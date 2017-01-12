Sherlyn Hall’s titillation and incompetence

The incompetence and bumbling failure of Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall to get the gender equality referendum tallies out in an efficient and timely manner was bad enough. One journalist spoke of the mass chaos at the Parliamentary Registration Department headquarters as results were tallied.

Instead of accepting full responsibility for the referendum results mess, Hall rushed to defend himself, demonstrating that he should have been removed from his post because of his incompetence and failure to take responsibility for his incompetence.

Now he is embroiled in a titillation concerning some women being turned away from registering to vote because their breasts and shoulders are not sufficiently covered, titillating some excitable and offended staff who seem deputized as modesty police by Sheriff Hall.

This behavior by some of the staff of the department is discriminatory, sexist and misogynistic, reminiscent of some other countries, where women are publicly shamed about their attire at the whim of some public officials. Hall’s defense of these officers is defenseless.

There is appropriate dress in the public domain. But what is happening in the current registration process is an abuse of power and the public shaming of some women, egregiously, mostly by other women.

There are numerous reports of women turned away from registering to vote or required to wear a shawl because they were wearing sleeveless blouses or dresses, or some other supposedly inappropriate attire.

Some have been turned away more than once. A dear friend, who is not an immodest dresser, was turned away. Another friend was shocked when two of her female family members were told that they had to wear a shawl.

Yet another friend tells of an acquaintance returning to register for the fourth time with a selection of blouses for the morality and modesty police to choose from. These women and others are being frustrated from exercising their right to register, a serious offense and an undemocratic practice.

Brilliant

Corinne Lampkin, in an impassioned and brilliant letter to the editor of this journal, observed: “When I was told by the photographer at the Parliamentary Registration Department, as I attempted to register for the embarrassingly failed gender equality referendum, that my shoulders had to be covered for the photo, several facts occurred to me.

“The first was this: In all my years going about my business in public, enduring the despicable and humiliating cat calls from strange men, never has anyone said anything about how sexy my shoulders are.

“How strange, then, that I should have to cover this part of my body in order to be seen as decent, when it draws no special attention from anyone in public.

“Another thought was this: Your job is to take a photograph. I have not solicited your advice on my clothing choices. As far as I am aware, you provide me with no shopping stipend. What say have you in how I dress?

“Following the referendum, when all and sundry literally waited all night for the results, this also occurred: Sherlyn Hall needs a come-to-Jesus. He has much more serious problems to concern himself with than determining the virtuousness of his countrywomen...

“I am a grown woman. I make my own money. I guide my own morality. I make my own choices, and I vote for whomever I want. I do not need anyone telling me I cannot access my constitutional rights because I don’t look decent to them. The Parliamentary Registration Department has its own lane, and it needs to stay in it.”

An editorial in this journal noted that National Security Minister Dr. Bernard Nottage insists “that there is no law that bans women from registering to vote because of what they are wearing”.

Is the illegal behavior by some of Hall’s staff taking place at the direction or toleration of the parliamentary commissioner, and in contravention of the law and what his minister has told the public? If it is, Nottage must bear responsibility and remove Hall forthwith.

The denial of the right to register because of supposedly inappropriate attire by the staff of the department, is not uniform, showing the arbitrary conduct of some staff of the department. There is blatant discrimination at play, which Hall has defended.

Laughable

The laughable irony is that some of the women registering others to vote and turning away certain women, are wearing sleeveless dresses.

Some have been spotted wearing bedroom slippers as they command other females to dress appropriately or don a shawl in order to register.

Another irony: Some who have worn similar attire when taking a photograph for a driver’s license or a new National Insurance card are being turned away by the morality police when attempting to register to vote.

The actions of some of Hall’s staff expose the government and Hall to a legal challenge by those, pun intended, who may seek redress.

Women denied the right to register should record the event, including recording the names of those refusing them the right to register. This information should be passed on to the Ministry of National Security and to other relevant authorities. They may consider being accompanied by an attorney.

Clearly of a fundamentalist bent, Hall, a preacher in his church, has seemingly determined that his personal moral code takes precedence over the rule of law and the laws of the land. He hath become a law and authority unto himself. He is demonstrating extraordinary arrogance and poor discretion and judgment.

Hall follows the fundamentalist fashion of certain pastors and reverends who believe that their interpretation of Christian scripture and certain mores, trump our constitution and laws.

This includes those pastors with a hate agenda against gays and lesbians, whose latest hatred and vitriol were on frenzied display last week as they spewed their venom toward those who sought to defend the United Nations investigating violence against those in the LGBT community.

There is a religious fundamentalism resident at home and abroad which seeks to upend and replace legitimate state authority with certain religious strictures.

This is the narrow mindset of those who seek to deny fundamental rights and protections to gays and lesbians in a democratic state.

Fundamentalist

It is also the mindset of those who demand that Bahamian women registering to vote must abide by a certain dress code which adheres to the strictures of a fundamentalist clique.

In an editorial entitled “Protecting our election process”, this journal advised: “If the Parliamentary Registration Department does not change course and it continues to deny Bahamians the right to register, this systematic abuse will undermine the legitimacy of our election.

“People who are repeatedly frustrated will give up on registering. A voter list minus Bahamians who were improperly denied the right to register would not represent the true will of the people...

“For all our problems as a nation, we have had free and fair elections. The actions of the department at this election jeopardize the vote to come.”

There are questions of how properly trained are some of staff of the department at satellite registration centers in dealing with all manner of registration issues.

In the end, Nottage bears final responsibility for the registration process and the conduct of Hall, who, it is now clear, never had the capacity for the post he holds.

His incompetence and poor judgment shows that he was the wrong choice to succeed former Parliamentary Commissioner Errol Bethel, who was generally well regarded.

Hall was never the right leader for the department. It was not fair to him or the public to place him in such a sensitive position.

The department is stuck in a sort of Stone Age. The parking lot at its headquarters looks like it has been hit by an asteroid. The morality play of the dress code fiasco fits in with the Stone Age mentality.

The handwritten registration process is antiquated in what has been a computer age since the last century. Why can’t there be pre-registration online for those choosing this option?

The surly, dismissive and rude attitude of some staff is in marked contrast to other staff members who are courteous, helpful and highly professional.

The department should immediately clarify questions about the dress code, instructing staff to desist from blocking women in certain attire from registering to vote.

Hall should publicly apologize to those women who were unfairly turned away or treated inappropriately during the registration process.

Undoubtedly Hall has given service to the country during his years in the public service. Many people of faith serve in government with distinction and prudence, as well as with respect for civil law and authority.

When we undermine certain laws and authority, we open ourselves to jeopardizing certain freedoms and rights, like freedom of religion, freedom of association and freedom of expression, which all come with certain responsibilities.

The state should never prioritize the moral code of any one religion or denomination, which is what a number of fundamentalist Christian pastors in The Bahamas believe. The pluralistic state should not impose the religious beliefs of one group on the rest of the population.

Prioritizing a single religious worldview risks the necessary pluralism and diversity of a healthy democracy. It risks also the kinds of religious warfare The Bahamas has happily avoided, to which the churches should say, “Amen!”

• frontporchguardian@gmail.com, www.bahamapundit.com.



