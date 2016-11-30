‘O Jerusalem. How I would have gathered thee’

Jesus once said, “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not! Behold, your house is left unto you desolate.” It is not difficult to sense the anguish Jesus felt as he lamented the state of affairs of his beloved people. What we might miss is Jesus’ implication that Jerusalem was an active participant in its own demise. There is a lesson here for us in The Bahamas.

It is easy to blame the negative conditions in our nation on politicians and government administrations, past and present. And believe me they, we, deserve a lot of that blame. But to default to blame without accepting some responsibility for the state of our affairs will leave us right where we are today: angry, cynical, disillusioned, selfish and desolate

The people of The Bahamas are participants in their own demise. For years we have gotten the government we deserved, good and bad. We are, in the mean, entirely too dependent, preferring to leave the burden of our individual and collective success to others, especially politicians. Too many of us lack self-reliance. We hate the hard work of thinking, planning and problem solving. Talking is our great strength; complaining our great virtue; and soon, demonstrating will be our great pastime. Talk, complain and demonstrate. I believe there is a place for each. But there is more.

If life will be better for us, we must change. Our change must be more than the courage to raise our voices, and that we must do. Change must also be finding the courage to knock ourselves upside the head and take more charge of our own lives. We must be more goal-oriented; more organized; give ourselves more to prior planning; stop operating in the urgent all the time and give ourselves to prioritizing. We must be more productive, doing more than is expected of us often. We must leave things better than we meet them. We must give others more respect, courtesy and love.

Many of us are angry because our economic circumstances suck. Yes our governments seem woefully limited in their ability to improve our situation, but so are we. So if we are angry at them, we need to be with ourselves also. We have done as much harm to our circumstances as has anyone else. We spend more than we make; borrow more than we should; and risk more than we should. And I mean “we”.

Yes, the economy’s anemia is sometimes beyond our control because national and global conditions can be stifling. But there are some strains on the economy and us that reflect our attitudes and practices. These are in our control.

For my part, I will not talk without a real message, march without a real aim or vote without real confidence. It’s time for some of us to grow up and stop trying to live on our parents’ porridge. It’s time for most of us to stop riding the dull tip of the arrow shot by past generations and find direction for ourselves. It’s time we just stop and figure out some things for ourselves. That way if our politicians and governments do crap, it won’t hurt as much. If they don’t, it will help even more.

O Jerusalem, stop killing the prophets; stop stoning those who are sent to you. Be gathered together by capable Jesus and see your house restored.

• Zhivargo Laing is a Bahamian economic consultant and former Cabinet minister who represented the Marco City constituency in the House of Assembly.



