It’s still a matter of trust

“I know that you believe you understand what you think I said, but I'm not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant.”

– Robert McCloskey

There is no question about it: We are getting deeper and deeper into the “silly season” that leads eventually to another general election. Candidate nominations, party conventions, the long-awaited boundary report, the signs are incontrovertible that both the established parties and the newcomers are readying themselves for battle.

There is, however, a very different element in the political fray this time around: the recent fracture of the FNM in the House of Assembly. Therefore, this week we are going to Consider This... Exactly what does that fracture tell the voter about the FNM and its leader that are seeking to be the government and the next prime minister of The Bahamas?

Knowing the candidates

Like any political campaign, the majority of the voters really don’t have a chance to meet, much less get to know, the candidates who are asking for their support. The voters are being given reasons, pros and cons, to cast their votes in a certain way and asked to believe that one particular candidate and that person’s party have the solutions to all of our problems and are capable of implementing those ideas efficiently and effectively.

We will be exposed to rallies, speeches, commercials and slick publications that seek to introduce the candidates, magnify their good points, convince us that they will work to make all our dreams come true and emphasize how they are so much more qualified to do the job than anyone running against them.

We are also supposed to be impressed by those candidates who have already served in Parliament, as well as those who have spent time as a minister and believe that this kind of experience makes them well suited to be the best representative we could find.

We will be subjected to the testimony of pleased constituents who swear for the representation the incumbents have provided. We will be bombarded by character endorsements for the newcomers who seek our vote beguiled on all sides by promises of solid representation and solicitous care for our collective well-being.

But how well do we know these men and women who offer themselves for election? Do we really know them, or do we just wind up being influenced by what they say and what is being said about them?

Unfortunately, to demonstrate the power of the latter, we all watched as the candidates in the recent American presidential election were demolished by the unflattering and downright nasty nicknames given them by now-President Donald Trump: Little Marco, Low Energy Jeb, Lyin’ Ted and Crooked Hillary.

So how do we get to know these people so we can make an informed choice that will be the best for us and our country? In our small nation, many of us have had some kind of interaction, whether social, professional or personal, with some of the candidates. But how well do those casual exchanges reveal the true characters of those who want to make decisions on our behalf for the next five years?

However, this election season, we are fortunate because, through an historic set of circumstances, there is one very obvious and valuable way that we can evaluate the leadership qualities of one person who would very much like to lead not only his party but our nation as well.

There is an old saying that you don’t know someone until you work with them. In the Free National Movement’s parliamentary group, we have a perfect example of a collection of men and women who have worked together, both in government and opposition, for many years. They have experienced the pressures of governance and the stresses of opposition. They have weathered crises and enjoyed triumphs, shoulder to shoulder. Clearly, they know each other and they have an intimate knowledge of how they function under strain. They are able to judge the leadership values of each other better than anyone.

So, when the voter sees that 70 percent of those members of Parliament do not have any faith or trust in the judgment or ability of the person who is supposed to be leading them, what does that say to those of us who are on the outside? They who know this person in his capacity as leader are saying by their bold and dramatic actions that he is not fit to lead them, much less the country.

As another saying goes, actions do speak louder than words and the actions of these seven MPs should open the eyes of the voter to the fact that this leader is not what he, and all the campaign rhetoric we are hearing and will continue to hear, says he is. If those who work closest with him and for him are saying they do not trust him to lead them, how can he hope to convince the voters that he should be the leader of a full slate of MPs and, more importantly, of our nation?

As Prime Minister Perry Christie put it recently, “Minnis has lost the position as leader of the opposition. Minnis has lost the [FNM] membership in the House of Assembly. He is a minor player in the House of Assembly… He should try his best to keep quiet so that we do not highlight the levels of inadequacy and ineffectiveness that is plaguing him.”

Evaluating our options

We, the voters, need to take a long hard look at this historic split of the FNM with its leader in the House. We, the voters, need to evaluate exactly what this split says about this leader. We, the voters, need to assess the competence of someone who cannot even lead those closest to him.

We have a lot of decisions to make when we go to the polls. We don’t have to depend upon fiery words and campaign speeches. We don’t have to rely on what we are being told about the accomplishments of the various candidates.

This time, we have, right in front of us, actual evidence provided by those who are the closest to him of the leadership qualities of one of the major candidates with which to formulate our evaluation. This time, our decision should be much easier.

Conclusion

As we approach the election campaign season, it is essential that we not only assess the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates who ask us to trust them to lead us for the next five years. We must carefully listen to what each of the leaders say they will do if elected. More importantly, we must watch how the leaders interact with their colleagues.

When listening to the pronouncements of those who seek to hold the highest executive office in the land, we must remember Robert McCloskey’s admonition: “I know that you believe you understand what you think I said, but I'm not sure you realize that what you heard is not what I meant.”

In the final analysis, we must be able to conclusively determine whether our wannabe leaders can provide effective leadership, inspire trust and, most importantly, whether they command the respect and support of those whom they seek to lead. Failure to accomplish this will prove to be disastrous to themselves, their party and the nation. Because at the end of the day, it’s still a matter of trust.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.



