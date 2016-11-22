Dysfunction of the Great Bahamian Orchestra

The holiday season is upon us and it appears that the year has gone by so fast. Truly the saying “time waits on no man” provides us with a harsh reality daily. While we celebrate good times as a nation and count ourselves as being blessed – particularly when one considers the people of The Bahamas’ resilience to catastrophic storms – the challenges before our nation are much. Is there any one person, group or set of circumstances that we can point to and lay the blame? In the minds of some, the answer is no; perhaps in the minds of many more the answer is yes.

Same ole Bahamian tune

The unfortunate reality is that as a nation we’ve been singing the same old sad songs for at least the last decade. The verses are known to all and sundry, save for those who live under the proverbial rock. The song has become all too familiar with lyrics such as ‘the national debt is high’, ‘unemployment is high and people continue to lose their jobs’, ‘crime is out of control’, ‘the young people seem lost and apathetic’, ‘the politicians do not care and are bankrupt of ideas’, ‘the pimps are still in the pulpit’, ‘the foreigners are taking over’, ‘the number bosses are taking over’, ‘the educational system is broken’, ‘we need to diversify our economy’, ‘the cost of living is too high’ and, more recently, ‘where is our VAT money?’ This list is not exhaustive; this Bahamian tune is long enough to last at least another decade of performance.

Nevertheless, what a daunting piece of unintentional creative artistry? The lyrics have no melody or rhyme; the voices are off key and the feedback is altered depending on the audience. How do we put an end to this mad-sounding orchestra and produce a nice-sounding symphony? It is fair to state that no one knows the answer. Certainly there is no-one-size-fits-all approach in addressing the same otherwise we would have produced a better solution over these years on the winepress. However, one thing is certain: The Bahamian people are longing for the days of sweet music once more.

Conductor of the opera

There are many people putting themselves forward to confront the vexing issues that face our nation, and this is indeed honorable. However, the challenge that we see is that there are too many solo artists hoping to make it to the top of the charts, although it appears the crowd is craving a group performance. The Bahamas has been down this road before and it’s the same old song and dance played during our short independent history. The cause of the masses very rarely changes and the principles and objectives for all intents and purposes continue to remain the same – social justice, equal opportunity and a chance to lay hold of the Bahamian Dream.

An orchestra is typically known as a musical ensemble containing instruments from the woodwinds, string and percussion family among others. The orchestra is led by a conductor or choir director who ensures unification of the orchestra and sets the pace to ensure harmony, more specifically ensuring the correct timing of entrance for each piece that is played. There are many who believe that the conductor inspires the orchestra and provides much-needed guidance to ensure a beautiful symphony at the end of the day, thereby captivating and inspiring an eager audience who in most cases pay a fee to enjoy what they hope to be a great display of talent. The best of conductors obtains power from the members of the orchestra who submit to his/her leadership after being empowered by the direction and trust of the conductor.

An out of tune Bahamian orchestra

It seems fair to state that once The Bahamas can identify conductors who connect to the orchestra, and vice versa, we will witness a fierce combat of the myriad challenges that face our nation. The goals and aspirations of both must be in sync, and the music to be played must be clearly defined.

There have been true life cases where members of orchestras have intentionally played wrong notes at inadvertent times to test the skills of a new conductor. A well-skilled conductor knows when a note is played off key, at the wrong time or in the wrong place. He/she knows when to adjust. This may sometimes result in changing the key or pace or simply removing certain members from the orchestra and replacing them; particularly, if the member is incapable of adapting to a group routine with a common end goal.

In the final analysis, though, many instruments are played at any one time, all the notes and all the sounds should blend together as one; therein lies the ultimate success, the result being a well-pleased audience. The Bahamas experienced this feat some 50 years ago, at the instance of majority rule. The leaders of the day understood the times and the needs of the people. More importantly, there was a viable plan, long-term vision and a pathway to arrive at this expected goal. Arguably, it brought about the greatest social and economic revolution in Bahamian history. The orchestra today continues to be out of tune, arguably because things appear to be getting worse rather than better. While there are individual gains and successes, the overall picture tells a worrying story of regression; hence, an uninspired and apathetic audience.

The silence of the electorate

At the moment, there is much commentary from diverse quarters with sounds that threaten the existence of wisdom and the survival of rationality. The topics of discussion are many and the points of view too numerous to mention. Amid the pandemonium are contradicting philosophies and much shenanigans masked as wise counsel. Impostors veiled in patriotic costumes utter incoherent narrative in hopes of deceiving the masses to go for a ride one more time while their homes are taken from under them. This is another description and depiction of the current Bahamian orchestra.

The day of reckoning is fast approaching and the beginning of the opera, which is often preceded by silence, is at hand. Silence that is so profound that it confounds all in the moments before a beautiful masterpiece is rendered to the delight of the audience. In an instant, the noise must stop; the chattering must cease and the rhetoric is banished to an isolated cave by an expectant crowd. The attention shifts and focus is placed on the performers on stage under the gaze of spectators who have come from near and far to witness the rendition of good music. It is at this juncture that we find the Bahamian electorate on the eve of an upcoming general election for the history books. They have heard it all and digested the many promises made and cases presented for those who seek to lead.

Many voices, one sound

We are sometimes consumed with the words that come out of our mouths and the words of others that we forget to take time to listen. We forget that no truer words were spoken than those uttered by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he postulated that “the music is not in the notes, but the silence in between”. The members of the orchestra and conductor alike must listen to each other, but, more importantly, they must listen to the spoken and unspoken words of the audience that has come to watch them perform.

The current state of the orchestra is not applicable to any one party, a sitting government, opposition, religious, civic or community leader.

The reality is that no one or no thing has yet risen to the occasion to provide overwhelming leadership and inspiration to this great Bahamian orchestra. The task is indeed great, but as a people, we are well able. It will not produce a great performance at the hands of one or a few individuals. As H.E. Luccock put it, “no one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it.”

Kurt Masur identified the danger of seeking stardom when he suggested that “an orchestra full of stars can be a disaster”. It will no doubt take a mighty chorus all willing to sacrifice selfish ambitions, stardom and solo performances to achieve a common goal. In music, there are many voices, one sound. This is indeed instructive for our great little nation if we are to overcome our woes.

• Arinthia S. Komolafe is an attorney-at-law. Comments on this article can be directed to a.s.komolafe510@gmail.com.



