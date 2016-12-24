Has Caribbean politics ever been about the people?

Is democracy in the Caribbean a myth? Are elections a smoke-screen blurring the mythical underpinnings of democracy? Have Caribbean people really ever had a say in governance, apart from voting at every election then things return to business as usual without their input or impact? Is voting itself a genuine people’s exercise or is it inauthentic since voters are manipulated by multiple forces to make choices, which undermine their will but expresses that of the powerful? So are the people not a factor in democracy? Do they only matter as conduits to democracy, which is actually for the elite?

These are serious questions which should compel us to re-examine Caribbean politics for what it really is.

In one Caribbean territory, in a letter written before the recent elections there, the writer deals with the issue of politics and democracy not being about the people. The letter urges voters to reject the idea of selling their vote, and of money given by special interests. Most interesting, it states that there was no push for vocational training by the system, since it is content to allow competitors to recruit skill-sets at the expense of utilizing local knowhow. And, that debates in Parliament represent few ideas about standing up for people. It also speculates that there are campaign resources from developers who want work permits, which reduce the number of jobs available for local people.

These observations about the political process reflect the notion of politics not being about the people. It is often alleged that voters tend to sell their vote to the highest bidder during an election and that certain special interests use resources to influence particular organizations and their policies to their benefit. But voters make their own choice, and some are also ethical, regarding their vote as precious since it is linked to the kind of society they desire.

Also, some special interests, including those interested in contributing to a country’s development, will seek to influence party policy to protect their investment. But what seems to be the underlying issue is that the system, in its dealing with important others, sidelines the people. And politics is perceived not to be about them.

Furthermore, in the Caribbean there has been, and still is the issue of recruitment of others to work in positions local citizens could fill. In a certain independent country, employees at a hospitality establishment complained of personnel being recruited for posts some existing employees, or other skilled locals, were qualified to fill. Even at the professional level, local persons have complained of bidding for contracts, which were subsequently awarded to expats. So class does not seem to matter.

From low level skills, to professional knowledge, although governments are elected to manifest the public good, many of its citizens are not given opportunities, which means the capital derived would not be circulated locally but repatriated. The really disadvantaged are denied the advantages they thought would come from the power of their vote, supporting the view that Caribbean politics has never been about the people, but mainly significant others.

Also in the letter mentioned, even in parliamentary debates few ideas are discussed about the people’s interests. Many of the discussions that occur are hardly ever understood by a large sector of society, and even certain MPs don’t really have a deep grasp of what is going on, particularly in budgetary areas, and the way legislation is formulated. The powerless therefore feel left out of the process.

Even programs alleged to be for them are watered down because of the requirements of funding agencies, and what is allocated has to go through so many processes, and demands so much from those who lack the collateral, that it strengthens the idea that politics is not about them.

As someone said, people are used to have fun with; and the view of another, that many persons experience problems of access and influence, which reduce the chances of anything happening for them. So politics does not serve them.

In some countries, the issue now more than ever is that a small percentage of persons benefit from the economy at the expense of the majority. And that these beneficiaries are not members of the predominant ethnic group. They influence policies through their contributions, and many are members of decision-making boards where their views are respected. The ordinary voter does not have the clout, or the quality of resources to win a place at the table. They therefore see politics as not being about them, but as serving the new plantocracy.

We also hear of members of the political establishment having shares in investments and multiple businesses they did not have previous to entering politics. Most people lack such social capital. Additionally, in many Caribbean islands, family politics still prevails through tradition. This further shines light on the issues of politics not being about the general populace.

Politics is also seen as employment for politicians, not as an instrument to transform communities. And even when a government with apparent compassion is voted into office, and certain people-oriented programs are initiated, they rarely have lasting effect because of revenue shortage or opposition by powerful voices that these are political, and not revenue generating. This gives additional weight to the contention that politics has never been about people, in the larger sense.

But Cuba has been presented as a society where politics is about people because of the many social programs in the interest of the people, such as education and medical services where the state meets the cost. However some say this comes at the cost of an imposed ideology that has denied Cubans freedom.

But if an ideology supplies basic needs, could this not be traded for questionable freedom if tangible benefits are experienced, as opposed to a state of poverty without apparent hope? And in so-called democracies, do we not have political choice being eventually determined not by the popular vote, but by an electoral college or the number of seats won?

Could it then be said that there is, in the Caribbean, at least one instance, though imperfect, where politics has been, and still is, about the people?

• Oliver Mills is a former lecturer in education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus. He holds an M.Ed degree from Dalhousie University in Canada, an MA from the University of London and a post-graduate diploma in HRM and training, University of Leicester. He is a past permanent secretary in education with the government of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Published with the permission of Caribbean News Now.



