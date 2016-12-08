The turmoil and splendor of democracy

“Our constitution is replete with institutions and processes designed to preserve our form of government, to ensure our rights and freedoms, and to protect us from arbitrary rule and its inevitable abuses.

“I believe in the resilience and resourcefulness of the Bahamian people. Our forebears climbed high mountains, crossed wide rivers and negotiated deep valleys in their quest for freedom, for the fullness of democracy and nationhood.

“I believe that we too can recreate a Bahamas in which the aspirations of the next generations can be fulfilled, a Bahamas in which their talents and potential can flourish as they continue to build the greatest little country on the planet.”

- Sir Arthur A. Foulkes

“ … It was under his governorship (Woodes Rogers) that a royal mandate was carried out to establish the House of Assembly of the Bahama Islands in 1729.

“But not even Rogers could have imagined that the institution he established would last for over two and half centuries, and that it would become the center-piece of an independent parliamentary democracy called the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

“When the House of Assembly was established in 1729, more than a hundred years of slavery still lay in the future of the Bahama Islands. So this institution was not intended for slaves, nor was it intended for the descendants of slaves who came to be the majority of the population of The Bahamas.

“To be sure, the House did not confer the status of a modern democracy on The Bahamas. That was a long way off. But the population, including the black descendants of slaves, recognized the possibilities that this institution offered, and that is why it became, and remains, the ultimate objective of political activity.”

- Sir Arthur A. Foulkes

