay teacher. He served his entire career at SAC, first as a physical education and math teacher, then as the first lay headmaster, and finally as the president of the school’s development council. Also upon his return to The Bahamas, Adderley resumed his membership in St. Bernard’s Sporting Club, starring on its baseball and basketball teams. As a founding member of The Bahamas Volleyball Federation, he played with SAC’s Alumni Association’s Volleyball team. He was also the player-coach on the first volleyball team to represent The Bahamas at the Pan American Games in 1967 in Winnipeg, Canada.

Adderley founded the Bahamas Association of Certified Officials in 1976 and was also a founding member of the Bahamas Association of Basketball Officials, once serving as national interpreter. In 1982, he was inducted into the Bahamas Amateur Basketball Association Hall of Fame.

His contribution to national development

Lou Adderley had a direct hand in producing many of the finest Bahamian high school athletes during his 44 years at St. Augustine’s College. He also played a significant role in establishing the kind of academic and athletic excellence for which SAC has become renowned.

His deeply rooted spirituality

Leviticus Adderley was ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church and, for the last 10 years of his life, he served faithfully at St. Anselm's in Fox Hill.

Leviticus “Uncle Lou” Adderley left us on May 24, 2003. During his funeral, Adderley was lauded by Monsignor Preston Moss “as a good man, a holy man, and there was no need to ask what a true Bahamian man was because we had seen and touched and felt it in Uncle Lou”. He was buried in the cemetery at St. Augustine's Monastery.

Honoring his legacy

Adderley was posthumously honored by SJU, receiving the Colman Barry Award from Saint John’s for distinguished contributions to religion and society for the immeasurable service that he made to nation-building. The SJU and the College of Saint Benedict Alumni Associations in The Bahamas have established the Lou Adderley Scholarship for deserving Bahamian SJU students in his honor.

Adderley was a builder of young men and women, a teacher of students, a coach of champions and a defender and living testimony of his faith. Affectionately referred to as “Uncle Lou”, he was also a mentor, a surrogate father, an all-around supporter and headmaster to thousands of children who passed through SAC who played sports, both Catholic and non-Catholic. He was a great Bahamian.

In so many ways, Deacon Leviticus Adderley was quintessentially a Bahamian “man for all seasons”.

Ramond Mitchell

Ramond Mitchell is the first Bahamian to be elected by his fellow SJU schoolmates to the office of senate president, the student government at SJU. A graduate of SAC, Mitchell is slated to graduate from SJU in May 2017 with a major in theology and a minor in communications. In an expressive and expansive essay, “Caritas: Man of Extraordinary Service”, authored by Mitchell, he described the Benedictine character of Saint John’s University and Abbey. He observed that: “Saint Benedict and his values that have shaped a timeless Benedictine tradition and character of Saint John’s University and Abbey [that] holds service as a fundamental part of the values that make up the human person.

“From the very start of my college journey I have been involved by serving as a student senator, participating in groups like men’s spirituality and spiritual direction, singing with campus ministry, Saint John’s Abbey Schola, and Saint John’s Men’s Chorus,” he said.

Mitchell has been intimately involved in the SJU community. He served “as a resident assistant, worked for the music department, career services and national Catholic youth choir, served as student ambassador, and [has] been involved on the Cultural Affairs Board, Intercultural Directions Council, First Years Forward and as an orientation leader”. He has also served as the student senate representative on SJU’s board of trustees.

Mitchell recalls that, “One theme became clear through my service: The Benedictine values were lived out through every activity I was and am involved in.

“There are four prevalent Benedictine values that stand out to me: Dignity of work, respect for persons, stewardship and community. These four values are vital in creating a strong, sustainable community that thrives upon the dignity of the human person. Truly, the Saint John’s community has provided me with many opportunities to epitomize the values entrenched within it. However, it may be courage itself that has led me to capitalize on these opportunities.

“My understanding of courage stems from St. Benedict’s life and teachings and includes the commitment of many courageous men who have made Saint John’s University and Abbey into the place it is today. Although Benedict rarely mentions courage within his rule, he has shown me that the highest goods come from God and those goods are rightly due back to him. I would consider courage to be one of those highest goods.

“When I engage in the many activities and give my time of service, or even ponder about my next step on my earthly journey, I know that I am exemplifying the four values that are dearest to me. But am I simply giving my time, or giving something more? It takes courage, not mine but God’s, to confidently pursue a consummation of these values when engaging in service. Courage allows me to give something extra.

“When courage first entered the English language, it meant to tell one’s story with all of one’s heart. This, above all else, demonstrates what role courage plays in respecting others. You must first accept your story if you desire to embrace another’s. An act of humility like this is fundamental to the Benedictine values.

“Through men’s spirituality, spiritual discernment, serving as a student leader, serving in various cultural clubs, participating in mass and prayers with the monks, and St. Benedict’s teachings, I have learned to respect everyone’s story at Saint John’s.

“I have truly immersed myself into this community and will continue to allow my love for the Benedictine tradition at Saint John’s to fire my desire to continue serving, no matter the cost.”

Mitchell truly personifies the Benedictine values that represent the core values of St. John’s.

Conclusion

As we end this series on Benedictine bridges, it is instructive to note that Catholic social teaching continues to motivate and drive the work of those Benedictines who built and continue to sustain the bridge to the future for Bahamians at SJU.

Undoubtedly the many alumni of SJU such as the Bahamian priests, including Fathers Charles Coakley, Boswell Davis, Leander Thompson, Bonaventure Dean, Cletus Edgecombe, Prosper Burrows, Monsignor Preston Moss and Remy David; as well as non-clerics like the late Sir Etienne and Eugene Dupuch, Arthur Barnett and Deacon Leviticus Adderley, along with living alumni like Leon and Pierre Dupuch, Luther Smith, Creswell Sturrup, Justice Neville Adderley, Dr. Rodney Smith, Prince Wallace, Basil Christie, Paul Christophilis, Wellington Pratt, Martin Lundy, Sharon Storr, Ramond Mitchell and so many, many others clearly appreciate, in the words of Ralph Ellison, that, “Education is all a matter of building bridges.”

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.



