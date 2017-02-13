• Author’s note: Like so many Bahamians, I have been confined to bed with the flu that has made me virtually immobile for the last four days. I had a conversation with a friend this week before taking to bed about the topic of malapropisms and recalled that I wrote an article on the subject in 2014. I therefore thought it would be interesting to re-publish the column which first appeared on July 21, 2014.

“The limits of my language means the limits of my world.”

– Ludwig Wittgenstein

The English language is extremely interesting and instructive. Words are considered one of the best means of communication and we often appreciate that words can be as illuminating as they are confusing. At a very early stage of our development, we learn that there are significant differences between homonyms, synonyms and antonyms.

Nevertheless, in everyday speech, we encounter malapropisms that have become a normal part of our daily language. Therefore, this week we would like to Consider This… What are some of the common malapropisms that are frequently used in everyday communication?

Malapropism defined

A malapropism is the use of an incorrect word in place of a word with a similar sound, often resulting in a nonsensical, often humorous application. Malapropisms include actual words that are wrongly or accidentally used in place of a similar sounding, "correct" word.

The word malapropism comes from the French “mal à propos”, which means "inappropriate" and gained notoriety from Mrs. Malaprop, a character in the Richard Brinsley Sheridan 1775 comedic play, “The Rivals”, who habitually misused her words. Malapropisms also occur as errors in natural speech and are often the subject of media attention, especially when made by politicians or other prominent individuals.

A frequently quoted example is Yogi Berra's statement: "Texas has a lot of electrical votes," rather than "electoral votes". Former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley is said to have referred to "Alcoholics Unanimous" instead of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Bahamian malapropisms

In The Bahamas, we have our own unique set of malapropisms. For example, we often hear Bahamians use “expecially” instead of “especially”, which refers to a special idea, event or situation. A similar malapropism is the word “Pacific” instead of “specific”, the latter’s correct application refers to a particular item or event.

Then there is the ever-present way people – shockingly from the least to the best educated – mispronounce the word “ask” as “ax”. Present tense, past tense or future and all in between, “ax” is the Bahamian way of indicating a query of any kind.

Another oft-mispronounced word, especially in radio and television advertising, is “accessories”, which often comes out as “assessories”. The easiest way to remember how to correctly pronounce the first syllable in this word is that it is just like first syllable in “accomplish”.

We often encounter persons who say they will “try to do my endeavor best”, which really conveys the thought that they will do their best to accomplish a desired objective. The word endeavor is a verb that means to attempt to accomplish something. Therefore it is totally inappropriate to use endeavor as an adjective and as in to “try to do your endeavor best”, which literally means that the person “will endeavor to do their best”. To “try to do your endeavor best” is a superfluous and inappropriate use and juxtaposition of the words. It is more correct to say that you will either endeavor to do your best or try to do your best, but totally inappropriate to “try your endeavor best”. There is also another correct phrase used to indicate that you will do your utmost or your “level best”.

How often do we hear people say that they will “reverse back”? To reverse means to move in a backward motion; hence the addition of the word “back” is redundant and therefore incorrect.

Also redundant is the phrase “higher heights”, as heights are, by definition, high. That thought would be better expressed by saying “greater heights”, which means that something is going even higher than it already is. Equally perplexing is our perennial penchant for wanting to take something “to the next level”.

Then there is the expression we hear everywhere when someone is telling you they have totally understood something. They will tell you, often with great pride, that they have it “down pack”. The correct way to tell someone that you have mastered something is to boast you have it “down pat”.

Another expression that gets misused on a regular basis refers to the posture we often see with a hand on the hip and the elbow bent outward. Correctly, it is referred to as “akimbo” but, translated by many Bahamians, it becomes “standing with your hand in your kimber”.

Many of us, when speaking about the relevance or appropriateness of a matter, employ the word “revelent” or “revelance”, when what is really meant is “relevant” or “relevance” of a matter.

Another common malapropism is the use of the word “irregardless” instead of “regardless”. Persons sometimes insist that “irregardless of what you think...” when in fact what they really mean is “regardless of what you think…”

We often cringe at the reference to an “afterdavid” which really refers to an affidavit which is an affirmation or sworn statement. A similar reaction is evoked by a reference to “cacholic” instead of “Catholic”, which is a reference to the universal, broad or extensive religious denomination. And, of course, “sawchiss” instead of “sausage” and “skrimp” instead of “shrimp”.

One of the most egregious mispronunciations heard in every sector is of the word “entrepreneur”. Somehow, phonetically it has become “in-TRAP-i-noor” instead of the correct “en-tre-PRE-noor”.

We often note the misapplication of the words “effect” and “affect”. The former (effect) refers to a result or outcome whereas “affect” refers to an influence of an action or event.

There are three words that are very often misused and confused: “council”, “counsel” and “consul”. The first, “council”, is “an advisory, deliberative or legislative body of people formally constituted and meeting regularly”. “Counsel”, when used as a noun, means an adviser, as well as “the lawyer or lawyers conducting a case”. When used as a verb, it means “to give advice to (someone)”. The final word, “consul”, has only one meaning: “an official appointed by a government often to live in a foreign city in order to protect and promote the government's citizens and interests there”.

For some reason, which seems understandable, Alzheimer’s has morphed into “old-timer’s” disease. Of course, there are many more examples of Bahamian malapropisms. Can you think of some?

Conclusion

Mistakes with language and malapropisms abound in our culture, sometimes bringing smiles, other times total confusion. However, the correct use and pronunciation of the beautiful, but complicated English tongue can open limitless landscapes of language and vast vistas of communication. The accurate application of words will enrich and empower each of us and allow us an unimpeded entrance to a future full of potential and promise.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.



