Cable Bahamas’ failed revolution and other poor service

The gap between the hype and promise of Cable Bahamas’ “Join the Revolution” marketing campaign, and the quality of service by the company, is as wide as the Tongue of the Ocean is deep.

The often poor service of the cable television and Internet service provider is typical of the poor service by certain utilities, banks, grocery stores and other businesses that has made Bahamians and residents hopping mad and desperate for relief.

We pay a great deal of money to businesses which often take us for granted, even as they make considerable profits at our expense. Our quality of daily life in the nation’s capital has deteriorated substantially, with no end in sight.

Away from the main thoroughfares, we are driving on many miles of pothole-roads, which makes driving seem like an electronic game.

In this game one gets points for avoiding potholes, some of which are like mini-caverns into which a vehicle tire can easily sink and burst. Because of the abysmal quality of many roads, drivers are constantly repairing or purchasing new tires.

Electricity is off for endless hours and often for long periods day after day. Many small businesses unable to afford a generator have experienced substantial losses.

Lines at some commercial banks have grown longer and more tiring because staff have been cut. Waits of half an hour to 45 minutes or more are commonplace at a number of banks.

The general consensus of many is that the Royal Bank of Canada, once the bank of choice of many Bahamians, is now one of the worst in terms of customer service. And the bank keeps hiking fees, proverbially nickeling-and-diming customers.

The quality of meat and fruit at a major grocery store chain is often poor. We shop at stores that look dank and drab. Sadly, many of us accept the poor quality of food and the often dingy conditions in which we shop.

Hollowed

The parking lot of a major food store on Cable Beach is a pothole-filled zone constantly in need of repair after rains have hollowed out the holes that number at minimum in the high double-digits.

Instead of respecting customers and repaving the parking lot, customers are treated as cattle herded in and out with little regard to providing a nicer and more comfortable shopping experience.

Meanwhile, Cable Bahamas boasts of the quality of its service and its commitment to customers. But the stories of poor service in terms of home repair are widespread and stacked high.

The endless annoying commercials by Cable Bahamas repeated ad nauseam, breathlessly touting its service and customer care, ring hollow for many customers.

The much-touted revolution has been a failure for many in terms of programming and quality of service.

There are endless stories of Cable Bahamas technicians not showing up on time or at all. Many have had the experience of taking off time from work and waiting for a repairman who never shows up and never calls.

A number have had this experience a minimum of twice, sometimes in quick succession.

A dear friend recounts nightmares dealing with Cable Bahamas. Three times she waited on the phone for an hour to see if she could get the company to send a signal so she could get online. Each of these times the phone hung up as her call was being answered.

The nightmare continued with the attempt to schedule a technician, which proved an incredible challenge, constant rescheduling, delays and badgering the company.

The experience left her peeved, a euphemism for how she feels. She has determined to get rid of Cable Bahamas as her cable television and Internet service provider.

Calling for repairs is fraught with anxiety and often like playing roulette: One is never sure when and whether someone is going to show up and whether the problem will be fixed in a timely manner.

Exhausting

The anxiety begins after calling the company and often waiting an exhausting period for a customer service representative. While waiting, one is treated to cloyingly upbeat annoying ads and self-promotion.

Finally, one is told that a repairman is on the way – in a week or more for many home repairs! What a hell of a revolution.

Many find the cable television packages pricey, especially in terms of what is offered, including quite a number of programs and movies in a foreign language with no subtitles. The company’s explanation for this has never really satisfied.

Cable Bahamas is happy to fine a fee for late bill payment. Perhaps they should fine themselves a late fee and reimburse customers for not showing up on time or at all. The response post-Matthew was generally pathetic and costly to a number of businesses.

Alas, the company has become an arrogant monopoly out of tune with its customers. Cable Bahamas once enjoyed generally good customer loyalty and support.

It has squandered this support, and many Bahamians are leaving or considering leaving a company once considered cutting edge and now considered a lumbering dinosaur with jaunty commercials and marketing schemes that belie deteriorating customer care and service.

Meanwhile, the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) experiment has been a colossal failure. Even before BPL’s generally disastrous response to Hurricane Matthew, Bahamians were suspect about the new company run by an American enterprise.

Was there a tendering process for the new company? What happened to the business plan the company supposedly drafted at great expense to taxpayers? Was the government of The Bahamas pressured in any way to work with certain energy interests?

Substantial

Under BPL we are living through a grim fairy tale. With electricity off for a substantial period after Matthew, and after interminable power cuts, a good number of BPL customers inexplicably experienced a spike in their bills, some by a substantial amount.

In the past few months alone, the constant outages may have helped to ruin millions of dollars of equipment, appliances, air-conditioning units and electronics. This columnist alone knows of five people who have had damage to the aforementioned because of the outages.

Into the second decade of the 21st century one thought the quality of life in New Providence, in terms of basic amenities would be much better. Instead, our daily life is often fraught with poor service, poor customer care and business interests which treat us as cash machines to rake in profits from a public often afraid to use its collective power as consumers to demand better care and service.

There is some hope, with new service providers shaking up the market and offering more choice.

There are better commercial banks than others and new telecommunications companies offering alternative services. There remains a need for better options to purchase groceries and food.

The revolution we need beyond marketing is for consumers to demand better goods and services, finding alternatives to those who take us for granted and engage in monopolistic practices, all the while taking advantage of consumers.

• frontporchguardian@gmail.com, www.bahamapundit.com.



