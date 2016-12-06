A tale of bahamian economic apartheid?

The word “apartheid” has become synonymous with the injustice perpetrated in South Africa between 1948 and 1991. Nelson Mandela, fondly referred to as Madiba by his people, emerged from the valley of the institutionalized discrimination in that nation to the mountain of national prominence for his unrelenting challenge of an oppressive system. It is therefore fitting that the word apartheid is used in this piece to emphasize the segregation, discrimination and marginalization of the majority in economic terms.

In a matter of weeks, The Bahamas will celebrate of 50 years of majority rule – a significant milestone in our nation’s history. Majority rule within the context of the Bahamian society is on par with other significant events in our nation’s history, which include the abolition of slavery and the declaration of independence. The attainment of majority rule in 1967 ushered in an era that was meant to ensure that the will of the majority as expressed by the electorate in a democratic system determined the political leadership of our nation. This major event raised the hopes of the majority that elected individuals possessing the required mandate will proceed to implement the demands of the majority for and on behalf of the majority at long last.

A dream come true?

Our aspiration as a people crossing the proverbial Jordan to determine our own destiny centered on the belief that our leaders in the aftermath of that historic event will look out for our best interest and implement policies that enable us to fulfil our potential. Many will agree that overall result proved beneficial to the masses during the building of the modern Bahamas in the 1970s and 1980s. The masses wanted better job and entrepreneurial opportunities, education and property ownership and the leaders of the day put the wheels in motion to ensure this dream, the Bahamian Dream, became a reality for many.

As the years passed by, the seasons came and left with many hopes dashed for some, while the dreams of others were extinguished. The fulfilment of the dream became a reality for many, then for a few and then for a select few, as the fire of optimism was quenched for those who the dream continues to elude. It appears that in recent times the challenges that confronted the generation of Bahamians of the 20th century and, more specifically, the people of the 30s, 40s and 50s who came through such events as the Burma Road Riot, General Strike and suffrage movement among other things, appear to be the exact same issues facing the Bahamian people today in the 21st century.

Crumbling under the weight of flawed policies

Now more than ever, the Bahamian people feel disenfranchised. Whether this perception is reality is debatable and is often fuelled by political biases. However, the perception is that there is a sense of economic apartheid that is permeating Bahamian society to the detriment of the masses; a sense that the gap between the rich and the poor is widening. The unfortunate reality is that this is not a facade as the scientific evidence points to the fact that more persons are living below the poverty line, the middle class continues to shrink as Bahamians continue to lose their homes, well-paid jobs, businesses, land and other possessions. The reality is that the unemployment rate is unacceptably high and Bahamians are under-employed to meet the rising cost of living. Moreover, the cost of real estate is out of the reach of the average Bahamian, resulting in more Bahamians relying on policies of government housing programs to fill this gap.

These issues are structural in nature and regrettably the government policies of the last two decades have done very little to reverse this trend, which appears to be worsening. It begs the question, is the system designed to keep the masses oppressed? Some would argue that on the face of it, yes. The policies, or lack thereof, of the government during the referenced period have helped in some respects, but in more ways than one they have inflicted more damage on the socioeconomic landscape of our nation. We are left to conclude that the more things change, the more they remain the same.

Dependence and the sustainability of our nation

As a further consequence, the proverbial chickens have come home to roost. If in fact the intent of our leaders was to keep the people dependent, poor and uneducated, they have miscalculated. The end result of such an approach to governance is that it produces a society that is more difficult to manage. In essence, government revenue, which is susceptible to volatility in a recessed or depressed economy, is usually over-allocated to the maintenance of society’s ills, including national security, healthcare, social services and education. This creates an unsustainable state of affairs which many will argue that we are confronted with today.

There is indeed a Babylon system which cultivates an environment of the rich becoming richer while the poor become poorer – a system of economic apartheid that discriminates against the Bahamian masses. This perception leads the average Bahamian to believe, either justifiably or unjustifiably, that “the foreigner” is king over and above most of the Bahamian populace. Many of our people arrive at this conclusion as a last resort and in some cases as a convenient prognosis within a nation that does little to empower its people economically, but rather puts them at the mercy of foreign direct investments for the most part.

The masses believe that a system that is perceived to be fixed against locals has been maintained by the establishment because their woes do not impact the political, social or economic elite. The view is that the system is so entrenched that while the masses may be divided along color lines – red, yellow, green – there is no division in the world of the economic elite save for a battle for ultimate power and riches. In many respects, a change of government does not impact the lifestyle and pockets of this sect of Bahamian society, except that their pockets expand more depending upon which government leads the day. Unfortunately for the masses, their plight is the reverse as they are impacted negatively regardless of which party is in power.

The contamination of our society

The harsh reality is that if we continue this track, we will continue to fester resentment in society; a sense of entitlement will continue to grow with a few in society wreaking havoc on our commonwealth. Additionally, corruption will become an entrenched practice of society at all levels and more widespread as people feel more inclined to make under-the-table deals to make ends meet. Finally, the criminal element in our society will continue to blossom into a monster that is difficult to contain and reverse to the detriment of all members of society.

The truth is, crime knows no race, color, creed or sect of society. Many who feel safe and secure due to their riches or false sense of security will eventually find it difficult to live in a society that refuses to reverse this trend of economic apartheid. All the exclusive communities, surveillance and other forms of security measures will be insufficient to protect against the mutiny of angry and disenfranchised members of society.

Task of future leaders

Future leaders of The Bahamas must find a way to incorporate the Bahamian people into the fabric of the economy of our Bahamaland. This is the only viable way to dispel the notion that foreigners are king in The Bahamas over and above Bahamians and that our leaders are not in public life to enrich themselves at the people’s expense. The policies advanced today and tomorrow must show a commitment to improving the welfare of the Bahamian masses – this will be the true display of the spirit of majority rule. Such policies will include an equitable system of taxation, access to affordable world-class and quality education upward to tertiary levels; distribution of universal healthcare that is affordable and sustainable; favorable banking and lending practices for low- and middle-income earners; a favorable police and justice system that does not favor the rich or well connected; and policies that break down barriers to entrepreneurship and sustainable businesses and promote favorable domestic investment policies, among others.

Moreover, leaders must see fiscal prudence as well as transparent and accountable governance as the real foundation and gateway toward a peaceful, prosperous, just and equitable society, rather than construe the demands of the people in this regard as personal attacks. Trust is something that is earned through the display of actions that prove good intentions. Once trust is broken, it becomes more likely that the masses will cast off restraint and look to alternative guidance. The past three general elections in our nation should have taught political parties this harsh reality.

In the final analysis, there is no room for any form of apartheid in today’s Bahamian society. The institution of majority rule should constantly remind us of a system of oppression that was obliterated at the will and power of the majority with the promise of equal opportunity and social justice for all. Until we’ve realized these truths and ensure that they became reality in Bahamian society, the dream will continue to elude us and the majority will not rule.

• Arinthia S. Komolafe is an attorney-at-law. Comments on this article can be directed to a.s.komolafe510@gmail.com.



