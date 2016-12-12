The winds of change, pt. 2

“Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world.” – Joel A. Barker

Last week, we began this series by observing that all around us governments are being turned out of office by electorates that have become disenchanted, disillusioned and dissatisfied with their elected representatives. We noted that the winds of change are rapidly propelling an age of change in many societies that are experiencing enormously elevated levels of angst, anguish and alienation.

We suggested that in this age of change, previously unconventional and unsuccessful third forces are playing an increasingly important role and insinuating themselves into the electoral process, so much so that there is a real possibility that, for the first time in our history, opposition forces might have to coalesce in order to form a government.

As we continue this series, we will continue to Consider this… Are we living in a new world order where virtually every incumbent government should be concerned that their time is limited because they are not immune to the winds of change?

We will address some of the issues raised by the organizers of the recent Black Friday March, the significance of this movement to our democratic process and, most importantly, what should be done to address the concerns of the march organizers.

The Black Friday March

The organizers of the Black Friday March cited a myriad of major concerns that they wanted the government to urgently address. The march was born out of a deeply rooted level of frustration with the political system, sparked in part by revelations that the government was considering allowing the Chinese to engage in the fishing industry in The Bahamas.

There was also concern about the government's nonstop, nonchalant approach to transparency regarding its public policies, the long-delayed introduction of the Freedom of Information Act and a general lack of accountability with specific application to the $800 million that was collected in value-added taxes, but not adequately accounted for, in their view. Other concerns included Crown land reform, local government for New Providence, term limits for members of Parliament, protection for the environment and our natural resources, labor matters and the rights of Bahamian workers.

The march organizers gave voice to frustrations that have been percolating and festering for a long time. These concerns are legitimate and they should not be minimized or dismissed by the government. That citizens were moved to march in the streets regarding these issues is instructive and suggests that citizens believe that their concerns are not being adequately addressed by those who can effect change.

The government’s response

One government minister suggested that supporters of the governing party should boycott the march because, in his view, it was politically motivated. We believe that that advice was ill advised and exacerbated an already contentious situation by further giving credence to the view that the government was impervious to the concerns expressed.

On the eve of the Black Friday March, the prime minister dispatched a letter to the march organizers, inviting them to a meeting with him to discuss their concerns. The march organizers rejected this invitation which prompted a negative reaction by some of the government’s ministers, with one minister suggesting that the march organizers’ rebuff of the prime minister was disrespectful.

Prominent paradigms of peaceful public protest

The most effective catalyst for change in any democratic system, other than the vote in an election or referendum, is the right of aggrieved citizens to channel their cause by peaceful public protest. History is replete with effective examples where the winds of change have been facilitated by this method. Three illustrative instances that immediately come to mind are Mahatma Gandhi in India, Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. in the United States and Clifford Darling and Randol Fawkes (of the 1958 General Strike fame) here at home.

We do not support the view that simply because public protests are mounted against the government, they are politically motivated. People have a right and a duty to question their government’s actions and decisions. To abdicate this responsibility of good citizenship is tantamount to succumbing to autocracy, a form of government for which many autocrats literally have lost their heads. Politicians and national leaders do not have a monopoly on ideas; the sooner they appreciate that the power is really with the people, the sooner politicians and national leaders will be able to effectively respond to the concerns of their citizens.

Therefore we remind anyone who suggests it is a politically motivated act simply because the people raise their voices against their leaders, that if government is effectively and regularly communicating with the people, the need for peaceful public protests will be minimized.

In addition, the Black Friday March organizers’ refusal to meet with the prime minister to address their concerns is not, in and of itself, disrespectful. There are some who justifiably believe that their concerns will not be adequately addressed following such meetings. Again, history is replete with examples where bona fide discussions are often followed by inaction from those who have the capacity to effect change.

If history has taught us anything, it is this: systematically sustained peaceful public protest is frequently the most effective method to ensure that the desired change is realized.

The Black Friday March’s significance

The significance of the Black Friday March should not be underestimated or understated. When the people find it necessary to take to the streets in large numbers, the leaders of the nation should listen, not only to what is being said, but more importantly what is not being communicated. This is equally as true for the governing and opposition political parties, because the people are dissatisfied and disappointed with both.

The way forward

What now remains to be seen is what effect the Black Friday March will have on the government, the opposition and our society in the months remaining before the next elections, which are only six months away, if not sooner. If the government takes discernibly positive steps to assuage the concerns of those who marched, it will increase its chances of being returned to office in 2017. The corollary is equally applicable. As for the opposition, it has an equally challenging impediment to overcome: can it present a united front against a government that has been in turmoil for much of its immediate past? These concerns have been acutely exacerbated by the developments in the Official Opposition this week. More about that next week.

Conclusion

In this age of change, the winds of change continue to envelop us. Our greatest challenge is how best to shield ourselves from such torrential and tumultuous gusts that unceasingly pummel us, constantly reshaping our reality in previously unimaginable ways.

Next week, in our third and final part of this series, we will consider how the winds of change that pounded the Official Opposition this past week will affect our politics in the months leading up to the next general election.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.



