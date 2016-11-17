The coming revelation of a Trump presidency

The Donald Trump presidency is going to be a wild ride that will amaze, disgust, frighten and amuse many observers, likely on a weekly, if not nearly, daily basis.

Details of the presidential transition alone have already shocked many, despite the attempts of some, including parts of the mainstream media, to rationalize and normalize a potential disaster in the making.

Writing last week in New Republic, Brian Beutler observed: “... Most decent, honorable professionals are not going to want to work for the Trump administration. At a nuts and bolts level, much of the federal government is going to be run by goons, or not at all.

“This is on top of the fact that of all the basic things the president is required to do on a day-to-day basis – listen attentively, read closely, speak carefully – Trump lacks the intelligence and composure to do any of them.”

Move over Kardashians, Trumps in the White House will be the ultimate reality television show writ large but with real term consequences to harm countless lives around the world and to unleash all manner of intolerance.

It’s going to be hard to keep up with the outsized drama: the clash of personalities, extreme pettiness, conflicts of interest, abandonment of long-held standards and protocols, snarling brutes like Rudy Giuliani and a president involved in law suits on matters like Trump University and possible slander against women who have accused him of sexual harassment.

There will be revenge against opponents and those who are not sufficiently sycophantic toward the Trump dynasty, which includes three of his children and a son-in-law, for whom, unprecedentedly, security clearance has been requested.

These very same children will be running the Trump business empire while advising their father. Nepotism and conflicts of interest may be the order of the day in Trumplandia.

The starring character in the drama is an extreme narcissist and bully, a man way out of his depth and deeply insecure, ever ready to respond to any slight with waves of revenge, who will now have the awesome power and tools of the U.S. government at his disposal.

Shakesperian

What Shakespearian tragedy are we about to witness in America’s king of hubris and self-promotion more suited to a Hollywood set than the Oval Office?

Recall the damage done by the late Richard Nixon, who, though far superior to Trump in terms of government experience and intelligence, did great damage to the U.S. because of his extreme paranoia, unresolved insecurities and lust for revenge.

Trump’s presidency will also help to educate Bahamians about the differences between our systems of government, especially in regard to the executive branch of government.

Those who pine for a more U.S.-styled system, ostensibly to check the powers of a Bahamian prime minister, should come to see why our system of collective responsibility is a greater check on a prime minister’s power.

The U.S. president has extraordinary executive power, especially in foreign affairs and as commander-in-chief. His Cabinet colleagues do not have the power to check his power as does a Bahamas Cabinet, which relies on a system of collegiality and collective responsibility.

A prime minister in a system such as ours, shared by the U.K., Barbados, India, Canada, Australia and others, requires Cabinet consensus to pursue military policies and options.

Donald Trump can pursue such policies and options without the agreement of his Cabinet, where he has no equals. He is number one, period, and not a first among equals as in our Cabinet system.

In our system the constitution rests day-to-day control of the government in the Cabinet not in the prime minister alone. When Trump screws up royally, he can only be removed through impeachment in the House of Representatives followed by conviction in the Senate.

While there is a check on presidential power by Congress and the Supreme Court, the U.S. president has the power through executive orders to pursue certain policies such as on the environment, which can have long-term consequences.

Instability

Were we to have a Trump-like character in The Bahamas, who needed to be removed from office, his party and parliamentary colleagues can remove him from office in short order. This is an extraordinary check on the abuse of power that the U.S. system does not enjoy.

The Trump presidency frightens the hell out of many Americans in the U.S. and non-Americans around the world panicked about the potential instability of a Trump administration.

Beutler also observed in New Republic: “... The Trump administration is likely to be tested, as new presidents often are, by hostile foreign actors.

“If and when that happens, Trump will be reliant on low-rent advisers and his own unstable temperament. This is to say nothing of his actual policymaking, which could include variants on mass expulsion, stop-and-frisk policing, and a de facto Muslim ban – all things his feral supporters continue to demand and expect.”

A dear friend who returned home to Florida following an overseas trip witnessed at the airport Muslim women with headscarves being jeered by a group of white men with the taunt, “Donald Trump, Donald Trump!”

Trump won the presidency through a campaign of hate. He has not and will not disavow in the strongest terms the vicious rhetoric and potential hate crimes popping up throughout the U.S. Indeed, he has installed a white nationalist and anti-Semite as a chief adviser.

America is going to reap a whirlwind of hate and extreme nationalism. The American ideal is of a shining city on the hill, which often obscures the stark reality of America. Many Americans now realize the dark side of their country was darker and more open than they imagined.

The Trump phenomenon is but representative of the racism and white supremacy and nationalism that is at the heart of much of the American identity and experience.

Challenges

The voices of intolerance and bigotry now have the powerful voice in their country: the president of the United States of America and his now aptly named “bully pulpit”.

The Washington Post reported on the recent comments made by a nonprofit director and a mayor in West Virginia: “After Donald Trump’s election as president, Pamela Ramsey Taylor, who was director of Clay County Development Corp. in Clay, a tiny town outside Charleston, reportedly posted about the move from Michelle Obama to Melania Trump on Facebook, saying: ‘It will be so refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified first lady back in the White House. I’m tired of seeing a ape in heels,’ according to NBC affiliate WSAZ.

“The news station reported that the town’s mayor, Beverly Whaling [the mayor], then replied, ‘Just made my day, Pam’.”

“The two women have apologized for their remarks.

“‘My comment was not intended to be racist at all,’ Whaling said in a statement to The Washington Post. ‘I was referring to my day being made for change in the White House! I am truly sorry for any hard feeling this may have caused! Those who know me know that I’m not of any way racist!’”

That these women can voice the most openly vicious racist remarks and then claim not to be racists is no longer astounding. It is but one example of the open racism of America that will now have the U.S. presidential seal of approval.

The killing and violence against young black men and women in America by racist police officers will likely worsen.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. often stated that desegregating lunch counters in the southern U.S. was in many ways easier than desegregating housing in northern and Midwestern cities like Chicago, where he experienced the virulence of white supremacy. He likened desegregation to lancing a boil. The pus and bile of white nationalism unleashed by Trump will surprise many. But it needs to be seen for what it is and lanced yet again and again.

American University professor Dr. Allan Lichtman, who correctly predicted that Trump would win, insists that the main reasons for his victory and the Democrats’ loss, had little to do with Hillary Clinton and her campaign.

Lichtman, like filmmaker and activist Michael Moore, believes that there are deeper structural socio-economic and political matters that helped to ensure a Trump victory, including the inability of the Democratic Party generally to attract potential voters in key states, who could have stopped a Trump presidency from becoming a reality.

Lichtman writes: “The Democrats can rehabilitate themselves only by offering an inspiring progressive alternative to Republican policies and building a grassroots movement.”

Those progressives still in bunker mode following Trump’s victory and what it represents need to stop licking their wounds and isolating themselves from the cabinet of horrors ahead.

What is required still is a spirit that maintains the ideals of a cosmopolitan ethos and liberal pluralism that fights for human dignity in its many forms, including for the poor and marginalized and minorities.

It is a global struggle against all manner of fundamentalism and extreme nationalism, which progressives must better understand and respond to with intelligence, wit, political savvy and ingenuity.

• frontporchguardian@gmail.com, www.bahamapundit.com



