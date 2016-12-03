Government or politics?

We tend to think that government or governance and politics are identical activities. For me, government refers to the legitimate institutions that formulate the policies that govern and direct the affairs of society. These institutions are based on consent, because society has elected its functionaries to manage them in the interest of its citizens.

Governance is the strategy, and ethical practices that execute these principles fairly, to achieve results that benefit all stakeholders. But government, governance and governing are interconnected, being in many ways aspects of each other.

Many times, important officials in an elected government carry out actions in their own interests, and those of other elites, who often make contributions that enable those who form the government to engage in activities that result in their winning power, and assuming authority to govern. This means a significant percentage of society with only the vote being confined to its periphery.

This is politics and, in many Caribbean countries, it takes precedence over government and governance.

A commentary in Caribbean News Now by Tyrone Hodge illustrates this well with respect to his country (Anguilla). He states that when leaders have been chosen to lead, and do everything to the contrary, it is time to remove them, and concedes that the only course available is the ballot box, since no mechanism exists to remove a leader, but poses the option of civil disobedience.

Here we have politics as the opposite of genuine government. Leaders are chosen because they are trusted to engage in transformational tasks. When they act to the contrary, which is to put politics at the center rather than pursue the art of governing, trust is betrayed and their integrity compromised. Politics becomes a means by which devious actions are performed to achieve ends not necessarily in the country’s interest.

But removing a leader can take place through a vote of no confidence, despite the time period between elections, and the anxiety to act quickly by some. Civil disobedience brings constitutional issues to the forefront, however. A government has the authority to use extreme means to deal with civil disobedience, and there is no guarantee those advocating it as an option have the organizational strategy and emotional resources to pull it off.

The ballot box is therefore the most legal method of bringing about a change in government. Anything short of this could be seen as playing politics with the system.

By extension of the arguments given above, I will now examine Hodge’s discourse on the functions of government. He states that when a government ceases to function as it should it is time for it to go and links this to specific occurrences in his country.

For Hodge, the purpose of government is to look out for the well-being of its constituents, and do for them what they cannot do for themselves. It sees that constituents have an infrastructure that serves all, and not just a chosen sector, and also have a police force to ensure the public safety of everyone.

When Hodge says that when a government ceases to function the way it should it is time for it to go, to me further clarification is required. What has to happen when a government ceases to function? How is it decided that a government has ceased to function? What competence does an individual have to have to make this determination?

When Hodge notes that a government looks out for its constituents’ well-being, and does for them what they are incapable of doing for themselves, he does not mention what activities are involved in looking out for citizens. And how is the well-being of citizens decided and attended to?

Does any government look out for the well-being of its constituents directly, or is it more concerned with that of itself and its patrons, as noted by Hodge? Do Caribbean governments have a working concept of precisely what the well-being of their citizens entails? Does not politics take precedence over the needs of the people here?

What is it a government needs to do to conclude that its citizens cannot do certain things for themselves? How does it know when citizens are unable to do things for themselves? Are governments interested in this, or in merely playing politics with the lives and futures of its people?

What about the unfulfilled promises they make, while focusing attention on outside investment to enable some of its members to benefit?

When Hodge poses the idea that government should see that citizens have an infrastructure serving everyone, not just a selected sector, and a police force ensuring public safety for all, it suggests that these services do not exist to the extent they should in his country.

I clearly understand this aspect of Hodge’s view of government, since in many Caribbean countries, public safety and infrastructure seem to benefit certain privileged groups, rather than the society as a whole.

As in colonial times, security was for the elite; infrastructure led to areas where they resided; and in many instances, although many countries now govern themselves, to a great extent this situation remains true. The new black political and economic elites have absorbed the values and perspectives of the Great House during slavery.

Hodge should be commended for practically linking his concept of government to the situation in his country. In many other independent and non-independent Caribbean countries, politics seems to supersede governmental action on behalf of the many.

We hear of instances where large companies have been forgiven debts to the government, of governments facilitating investment by allowing investors some of the best areas of the country and of governments actually making contributions to companies to assist them in many ways, while their citizens remain on the periphery of the society.

Also we hear of threats to move investments elsewhere, if the local government insists that particular companies own up to the terms of their investments. And these governments cave in because they allege investors will leave, with numbers of locals becoming unemployed. The truth of this has yet to be established. Politics, rather than government, is the active factor here, at the expense of the country.

• Oliver Mills is a former lecturer in education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus. He holds a M.Ed degree from Dalhousie University in Canada, a MA from the University of London and a post-graduate diploma in HRM and training, University of Leicester. He is a past permanent secretary in education with the government of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Published with the permission of Caribbean News Now.



