The calm before the storm

This week, the nation and indeed other parts of the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti, brace up, as we all prepare, for what is shaping up to be a dangerous and potentially catastrophic storm of the 2016 hurricane season for the region. The name Matthew has evoked a level of anxiety in our nation not seen since Hurricane Joaquin struck The Bahamas last year. The storm, which caused great devastation in the southern Bahamas, has since had its name respectfully retired from the list of tropical cyclone names.

Ironically, the name Matthew means “gift of Yahweh” or “gift of God”. The question as to whether the storm will live up to the meaning of its name and be seen as a gift to The Bahamas cannot be answered at this time. In the early days of Hurricane Matthew’s formation and intensification, Bahamians, in our usual optimism, were quick to suggest that the storm will not be coming our way. While we remain hopeful and prayerful as a nation, we must make preparations to ensure the health and safety of our people.

Joaquin’s lessons

There was enough blame to go around following the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Joaquin last year. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those in the central and southeastern Bahamas whose lives were significantly impacted by the wrath of this fierce storm. Indeed, many of our brothers and sisters are still reeling from the storm’s effects with rebuilding efforts still not completed. There were many lessons learned from Joaquin which should help us in preparing for storms in the future.

It has been encouraging to see the numerous updates provided by the Department of Meteorology (DOM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the lead-up to Hurricane Matthew. There was at least one occasion within the last few days that text messages were sent out by NEMA and multiple alerts have been issued by the DOM. Hopefully, these communications were distributed and received by all inhabited islands in The Bahamas. Additionally, we presume that the discussions surrounding the voluntary and mandatory evacuation of individuals (particularly the elderly, disabled, persons in low-lying areas and other vulnerable persons) that followed Joaquin did not fall by the wayside, but have been translated into action. Overall, there seems to be better coordination among the relevant ministries and agencies this time around, but only time will tell how effective we have been in this regard.

Preparation for restoration

Hurricane Joaquin caused an estimated damage of $100 million to The Bahamas, which led to a discussion about insurance for government buildings and infrastructure. Further, pronouncements were made about the need to engage relevant parties on the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF), which had the potential to reduce potential outlay by the government and taxpayers in the event of a catastrophic event such as a hurricane. While the existence of certain criteria like inches of rain and extent of damage for claims from the CCRIF were noted, it noted that this required further dialogue by the government in early 2016.

There was also some commentary on the potential for collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure that more individuals and businesses are able to access some form of insurance to provide them with financial protection in event of a disaster. It is noteworthy to state that in the absence of insurance either via the CCRIF or property/casualty insurance, the burden of the cost of recovery and restoration will fall on the government and taxpayers by extension. Hurricane Matthew provides the government and its strategic partners with an opportunity to demonstrate how the discussions have progressed to ease the fiscal pressure of events of this nature on the public purse especially during a time in which we face fiscal challenges.

Uncertainty and unpredictability looms

Diane Ackerman opined that the hurricane season brings a humbling reminder that, despite our technologies, most of nature remains unpredictable. This has proven to be true in times past and reminds us that in spite of our best efforts, there is little or nothing we can do to control the forces of nature. A review of the projected path of Hurricane Matthew and the famous spaghetti models reveal that we can hardly predict the track of any storm with precision. The most we can do is rely on educated guesses by professionals that are qualified in this field while noting their disclaimers and admonitions.

At the time of writing this piece, Hurricane Matthew was on its way to Jamaica and Haiti, albeit pictures of flooding on at least one of these islands were already circulating on the Internet. This is testament to the fact that we cannot be complacent and we must not take this storm for granted. It is projected to dump as much as 25 inches of rain on our islands, which increases the risk of flooding with the expected winds. In this regard, our plans should provide for the possibility that this could be worse than anticipated.

The challenge of leadership

The words of Grover Cleveland that “in calm water, every ship has a good captain”, will be put to test in the days ahead. Leaders across all disciplines will be challenged and weighed in the balance based on their ability to unify their constituents while leading the charge as we navigate through the approaching storm. Those who lead in politics, religion, business, civil society and families will have an opportunity to display the content of their hearts and the skills that qualify them for leadership.

The Bahamian people will be on the lookout to see those who care and those who claim to care but are nothing more than attention-seeking egoists. In particular, we will also be watching to see those who will seek to gain political Brownie points in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew even as the countdown to the general election has begun. As George William Curtis postulated, it is not the ship so much as the skillful sailing that assures the prosperous voyage. The skills we need are not political in nature but what we require is the exercise of the ability to mobilize, inspire, encourage and empathize with our fellow human beings.

Manifestation of true heroes

While the government will have a major role to play prior to the storm making landfall and in its aftermath, it will be the local governments, administrators, civic organizations and we the people who will be called upon once again to be our brothers’/sisters’ keepers. The heroes of Hurricane Joaquin will be needed again for recovery efforts and to bring relief to those impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

We will stand shoulder to shoulder together with our heads held high lifting our heads to the sun that is sure to rise after the storm. Soon the storm will come and pass through our beautiful waters. For a short while, we will be confined to our homes and shelters riding out the storm. But the finest of God’s creation that is our people will emerge and arise from the shadows into the light to work together to wipe every tear from every eye. We will use our skills for the common good of our country proving that Charles de Saint-Évremond was right when he stated that “skillful pilots gain their reputation from storms and tempest”.

In the calm

As we continue to monitor developments in the tropics and observe Hurricane Matthew make its way towards our archipelagic nation, we must watch and pray. We must prepare for the worst but hope for the best knowing that the Good Lord has His eyes on us and will provide us with peace that surpasses all understanding.

We must be calm in the midst of the calm before the storm. It is in moments like these that our resilience as a people and our unwavering belief in the divine grace of God is tested. Looking ahead with our heads lifted up to the hill from whence cometh our help, we prepare for a storm that can only make us stronger as a nation. Let the indomitable spirit of Bahamians be rekindled and the courage within our commonwealth be displayed in the trying times before us. We pray for God’s grace, the preservation of life and protection over The Bahamas knowing that whoever He keeps is well kept. While we remain in the hollow of His palms we shall emerge on the other side of the storm.

• Arinthia S. Komolafe is an attorney-at-law.




