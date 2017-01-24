As the famed Majority Rule Day 2017 loomed large, it seemed significant that so much of what government was celebrating has been falling apart.

The Bahamas is becoming increasingly like Jamaica, a country that has been downgraded and is now totally destroyed by structural adjustment programs created by the International Monetary Fund to restructure the economy to allow Jamaica to function fiscally. As The Bahamas celebrated 50 years of majority rule, when we were supposed to be celebrating that the people run the country, it seems less plausible today than 30 years ago that the people can actually run the country.

The majority is a same kind of minority who ran the country 51 years ago, only some of them look different. Today, The Bahamas is more closely related to Brazil and Jamaica in terms of violence, structural violence, inequality, deep debt, incredibly alarming statistics on violence against women, more cultural violence that justifies and legitimizes structural violence and exceptional violence as employed by the state to gain control. As is often underscored about Jamaica, the garrisons and the dons actually run government. In Brazil, gangs seem to run prisons and favelas. Bahamian politicians have ignored the serious level of gang violence for years and then are so unable to extricate themselves from the mess they fall back on old troped out language to say they are getting tough on crime, but still few if any go to jail, and even fewer are sentenced for murder. They are choosing to use old language of anti-gang laws that have been shown to have failed in other Caribbean countries. But we throw the house and land behind them, knowing that they are failures. We need to be proactive and not reactive, yet we choose to react to gang violence, and we don’t work out ways to prevent youth from getting involved in gangs to begin with. The state is failing!

The governing party has not changed its economic strategy since the 1950s, when a parcel of land would be given to an international hotelier to set up a hotel in The Bahamas and the concomitant racial policies would be implemented to foster American tourism. Nothing has changed for the better. At the same time, the government chooses to discuss the power of the people while refusing to allow people to speak for themselves. They argue that to speak in public is either to be antinationalist or to be a criminal and a threat to national security. To challenge the failures of government is to be criminal and subject to arrest. Once they provide a few low-level jobs for folks those same folks will be unconcerned about the disasters occurring daily. Menial jobs, not ownership of the economy, will silence the masses. Once the G-average masses are silenced, persons can run the country as they wish, and that is their desire. Meanwhile, the similarity to Jamaica and Brazil is astonishing.

As The Bahamas leans more completely on foreign direct investment to pay its bills, provide jobs, save lives and run the country as has been seen on numerous occasions where the governing party sides with big business over the local unions and the people it represents, it is ironic that the same governing party behaves with such abandon when it comes to spending and the economy, so much so that the country has once again been downgraded to junk status. Of course, according to the people who are behaving in this way, it’s not their fault; the rating agency is wrong. They chose not to see the work that has gone into propping up the fragile economy.

We are willing to sell everything off to foreign companies that really have no interest in investing in the country except for what they can get out of it and how that benefits their bottom line. In this, government has failed miserably to create a viable, sustainable economy for local development. Yes, there may be a few companies that come in and promote Bahamian development, but these are few and tend to be blocked by government inefficiencies. As recent track records will show, government is failing both Bahamian and non-Bahamian business.

Foreign direct investment

When Baha Mar failed, it failed in part because of government intervention where it need not have interfered. The new company that was meant to rescue The Bahamas or Nassau from the dump disaster found itself stuck between a public discourse of ‘We want this to work’ and a private undermining with a government that did not permit its work to go on.

Government inefficiency and ineffectiveness is leading a country into what can be called state failure. As a study of Australia has shown, government is in bed with big business at the expense of the country and its people. Of course, the ruling party government has stated that as long as people are given a little bit of money through jobs, they will vote for the incumbent and really don’t care who is in power. This tells us that government sees its way clear to provide temporary low-paying jobs to a few people who will make a substantial thrust in the future of the country.

When government makes laws, they make laws on what they feel the majority of the people will like. Such is the sentiment of the people, which leads to absolute public silence as the image of all-powerful government is encouraged to grow. Government is owned by big business. Big business runs the country.

History and making the banana republic

This is not about a clothing store, but rather about the political economy of the countries created thus. In Eduardo Galeano’s “The Open Veins of Latin America”, he explores the history and making of the famed banana republics in Latin America. One of the major factors in their development is a despotic government that was really and truly controlled by foreign direct investment, before its time.

This incarnation of FDI were large companies that controlled the economy and governance of these territories where human rights were easily abused and the transnational world benefited from lax regulations and laws that favored corporations and their concomitant exploitation of cheap labor. Business controlled government and could call about a coup d’état at the drop of a hat, especially if the strongman leader were pushing his agenda to their dislike. Panama, Honduras, Nicaragua were places famed for being banana republics, but few showed, as does Galeano how the geopolitical global system upholds such a model.

Galeano’s work coincides with Immanuel Wallerstein’s world systems theory where the so-called third world is always ever limited to serving the first world because of the geopolitical system that ensures that the former colonies, much like The Bahamas, will remain only to produce goods and services needed by the developed world. In the 21st century Bahamian reality this is evidenced in the mushrooming of all-inclusive and high-end resort models where nothing local is used except some labor and a backdrop. Most, if not all, upper management jobs are reserved for nationals of the country where the company is domiciled or “international persons” such as transnational company managers already. Little space is created for the betterment of Bahamian workers; they are simply workers. So, each time another FDI project is announced, we get more low-paying jobs and lose access to hundreds, if not thousands, of acres. The negotiating of these deals ignores real local empowerment but provides betterment for parties involved in the negotiations. Baha Mar’s revamping without its former owner is yet another of these Trojan horses. The banana republic status sinks in further as the country is divided into local sectors, where visitors are warned not to tread, and international areas, where locals are not very welcome except as cheap labor.

Violence, crime and gangs

The country is celebrating a large increase in violent crime, not to mention white collar crime; however, the latter does not count because we like being seen as being in violation of our word. Tragically, one of the major problems in combatting crime in the region is that government is far too often included in the system. Research shows government says it will get tough on crime. But as research from the region tells us: “Truces and treaties are often negotiated by politicians. Yet, close relationships between political officials and gang leaders serve to legitimize in the eyes of the populace, including aspiring gang members, and to elevate gang leaders to the status of community leaders (UNDP 2012/ Katz and Maguire 2015, p. 176).”

It is a travesty when government is so ineffective that all they do is talk and everything happens around them. They choose to empower the wrong people, and the opposition is as effective as a senior citizens’ home without electricity, water, cable, a nurse and medication. These are national realities. Although much work on gangs is focused on Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, the sad parallels are becoming glaringly obvious. The Bahamas is getting closer to where Jamaica was a few years ago with each day that passes. The gangs and criminals have nothing to fear except the words of leaders who disregard their own officials who are doing their jobs well, notwithstanding the cultural and infrastructural rot around them. A prime example is the resistance the government has put up to the reports provided by their auditor general. Sad!

This is why “tough on crime” political rhetoric about corporal and capital punishment in the Caribbean is often just a distraction from the more important reforms that need to be instituted. The problem is the likelihood of offenders actually receiving these tough sanctions is too low to substantially deter or incapacitate those weighing the costs and benefits of committing a crime (Kat and Maguire 2015, p. 178).

In Paul’s essay, “The Political Economy of Violence in Australia”, and in the earlier work by Johan Galtung on structural violence, the writers work to show how easily governments silence their citizens in favor of international business and investors. This, however, is not dissimilar to the plantation economy, where enslaved Africans were exploited by the plantation owner, usually absentee, who supported an aristocratic life from the spoils of the plantation. At one time, governments could demand higher prices, although most post-colonial Caribbean governments simply fell into bed with investors. However, as The Bahamas has been junked by poor economic administration, what else can government do but sell us for less and get the country a bigger kick in the backside?

Fewer people graduate from high school and so fewer people are able to work in the sector in which we are promised success. Hospitality needs folks with soft skills, sadly lacking according to the IDB study. Crime increases because people cannot afford the lifestyles they have been led to believe they should expect and those they have been inculcated into seeing as their just dessert.

As the country slips further into financial (undeclared) crisis, the people on the ground suffer most. Banks refuse to lend, banking fees increase hand over fist, insurance rates go up after the slam, electricity rates skyrocket and services are less accessible to the majority; the idea of majority rule is increasingly celebrated.

Crumbling infrastructure and rising inequalities

As not a computer can be found in most public offices, many officers cannot read above sixth grade level, but they are only really paid a wage for that level of success.

The culture of job for supporters and party loyalty over national loyalty takes over, and we become a dysfunction society.

Women cannot register to vote because a man decides that they are inappropriately attired. But then women are always inferior, according to the status quo – despite the reality that they make the most money and keep most of the families running in this beautiful paradise – so they can be dissuaded from voting as their votes count less, if we follow the logic of this disaster to its illogical end.

The staff are as incompetent as the rest of the national D or G average. It takes an average of five people to register one person to vote and at least one hour. There are no computers because that would cause efficiency, and God knows we don’t want that. We forget that the buildings are about to collapse on our heads given the absolute disregard for maintenance and any kind of planning.

As education become more of a scarcity, fewer people can work to drive national development. The IDB reports highlight this, as do the results from the BGCSEs over the last few years.

• Ian Bethell-Bennett is a professor at The University of The Bahamas.



