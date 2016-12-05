The winds of change, pt. 1

“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails.”

– William Arthur Ward

Two weeks ago, in this column entitled “Hear Me Roar”, we observed that President-elect Donald Trump was the only U.S. politician who listened intently to the fears, anguish and disappointments of the American electorate. Trump heard the roar of the average American voter. The king of reality TV listened acutely to the populace and then capitalized on their fears, disgusts and anxieties.

We received numerous responses to that column, and therefore this week we would like to Consider this… Are we now living in a new world order where virtually every incumbent government should believe that their time is limited because they are all facing the winds of change?

Electoral changes all around us

One of the respondents to that article of two weeks ago observed: “ … it just may be that we are [living] in an age of change. If you think about it, virtually every incumbent government in the last two years in the British Caribbean has been tossed out of office in general elections – with the exception of Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in St. Vincent.

“And farther afield the same thing has happened in North America (first Trudeau was elected and now Trump). Even farther afield, the same phenomenon has swept Europe and the United Kingdom.”

The same respondent observed: “… it may be that the PLP, if it loses [the next general election], is simply being sucked up into the vortex that is chewing up and spitting out governments all over the world – irrespective of whether they are performing well or not.”

The current political landscape

With a general election just six months away, the most prescient question that the leadership of the governing party must be asking is: Do the recent electoral results all around us suggest that The Bahamas can go the same way as so many other democracies around the world?

At this point, given its putative diminished support, the ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) should be concerned.

Stable-minded, objective leaders in the PLP must be considering that that party won the last elections by a minority of the votes cast, 48 percent to be exact. The Free National Movement (FNM) won 43 percent of the popular vote, and the nascent third force Democratic National Movement (DNA), which fielded an impressive number of candidates, polled only eight percent.

Those same stable-minded, objective leaders in the PLP must also recognize that over the last four years, the governing party has lost support among the electorate, including many of its dedicated and devoted supporters who now feel that they have been forgotten by the party to which they are and have been aligned, in some cases, for many decades.

Those same stable-minded, objective leaders in the PLP should also appreciate that there are at least 20,000 new, young voters who are now eligible to register to vote. They should be concerned whether they have done enough to win these newcomers to the PLP’s cause.

Potentially prospective election results

One respondent to our earlier column noted: “The next general election could potentially result in a major three-way split in the electorate for the first time. So many people are so disenchanted with both the PLP and the FNM, that two things are likely to happen. One: voter registration will remain extraordinarily low; and two: the DNA, as a default refuge for voters, could perform very well, even making the critical difference in a number of constituencies.

What if the PLP were to come in third, while the FNM and DNA came in one and two and formed a coalition government? Alternatively, what if the vote is so split that the PLP gets back in on that score, that is, by virtue of a deeply divided three-way split?”

What remedies are there?

If we are correct that we are now in an age of change, the incumbent government could be a victim of this “change” phenomenon. We believe, however, that there are certain positive steps that can be taken to obviate this trend.

First, the governing party needs to understand the common circumstances that existed in countries where governments have been routinely turned out.

Without the benefit of in-depth study and empirical data, it is safe to say that most governments that have been changed in the last two years have experienced:

I) A general decline in the standard of living;

II) A shrinking middle class or threats to their existence;

III) Enormous fiscal challenges;

IV) Increasing national debts;

V) Increasing levels of crime or at least a fear of crime;

VI) Increasing unemployment, especially among young persons; and

VII) Increased challenges to senior citizens and their ability to make ends meet in retirement, often exacerbated by challenged and inadequate personal and national pension schemes. This is not an exhaustive list, but these factors readily come to mind.

The aforementioned factors are exacerbated by other systemically entrenched variables such as:

I) Pervasive instances of corruption in public life (and although we don’t directly, honestly or publicly address this, it is real and it is rampant);

II) The heightened level of arrogance and sense of entitlement that envelopes persons who are elected or appointed to high office; and most importantly:

III) The deep divide that has accelerated between the electorate and the electors after the elections.

We believe that the level of dissatisfaction of the citizenry with our politicians can be greatly minimized if the latter became more connected to the people who they represent. Physical presence in the constituencies, general access by constituents to their representatives, and simply returning telephone calls will greatly contribute to ameliorating this problem. This was the subject of my column entitled “Reconnecting with the Disconnected” on August 8, 2016.

Given the rampant disenchantment with the PLP and FNM, we believe that there are several positive things that can be done to improve the PLP’s chances.

I) Although many people, especially PLPs, are hesitant to address it, the question of the leadership of the PLP is its most vulnerable Achilles heel. To this end, the party must find a formula to convince the electorate that the leader and the party have a specific, time-sensitive plan for succession of the party’s leader and the party and its leader must stick with the plan. The absence of such a plan will almost surely result in the party’s defeat, after which there will certainly be vociferous calls for the leader to leave in the face of defeat and disgrace.

II) In addition to honestly addressing the party leadership issue, the PLP must attract better candidates for the next general election. Some of the incumbent members of Parliament are totally unfit to offer in the next elections. If the PLP fails to do this, it will not be attractive to the electorate.

III) At the earliest opportunity, the PLP must carefully craft its message for the next elections. It simply cannot rehash its slogan

of “Putting Bahamians First” because the people simply do not believe it.

IV) The party must do a much better job of accentuating and marketing its successes of the last four years. People must be constantly reminded of the government’s success stories.

V) The government must reverse the perception that its policies are ensconced in a shroud of secrecy. This can only be done by deliberately adopting a commitment to transparency and accountability regarding government policies.

VI) The governing party and PLP MPs, in particular, must immediately and urgently embark on a systematic voter registration program, especially among its base and new, young voters. The party cannot afford to take anyone for granted.

VII) Above all, voters must be encouraged that they should not vote against their own economic interest. The party must shape the best message to address that mood and ultimately win the support of the majority. A realistic meaningful message that addresses voters’ concerns must be carefully crafted, including a comprehensive platform that identifies the problems (social, economic and cultural) together with a series of short- and long-term policies and programs that offer practical solutions to the collective angst.

Conclusion

Next week, in part two of this series, we will address the Black Friday march and what must be done to address the concerns of those who participated in that march. In part three of this series we will offer suggestions about the effect that a Trump presidency will have on our domestic politics.

In this new age of change with ever-changing winds, we must fully understand how the winds of change can envelop us and how best we can shield ourselves from their tumultuous turbulence.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.



