Is a culture of democracy lacking in the Caribbean?

In the Caribbean, we tend to think that democracy came with universal adult suffrage. And we have been exercising this with varying levels of participation. Voting at elections has not only become a tradition, but an expectation, part of our civic duty. But is voting alone reflective of democratic practice? Is democracy more than just showing up at the polls?

Some say it involves participation in civic affairs, and expanding democratic institutions making democracy stronger. Since these actions are infrequent and not sustained, and because many see voting as pointless, since their condition hardly improves, can we say with assurance that the Caribbean lacks a culture of democracy?

A democratic culture implies commitment to the process. It is embedded in our socialization and means respect for our constitution, the established institutions of society and the symbols attached to them. A culture of democracy further implies the capacity to influence policies and have them implemented. It gives the concept of democracy meaning and purpose, and it works on behalf of citizens so that they experience its transformational effects in their lives.

A culture of democracy also presupposes a willingness to make it work, and implementing reforms to enhance its effectiveness. It consists of routine practices which have become infused in the society and its citizens, directing affairs a certain way, and is a way of thinking and acting, enriching the political process.

An editorial in the U.K. “Guardian” titled “The Guardian view on democracy: An uncertain year (2016)”, mentioned certain developments in democratic practice in many countries, and stated in part that Professor Paul Cartledge, author of “Democracy a Life”, points out that democracy was a way of life in fifth century Athens. It was not something that others got on with, while the rest attended to their own business, but was Athenian culture as much as it was its system of government.

Can the Caribbean be said to have this concept of a democratic culture? Has democracy ever been a way of life in our region, or is it something left to politicians while the rest of us go about our business? Has democracy in the Caribbean ever been reflective of its culture, representing a way of life, in addition to being a system of governance? Has the Caribbean ever developed the political acumen, and moral and political consciousness enabling it to solidify an incoherent and acquired political culture, not based on its own experiences, into a sophisticated way of being in the world that is respected?

The editorial proceeded to note that a properly functioning everyday democracy is one where people have the choice to participate in shaping public life, and who take the opportunity to do so. To me this represents the core of a democratic culture. What the Caribbean needs is an everyday democracy that works for all, and is not intermittent. And we must exercise the choice to become involved in shaping important aspects of public life, and use the opportunity presented to do so as a fundamental right.

Many of us are politically lethargic, and feel others should do what we ourselves are capable of. We need to own a political culture where we act positively in our own interest. If not, we will undermine our own attempts to foster one that is robust.

Choice making in a democracy ensures the recognition of partners, irrespective of social class. It changes things for the better, and bestows legitimacy on the outputs resulting from it. Choice, as an aspect of democratic culture also recognizes the personhood of individuals. And participation ennobles it. But we must make the effort to operationalize our democratic culture, so that it is always alive and not subject to spurts.

A really holistic culture of democracy in the Caribbean has indeed been lacking, although elements that could comprise it exist in various forms. To resurrect what exists so that it is operational, and to add new aspects which occur through time, a few considerations are necessary. This means Caribbean society needs to shed its lethargy and become more assertive in contesting issues. Knowledge of what further constitutes a democratic culture should be encouraged and shared with society as a whole. Refinement of what already exists should be undertaken to enable the political culture to be more effective in realizing public aspirations.

Furthermore various democratic practices could be revitalized or adopted, such as town hall meetings, referenda on issues, the factor of recall in our constitutions when elected members do not perform and teach-ins to raise awareness of issues, as well as having debates by civic groups on issues that impact citizens. Some of these occur, but are often one-off events. They need to be sustained. And social groups should have the political clout to bring critical issues to the forefront to exert pressure on the political directorate, so that transformations take place immediately to spare society from certain political ills.

Caribbean society will then have a democratic culture that works, because democracy then becomes a way of life, interconnected with governance.

• Oliver Mills is a former lecturer of education at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus. He holds an M.Ed degree from Dalhousie University in Canada, an MA from the University of London and a post-graduate diploma in HRM and training, University of Leicester. He is a past permanent secretary in education with the government of the Turks and Caicos Islands. Published with the permission of Caribbean News Now.



