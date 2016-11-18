The Caribbean university: A plantation, the master’s house?

In Caribbean history the plantation and the master’s house are associated with slavery, its structure and a set of imposed values. Many Caribbean scholars maintain that these structures remain in place in a subtle way, with changes designed to preserve the system. Plantation society, including the “master’s house”, and the way it operated is used to describe institutional structures and attitudes based on inequality, prejudice and division to maintain the status quo.

Professor Carl Stone, formerly of the UWI, described plantation society as having a rigid social hierarchy dominated by a small handful of white landowners who presided over power structures with extreme social inequalities and entrenched privilege. But to me, although in many cases the faces have changed, the plantation remains intact.

The U.K. Guardian reports that Kehinde Andrews, an academic, in a talk at Goldsmiths University of London, said he compared universities to slave plantations to disturb, not discourage.

He states that the metaphor of the plantation was used to explore the regressive role the university plays in society, and mentions Audrie Lorde who used the metaphor of the university as the “master’s house”, as a challenge to academics.

Andrews notes that other presenters highlighted the inequalities in universities ranging from experiences of staff being ignored, to prospective ethnic minority students being warned from applying to elite universities because they would not fit in. He states that if the university is understood as the master’s house, the institutional racism embedded in it does not come as a surprise.

He mentions that a student of his described his role as that of “overseer”, maintaining a system of racial oppression, and observes that universities assign credentials to graduates that justify their place in the social order, the result being the reproduction of inequalities.

The academic says further that, in academia, career advancement comes by attending conferences, and writing papers for other academics, where critical knowledge is trapped within the university, and inequalities maintained by separating the university from the social world. And that, if the university is the master’s house, the academic industrial complex maintains the edifice.

He then stresses that “plantation” was meant to disturb, with the hope of rethinking the roles of academics in universities, and sees their aim as changing the nature of what is done. But notes that universities remain places where academics maintain their autonomy and there is flexibility in what is taught.

He concedes that academia occupies a privileged position and speaks of using the university for social change.

I think that when Andrews compares universities to slave plantations to disturb, so that a rethink of the roles of academics could occur, he does not say how this will result in what he intends. When I was a student at the UWI, a professor told a class that, sometime back, a UWI student had described the UWI as a plantation. So the idea of the university as a plantation is not new, and Caribbean academics are not disturbed by this concept.

I agree with Andrews that academia occupies a privileged position, but most members on their own would not use the university as an instrument for social change, for fear of endangering their privileged position.

They feel that it is enough to expound ideas in the classroom. In addition, the Caribbean university has become conservative, and academia is more interested in publishing and consultancies.

I disagree with Andrews’ idea of the regressive role of the university in society and his mentioning of Audrie Lorde’s characterization of the university as the master’s house, although the latter is meant as a challenge to academics. The university in the Caribbean does not play a regressive role.

Its role is pragmatic and educational, producing educational leaders and leaders in industry and the professions. It is also research oriented and collaborates with other international institutions, which places it at the cutting edge of knowledge.

This shows its role as a change agent. It is not the master’s house in the slave plantation context, but the property of Caribbean people.

The inequalities Andrews mentions that others highlighted, such as staff being ignored, institutional racism, lecturers described as “overseers”, or the university assigning credentials to graduates that justify their place in the social order, does not apply to the Caribbean university. Rather Caribbean lecturers and the university are respected, their credentials advance society and the university fosters shared values, as opposed to inequalities.

What Andrews says about academia in terms of career advancement, and having autonomy is true of the Caribbean university. But knowledge is not trapped in the Caribbean university. It is shared with society through the projects the university is engaged in, its publications, public outreach and through the students it educates, and its research that benefits society.

Andrews is black, writing from a developed country and talking about institutions there, hence his perspective. But the Caribbean university is neither a plantation, nor the master’s house.

It creates knowledge and dispenses it, enriching Caribbean culture through its programs. It is embedded in the aspirations of Caribbean people, fosters Caribbean consciousness and is an example to universities elsewhere of how to create ethnic and racial harmony, while maintaining international recognition and prestige.

• Oliver Mills is a former lecturer in education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus. He holds an M.Ed degree from Dalhousie University in Canada, an MA from the University of London and a post-graduate diploma in HRM and training, University of Leicester. He is a past permanent secretary in education with the government of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Published with the permission of Caribbean News Now.



