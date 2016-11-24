Solidarity on Black Friday: Come out and demonstrate

After the release of the Panama Papers, which revealed damaging information about the Icelandic prime minister, thousands demonstrated in front of Parliament to demand his resignation. He resigned in short order.

Iceland’s population is approximately that of The Bahamas. The Icelandic Parliament, the institution, not the building, is the oldest Parliament in the world.

In South Korea, tens of thousands are taking to the streets to protest the alleged corruption and abuse of power by that country’s president, whose presidency is effectively over.

Protestors plan to demonstrate their outrage at Donald Trump after his inauguration. They will gather in large numbers to protest many of his proposed policies and his bigotry and racism.

Protests and demonstrations are at the heart of a thriving democracy, opportunities for citizens to support certain policies or demonstrate their outrage over various concerns and issues, and the direction of their country.

Citizen power is not just about voting at election time. It is as much about expressing opinions through public commentary, representations to elected officials, advocacy and protest.

The activist spirit behind this Friday’s demonstration of the power of the people is encouraging in a country where many seem to have lost hope and where large public demonstrations are rare. We will see how many people come out.

The demonstration is a message to the PLP and to the FNM from a citizenry uninspired and grown weary by the games of much of the political class.

The FNM should take note that this demonstration will likely include many more people than the party is currently rallying.

The demonstration is political in the broader sense, but not a partisan political event. Those FNM and DNA leaders who demonstrate should not seek to hijack a moment larger than their personal ambitions.

Those who will demonstrate do not necessarily support all the points for the event. But they do support the main goals and general thrust of the event, which is to respond to the abuse of power by the incumbent party.

The complaints against this government are numerous, but they collectively can be characterized as contempt by the PLP and Prime Minister Perry Christie for the Bahamian people and for our democracy and the rule of law.

They are making a wasteland of our democracy. Their abuse of power should be confronted by the power of the people as a democratic check on hubris and arrogance.

In a broader sense, this is not just about the PLP. It is a demonstration of frustration and anger against the direction of our country and a demonstration in support of a better future.

Certainly economic decline and joblessness are overwhelming concerns. But the widespread abuse of office and power disgusts scores of Bahamians: the swampland of corruption; the extraordinary waste of public funds; the secrecy and unaccountability; the deputy prime minister misleading Parliament; alleged interference by Minister Alfred Gray in the administration of justice; contempt for the health of Bahamians in the Rubis affair; playing games to sell off Bahamian land and fisheries; the nolle prosequi for a former client of the attorney general and her conflicts of interest and many more abuses by an arrogant government.

Sitting atop this administration of disgraceful behavior is a dysfunctional joke of a prime minster who is disconnected from reality and who still may be foolish enough to believe that he is still generally well regarded.

He refuses to fire ministers who should long ago have been fired. The proposed deal to sell off parts of Andros was the last straw for many, including many PLP supporters.

But instead of playing it straight with the Bahamian people, Christie engaged in his usual gamesmanship in order to cover his government’s tracks.

He tells us we can trust his hands with the land in Andros. What a joke from the man who happily presided over the scheme to alienate 10,000 acres in Mayaguana to foreign interests.

Christie said that ministers, like in Agriculture Minister Gray’s case, can engage in negotiations with a foreign government no less, such as on the Andros deal, without Cabinet approval. This is a load of bull by someone who was long ago nicknamed Lord Bull.

Is Christie saying he had no foreknowledge of what Gray was doing? The questions remain: What did Christie know and when did he know? The magnitude of what Gray was doing should have had Cabinet approval.

If the negotiations did not have the approval of the Cabinet and the prime minister, Gray should be immediately fired by Christie for attempting to negotiate such a deal, supposedly on his own.

This is not about Alfred Gray alone. This is about the integrity of Christie’s government and his role as prime minister. His failure to fire Gray is a judgment on his prime ministership, because Gray would have again abused his power. Is there a reason as to why he will not fire Gray?

The Andros deal, including the proposed selling off of land and granting non-Bahamians the right for commercial fishing, was bad enough. But the government’s refusal to be fully open on the matter reeks of utter contempt for our democracy and for the Bahamian people.

This matter alone is enough for the Bahamian people to express their disgust for a government that does not believe in its own people and is happy to sell off our land, patrimony and heritage.

It is time to demonstrate to express our solidarity as a people tomorrow and to send a message to a government out of control that has abused our trust and their power. It is our turn to respond to this abuse in impressive numbers.

• frontporchguardian@gmail.com, www.bahamapundit.com.




