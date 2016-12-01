Black Friday: A demonstration of hope and activism

Looking east from Parliament Square at the building on Bank Lane opposite the Hansard Building during the Black Friday march last week, a single large Bahamas flag flew majestically, snapping in the wind, buoyed by the energy of the exuberant crowd.

The flag captured the mood of the crowd: feisty, free and dynamic.

For the first time in a long time, more Bahamians had a sense of hope about their country, because many went from passive observers to demonstrators.

The organic nature of the demonstration signaled an emerging spirit of activism and advocacy by more Bahamians, who are increasingly prepared to hold their political leaders more accountable.

There is a hunger for and opportunity for civil society and the non-profit or social sector to boost their ability to hold political parties more accountable and to press for better governance and transparency.

The demonstration was more of a message to the incumbent PLP but it was also a message to leaders of the FNM and the DNA.

Political leaders have been allowed to govern under a cloak of secrecy because we have not developed a deeper and more effective culture of activism and protest.

The militancy of young people in South Korea and Hong Kong is an object lesson for Bahamians in general and for young Bahamians especially.

A test for the organizers and the demonstrators is how they will translate this emerging spirit and necessary militancy to educating Bahamians on the issues; on organizing for sustained advocacy; and pressing the political parties on key issues, especially as a general election approaches.

To evaluate the demonstration singularly by the number of people on Bay Street is to utterly misjudge and misunderstand the moment and the impact of the demonstration of hope and activism.

Jubilant

Despite the anger over the direction of the country, the demonstrators were jubilant and happy that they came together to voice their protest and dreams for a better Bahamas.

The attempt by several PLP Cabinet members to dismiss or to co-opt the demonstration showcased how out of tune they are with something new and inchoate in the body politic, which is still taking shape.

Instead of trying to understand what is happening, many PLPs threw tantrums and acted like oligarchs dismissive of the Bahamian people.

The response of these PLPs has further enraged the public. The government will pay a price for their highhanded belligerence.

The surly, angry, petty and partisan reaction of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell to the demonstration was out of step with the mood of the country and the event. His bizarre comments boomeranged spectacularly.

The man who spent years as an activist engaged in demonstrations on a broad range of issues has become the very establishment-like figure he once goaded and loathed.

The man who once captured the imagination of many young Bahamians is now an object of derision and laughter by most young Bahamians, who now see him as just another political hack out of step with their aspirations.

House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major rebuked Mitchell’s condescending comments. Major, who observed the demonstration, grasped its significance and potential impact.

Thousands more who did not demonstrate on Bay Street were in solidarity with the demonstrators. Many of them wore black in their workplaces.

The crowd teemed with diversity. There were young people in abundance, not tied to any political party, organized around a general disgust with politics as usual and around a variety of issues from education to economic empowerment.

Backfired

The attempt by the PLP high command to undermine the march backfired. With their characteristic arrogance Labour and National Insurance Minister Shane Gibson and Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald sought to co-opt the march.

Instead, their presence and comments after the march backfired, further diminishing their standing in the country. Fitzgerald, who was cavalier about the health of Bahamians in the Rubis Affair, has proven yet again to be a man concerned only with his narrow ambition and self-regard at the expense of the public.

Former PLP Cabinet member George Smith offered his party a lesson in grace in how many of its senior members could have responded to the event: “It was a beautifully, wonderfully organized march. Organizers ought to be commended for bringing to the government and other political parties what they want for this country and expressing the concerns that the masses have. You may not agree with them but you have to admire them for doing it.

“Thank God we live in a country and we have the level of freedom that we could do that and I think we should have more and more of it. I believe those who govern, only govern with the consent of the governed and the government [should] always find time to listen to these people.”

Having presided over arguably the worst governments since internal self-rule, Prime Minister Perry Christie lamely and ineffectively rushed to do what he usually does in a crisis: throw more words at the problem.

He sent a five-page letter to a leader of the event. He asked for dialogue. He invited the organizers to look at his National Development Plan.

Instead of action, “the talk, talk and more talk” Christie offered yet more words.

Christie is more than out of touch. He is living in a bubble of delusion and isolation, which will only burst when he is booted from office, all the while wondering: “What the hell went wrong?!”

The telling and overwhelming response of the organizers and demonstrators to Christie was highly dismissive, which should be a warning but won’t be to a man living in the stratosphere in a world of pretend and make-believe.

Swampland

Given his government’s massive misrule, the unscrupulousness in the PLP, the proposed sell-off of Bahamian land and fisheries and his many out of control ministers, there is absolutely nothing Christie can do to appease those who simply want him to go.

To his credit, former Cabinet minister Alfred Sears, who is opposing Christie for the leadership of the PLP, also grasped the import of the demonstration. He appeared to understand the urgent need for the PLP to realize its poor standing in the country and the new moment the country appears to be entering.

The new activist movement represented by the demonstration also has a message for the FNM, which is still struggling to offer a compelling message and policies to an electorate desperate for a new direction for the country.

Black Friday is a new moment for the country; for a new generation of activists; for an often complacent public; and for young people seeking to express their ideas and concerns.

It is also a new moment for political leaders to better understand an emerging spirit in the country and to respond fulsomely. Some of our leaders seem to get it. Others “will never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity” and will be rolled over by a movement that is likely to grow.

The initiative is now with the organizers of the demonstration and other activists. How they proceed will determine their power and effectiveness, and the health of our democracy.

• frontporchguardian@gmail.com, www.bahamapundit.com.



