The restraint of power and good judgment

“O, it is excellent

To have a giant’s strength; but it is tyrannous

To use it like a giant.” – William Shakespeare, “Measure for Measure”

The Crown”, the award-winning Netflix series, is a historical drama about the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II. It will reportedly cover six decades and span over six seasons.

Because the drama is so enticing, many Bahamians have binged on the series. Many are quite familiar with the seminal events of the reign of Elizabeth II, and will find many of the details of the mostly historically accurate storyline fascinating.

The well acted and written series, created and written by Peter Morgan, features Claire Foy as the young Elizabeth and John Lithgow as the aging Winston Churchill, the avid and unreconstructed imperialist, who helped to defeat Hitler.

The drama explores power, its reaches, limits and abuses. The young monarch is schooled in the restraint of power by her grandmother, Queen Mary, by Churchill and by her private secretary, a stickler for the ways of the establishment and centuries of convention.

Elizabeth realizes early that because of her constitutional role as head of state, and her role as head of the Church of England, she has to abide by various traditions, conventions, strictures and norms.

She does not simply get to do what she wants to do. One of the greatest lessons she quickly grasps is the restraint of power. Queen Mary famously instructs her granddaughter that doing nothing in a given situation is quite hard and requires discipline.

Elizabeth surrounds herself with advisors and wise counsel who will tell her what she may not want to hear, the proverbial speaking truth to power.

She does not sideline or lock out advice contrary to her own desires or thinking. She learns not to make monumental decisions amidst high emotions, especially anger and unrestrained exuberance.

Difference

She understands the difference between impetuousness and foolhardiness on the one hand, and genuine courage on the other. Churchill schools Elizabeth in the realities and restraints of politics.

The first season of The Crown forecasts an Elizabeth who becomes more comfortable with power. She upbraids Churchill and others for not informing her of the true nature of the prime minister’s poor health.

Elizabeth learns that the adept use of power and authority comes only after one has learned and practised the restraint of power, much as an artist, dancer or jazz player learns how to innovate only after mastering the basics of their craft.

Those who fail to learn the rules and subtleties of the ancient art of politics soon succumb to the physics of politics, including the force of gravity, which can quickly tumble a politician from a high perch and political favor.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher enjoyed fine political instincts. She took the Conservative Party to three victories and weathered many storms. But her arrogance doomed her and her instincts failed her, catastrophically, when she refused to listen to the advice of her ministers and to the public outcry over a poll tax. The once Iron Lady melted because she became isolated and refused to listen.

U.S. President Donald Trump, an extreme narcissist and egomaniac, is headed down his own path of destruction, which will likely come in ways that even he does not expect.

Trump and his White House enablers are drunk with power. The ban on Muslims from certain countries is just the beginning of an unrestrained president, who has little sense of history and of the tragedies of human nature and politics chronicled by William Shakespeare and the Greek masters.

Trump may believe that he can defy political gravity. But he will be brought low by events of his own making. Hubris plants the seeds and fells the tree grown of its own unrestrained arrogance.

Not only does the gauche and gaudy Trump lack restraint and discipline. Many of his closest advisors have little respect for the U.S. constitution, the separation of powers, the necessary checks on presidential power, domestic and international law and various norms of decency and civility.

Antithesis

Donald Trump is the antithesis of former President Barack Obama, who by instinct of character, by deep reflection and reading, and by experience in the presidency, exercised restraint of power and prudential judgment.

Trump could learn about restraint from a number of U.S. presidents, including John. F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy was famously surrounded by a brain trust, including the historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. and counsellor and wordsmith Ted Sorenson, who lent an economy and discipline of expression to Kennedy’s sonorous cadence and fertile imagination.

Whether one considers that JFK’s mystique is hyped or romanticized, few doubt that Kennedy’s raw political talent and extraordinary charisma helped catapult him to the Oval Office as his country’s then youngest elected president.

In his first year in office in the Bay of Pigs Invasion debacle, the successful candidate failed miserably.

He failed in large measure because of the groupthink of his advisors, a closed group with little external input, and driven by hubris and high emotion.

Despite his stellar talent, his brain trust, his coaching and his rapier intellect, Kennedy came to understand that this was a spectacular failure of judgment on his part.

It was a failure that he owned. To dissect his misjudgment, the youthful president invited his predecessor Republican Dwight Eisenhower to Camp David to help him unravel what went wrong.

Kennedy spent much of the 1960 campaign criticizing the outgoing Eisenhower administration. Now he was seeking insight from Ike, in his 70s, the then oldest man to demit the U.S. presidency.

Eisenhower asked Kennedy a basic question about the latter’s decision-making process leading up to the Bay of Pigs: Did he make his fateful decisions surrounded by a small group of advisers or with a larger group that might have afforded him greater perspective?

Experience

Kennedy, to his peril, had chosen the former. With his vast military experience, Eisenhower was charier of supposedly expert advice from the armed forces and the intelligence services.

The following year during the October 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, Kennedy confronted an even greater test of his mettle and his judgment. He was determined not to replay similar mistakes.

He consulted more broadly, utilizing back channels and outside advice, studying a considerable amount of briefing material, weighing the recommendations of experts and competing options with his own prudential and informed judgment, tempering strident voices with those he considered more prudent.

During the Cuban Missile Crisis, it was Kennedy’s judgment which proved pivotal, helping to avert a possible nuclear nightmare.

The current PBS series “Victoria”, on the life of Queen Victoria, tells the story of a young monarch coming of age and coming to understand the use of power.

Victoria is at first giddy with her new home at Buckingham Palace, the roar of the crowd and the pleasures and delights of being queen of the then most powerful country on Earth. At times her ego consumes her judgment.

But after a terrible misjudgment Victoria is necessarily rebuked by a dying female courtier who reminds her that the monarchy is not a plaything, that her office is bigger than the person temporarily occupying the throne.

Queen Victoria is reminded that it is an awesome responsibility like all high office, requiring responsible action, seasoned advice, prudential judgment – and restraint.

