A new relationship for the overseas territories?

While most of the world has been focussed on the outcome of the U.S. presidential elections, other events of long-term importance to the region have been taking place. Of these, one of the more significant relates to the relationship between the U.K. and its overseas territories (OTs), which could eventually become subject to change.

Although, for a while now, some like the British Virgin Islands have been signalling that they want constitutional advance and are weighing the merits of self-determination – about which more later – it is clear that all of Britain’s overseas territories have found the British vote to leave the European Union at the very least challenging, and for some potentially game changing.

In part this reflects the wider evolution of their relationship with London.

While the U.K. continues to retain overall responsibility for sovereignty in all of its OTs, and to a greater or lesser extent good governance, Britain’s role has in recent years become of significantly less economic and democratic relevance. This is particularly the case in nations with advanced constitutions, viable political systems and institutions and governments that have created a much higher standard of living than exists in many developed nations: Cayman Islands statistics indicate, for example, a per capita GDP income of US$58,430 in 2014, while that for the BVI in 2010 stood at US$43,200 in 2010, according to the U.S. government.

The matter is further compounded by the fact that for some OTs their dialogue with Europe in conjunction with the U.K. has become vital in developmental and regulatory terms, and could simply evaporate if a future relationship is not satisfactorily established with the EU27 before Britain formally leaves the E.U.

Although the joint communique issued after the recently held 2016 Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council Meeting (JMC) did its best to be diplomatic in this respect, in reality it papered over a growing number of political cracks in the relationship being brought about by Brexit and changing national circumstances.

Britain, in the face of multiple questions from overseas territories leaders attending the JMC, in a major concession, agreed to hold a special council meeting with its overseas territories on Brexit before it triggers article 50 of the European Treaty and begins the process of leaving the E.U.

According to the joint communique, this Council on European Negotiations will be held in the first quarter of 2017. It also said that the U.K. “committed fully to involve” the overseas territories as Britain prepares to leave the E.U.

The announcement follows strong representations by the U.K.’s overseas territories about the need to be fully consulted and for the U.K. to provide answers on a complex range of questions about the issues likely to arise when the U.K. leaves the E.U.

These include matters that touch on the legality of the referendum decision as far as the overseas territories are concerned, issues relating to future sovereignty, constitutional change, development assistance, free movement and financial services regulation, as well as judicial issues relating to the human rights, environmental regulations and a plethora of technical issues that will arise in future, including the OT’s future relationship with the EU 27.

Addressing some of these issues, the joint communique said, “The U.K. government is clear that the referendum result does not change the U.K. government’s position on sovereignty over the territories.”

It also “reaffirmed that while the U.K. remains a member of the E.U., current E.U. funding arrangements continue unchanged” and that in the case of E.U. funds covered by assurances from the U.K. Treasury, such guarantees will continue.

It also provided assurances that the U.K. would “take the priorities of the overseas territories into account” as it established future trade and investment arrangements with the wider world, and would “explore the inclusion of overseas territories in future U.K. bilateral investment treaties”.

Although the language went towards addressing certain concerns, according to some OT heads, the inability of the U.K. to be able to provide detailed answers and assurances to the many complex questions they posed, remains a matter of deep concern, requiring resolution before the U.K. triggers it decision to leave the E.U.

For this reason, the manner in which the overseas territories will be treated in relation to Brexit is likely, in its own way, to be as politically and constitutionally significant as the other challenges that the U.K. government has to address in relation to Scotland and other devolved administrations.

At present, the intention of all OTs is to remain a part of the U.K. family, but it is not hard to see how, without the right safeguards and relationships with both the EU27 and London, Brexit may test the U.K.’s ties with some of its overseas territories to the limit.

The premier of the British Virgin Islands, Dr. Orlando Smith, who is also the current president of the U.K. Overseas Territories Association Political Council, has therefore urged the U.K. to find a way to more closely engage the international role played by the OTs and the British economy.

He has also argued that, as the U.K. realigns its relationships globally, it should see the positive role that the overseas territories can play, for example in relation to the City of London.

All of which suggests that if the U.K. cannot address satisfactorily the many questions raised, and determine how in future the overseas territories are to relate to the EU27, the pressure from some for a more advanced constitutional relationship with London, and a further reduction in the U.K.’s powers, is likely to grow.

The implication is that for some overseas territories, Brexit and constitutional advancement could therefore become inextricably linked.

Whether this eventually leads, subject to the wishes of electorates, to something close to full separation or independence, remains to be seen. However, the sense is that the U.K. remains reluctant to return to the 1970s when full internal self-government in the Associated States in the Caribbean meant responsibility without power.

It is yet another issue that the region may have to add to its already over-full agenda.

• David Jessop is a consultant to the Caribbean Council and can be contacted at david.jessop@caribbean-council.org. Previous columns can be found at www.caribbean-council.org. Published with the permission of Caribbean News Now.



