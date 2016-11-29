Raising children in the 21st century

Today’s society is fast paced with almost everything being automated or transformed with ongoing advancements in technology. The challenges facing parents all over the world in the current environment are identical irrespective of race, creed or ethnic background. There is a question as to how we can raise responsible and productive citizens in a global village in which information remains at the fingertips of those who are interested.

Times have changed and society is evolving while we continue to witness the decadence of moral values and an erosion of traditional religious beliefs. Today’s parents are forced to raise their children in an environment where there are so many competing forces. The question is, how does one strike the balance without placing a child at a disadvantage?

The prognosis may not be difficult as it appears because some things never change. Such fundamentals of raising a human being remain the same despite technological advances or changing social mores and norms. Teaching a child certain characteristics like the difference between right and wrong, respect for elders and the value of self-respect, reverence for life as well as regard for others’ property can never be substituted or swapped out for electronic gadgets or cyberspace. The generational shifts cannot negate the role of character as the foundation for building strong communities and nations.

Evolution of parenthood

Amid myriad obligations and the pursuit of a decent living, have parents become too busy to properly raise their children? It’s no secret that times have changed. The obsolete concept that confines a woman to the home and places all the financial responsibility solely on the man was challenged during World War I and has since proven to be unsustainable for national growth and development. Women have advanced and progressed significantly since World War II and have pursued non-traditional roles which in some cases place women in the position of standing beside their significant other rather than in the shadows. One thing that has become patently clear is that there should be equal partnership in the raising of children.

Children need both a strong feminine and masculine presence in their lives to grow into balanced members of the society. Perhaps the most obvious reason for this is that there are both men and women in the world and children must grow up learning how to relate to both species. It is also important to note that children should not be boxed into societal mindsets of what, how and who a male or female should act/look like to gain their acceptance. We should be careful not to inculcate a sense of intolerance and bigotry toward people who have been created in the image of God.

Are parents too busy or too modern?

Parents cannot be too busy to fulfil their roles in a world in which housekeepers, nannies and other family members are raising their children without their assertive input. While it is accepted and expected that the proverbial village will assist in raising a child, the task of parenting is a God-given assignment and should be seen as such with greater or equal importance to any other activity in a parent’s life. More importantly, while parents should seek to keep lines of communication open with their children, the proverbial line should not be crossed to the extent that the parent/child regards the relationship as being equivalent to friendship with a peer.

Unfortunately, this is where the modern-day parents emerge with a philosophy that equates an open channel of communication with friendship that discounts parental guidance. The reality is that while children crave freedom and choice, they also yearn for guidance, direction and a stern hand that disciplines when wrong has been committed. It is unfortunate that some parents have chosen to abdicate their role for the sake of expediency and to maintain their status as being “cool”. In the process, they have handed their offspring with the authority to dictate what they want, how they want it and when they want it without any concern about the implications of such requests. The responsibility of parenting should not be deputized to children, as they very rarely know what they want or need. This is where the parent’s advice and instruction is pivotal.

Technology or traditional norms?

A disturbing trend that is growing is the emergence of the children raised by technology syndrome. The new dads and mums are called televisions, tablets, social media applications, mobile phones and other devices. While these enhanced tools of learning have their place in the development of a child, they by no means act or serve as replacements or substitutes for keeping children grounded. Additionally, their use should be supervised and regulated, which can include a parent duplicating their child’s social media or other account on the parents’ own devices.

Google is an invaluable tool for research but it should not also assume the role of chief counsellor and advisor to our children in the absence or lack of interest of busy parents. Parental guidance, control and regulation is just as important today as it was in times past. Stories are told daily of the presence of predators who have craftily employed the same mechanisms to reach out to unsuspecting children of unwary parents. Moreover, there is much content on the worldwide web that is unfiltered that children have access to which if left unchecked could serve as a weapon of destruction to our children.

Parents should find the time to enrol their children in constructive activities to balance technological activities. Despite the changing times, there are still traditional activities and associations that children benefit from. Such activities aided parents of old in their ability to instil good character traits in their children, preparing them for entry, existence and survival in society. For instance, civic organizations such as the Boys’ and Girls’ Brigades, Boy Scouts, Girls Guides and Red Cross have been in existence for decades and have helped to build productive members of society. Thankfully, there are still persons interested in lending their time, effort and talents to the development of children within the community and parents should seize the opportunity to take advantage of these opportunities. Additionally, there are many church organizations that have introduced Christian-based children’s programs to promote spiritual development and evangelical themes as well as building the character of tomorrow’s leaders.

Building a healthy future

The state of our nation’s health is directly linked to the way we have raised and continue to raise our children. This does not relate solely to the diets of our children but also the amount of physical activity that they engage in. Activities in the sports, arts and creative sectors aid in the development of body, mind and character for children. It is regrettable that many parents do not find the time to seek active engagement of their children in extra-curricular activities due to non-interest or insufficient time. While it is understood that some parents are unable to afford extra-curricular activities in the current economic climate, it is also true that there are so many schools and community organizations that do not require funds for children to participate in such programs. We will never know how many talented children have fallen by the wayside because of disinterested parents or those who have their priorities misplaced. Consequently, our children have been deprived of educational and economic advancement opportunities through the offering of scholarships and may be made prone to anti-social behavior due to idleness.

Building well-rounded children who are taught to utilize technology responsibly while balancing the same with traditional forms of learning and exercise is critical to building a better society in the future. There are too many of our nation’s children with idle hands; too many of our parents who are absent and not involved in the development of their children’s life either academically, athletically, artistically, spiritually or morally. Direct involvement from parents to steer and lead their children in the right direction while correcting errors at the earliest opportunity frees our society of menace. More importantly, it is critical to the building of a nation that is ready for global competition. While parenting in the 21st century is not easy, it is certainly not impossible if we understand that there are no substitutes for traditional norms that provide a firm foundation even though they can be augmented with the responsible use of technology.

• Arinthia S. Komolafe is an attorney-at-law. Comments on this article can be directed to a.s.komolafe510@gmail.com.



