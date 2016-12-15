Political earthquake and aftershocks

Last week’s political earthquake is reverberating still with aftershocks and fallout throughout the country.

The move to remove former Leader of the Opposition Dr. Hubert Minnis and replace him with Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner was done with remarkable speed and extraordinary stealth, unusual in a political environment in which such dramatic moves rarely occur without leaking.

Butler-Turner made history by becoming the first woman to become opposition leader. DNA Leader Branville McCartney is now leader of opposition business in the Senate.

The PLP and the FNM are both in shock by the move and are gaming how to respond and wondering what comes next.

There are rumors that the PLP is so uncertain as to how events may play out with the combination of Butler-Turner and McCartney that an election may come as soon as March.

Given the mood of voters around the world and in the country, no one can be certain how the Bahamian electorate will react at the next election.

Meanwhile, reaction to the dramatic events has deeply divided public opinion and upended political calculations and likely a number of political careers.

People of goodwill have different opinions to the single most dramatic political event of the year.

There are those bitterly angry at the seven MPs who advised the governor general of a new opposition leader. Some believe that the FNM was headed for victory and that the move casts such a win in doubt.

Others believed that the FNM could not win under Minnis and that some other opposition formulation offers the country a better choice than the FNM or PLP.

Anxious

There are those wildly excited by the move who believe that, at long last, there may be hope and a new direction for the country, and that at least someone finally acted to offer the country a choice. But even those of this opinion are anxious as to what comes next.

A friend and colleague who decided not to register to vote decided to register after the move, as did five of her friends. It will be curious to see whether sluggish registration will pick up.

The FNM is now in a deep quandary. In other jurisdictions, when the leader of the opposition loses the support of the majority of his or her caucus, he or she resigns. Minnis will not follow this tradition.

Minnis has his fervent supporters and political support in a number of quarters. His support should not be underestimated. But neither should it be overestimated by his supporters. There are many in the country still underwhelmed by his leadership and who do not believe that he would make a good prime minister.

There is a political fog of war and a general fog and deep uncertainty in the country over the state of affairs. Many voters are anxious, confused, worried. Voters and citizens crave stability and certainty.

The seven who acted have a narrow window to more fully explain their actions, their plans and their direction. If they wait too long or seem confused, they will squander whatever opportunity they have to fashion something new for an electorate mostly turned off by both the PLP and the FNM.

The commentary that the seven acted mostly out of revenge and have no plan is superficial. When a number of them wanted to act earlier this year, they appeared to have had a general plan in case they were removed from the FNM.

While circumstances are changed, some of the elements of that plan may still be operative. Moreover, the MPs who opposed Minnis believed earlier in the year in their consciences that Minnis should be removed as opposition leader.

Again, to view their decision as mostly revenge is to not fully appreciate their convictions, beliefs and courage, even if one disagrees with their stand.

Divisive

What complicates matters is that the move was done after a party convention, which, incidentally, proved odd and divisive. And the move comes months before a general election.

The Dissident Eight who opposed Sir Lynden Pindling were deeply misunderstood at the time, branded as traitors and set upon by those determined to destroy them.

History now sees them in a different light.

The seven who acted against Minnis believed that he was developing a cult of personality and was acting as an autocrat.

A difference between now and then is that Sir Lynden and the PLP were at the height of power and the former was a sort of demigod in the eyes of many.

There is talk that Minnis was still playing political games with Butler-Turner in Long Island, and that he might go after her again politically if the FNM won.

Much of the criticism of Butler-Turner is sexist and misogynistic.

But some of it has to do with the decisions she has made and how she has acted, especially during the period of the FNM convention. She still has to prove the quality of her judgment.

Some love Butler-Turner while others are deeply opposed to her leadership. She has an opportunity to win over some of her critics. But it will not be easy. She must now demonstrate her mettle and vision for the country.

Many still believe that she would make a better prime minister than the heads of the two major parties.

Those who speak only of her ego should equally speak of the ego of Minnis, who has been a figure of deep division and who has refused to abide by parliamentary tradition and step aside after losing the majority of his parliamentary caucus.

For many men and women, a man with ego and ambition is acceptable. But a woman with similar ambition is castigated. This does not mean that Butler-Turner should ignore legitimate criticisms and concerns.

When Margaret Thatcher, the “Iron Lady”, who had won the Conservatives three terms in office in the U.K., lost significant support among her parliamentary caucus and Cabinet, she stepped aside for the good of the party.

Boomerang

From the Greek classics to Shakespeare to “The Godfather” movie series, leaders have to co-opt their enemies and those who oppose them in order to survive. This is a classic lesson of leadership Minnis never seemed to learn and which is one of his Achilles heels.

He sowed the seeds for his removal as opposition leader by systematically politically executing his opponents.

The boomerang that came back to hit him was unleashed from his own hands many months ago.

The denouncement in the political rivalry between Minnis and Butler-Turner is at hand. Still, no one can really predict or know what the general election will bring. But there is a political upheaval and realignment with most Bahamians being sick of politics as usual, turned off by most major parties and a dearth of leadership, and worried that the country is on the brink of economic disaster and that it is paralyzed by crime and social decay.

The belief that many of our politicians are playing political games for their own survival and lust for power depresses an electorate and citizenry that has lost hope.

A united opposition with generally capable leadership, however this was constituted, stood and perhaps still has a chance to defeat a widely loathed PLP and Perry Christie. But this is only a chance.

It will all depend on what is offered to voters as the best and most reasonable alternative to a PLP that has wrecked our country and if re-elected will complete its destruction of The Bahamas.

• frontporchguardian@gmail.com, www.bahamapundit.com.



