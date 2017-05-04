Christie and PLP allow Bahamians to get fleeced at Baha Mar

From its original flawed inception and his willingness to grant excessive concessions, to his inability to initially get the Baha Mar megaresort open, to its near collapse, to now giving away an incredible amount of national treasure, Prime Minister Perry Christie has proven himself stunningly incompetent and out of his depth in the entire Baha Mar affair.

We can now see even more clearly why the Christie administration was so reluctant to release the terms of its so-called negotiations with the new operators of Baha Mar. Our so-called government negotiators were taken to school.

The Bahamian people’s lunch was stolen. We have been taken to the cleaners. The new proposed owners of Baha Mar realized Christie’s and the PLP’s desperation. Desperation is written all over the latest agreement.

One can only imagine what is in the agreement that has been hidden from the Bahamian people. The contents are likely to be exceedingly politically problematic for the PLP, and may well infuriate the Bahamian people.

Christie’s PLP has a history of hiding agreements from the public, including various heads of agreements during their 2002 to 2007 term. Their refusal to unseal the Baha Mar heads of agreement shows contempt for those in whose names they are giving away massive concessions.

The latest agreement at Baha Mar is a heavenly one for the proposed new owners. But the Bahamian people have been fleeced, thanks to Christie and the PLP.

The worse kind of government is one that is both corrupt and incompetent. Is the latest heads of agreement the result of both gross incompetence and something else?

The Bahamian people have a right to know all of the deals that the lead negotiators, specifically Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald and any senior PLP Cabinet member, are party to with regard to the construction, opening and ongoing operations of Baha Mar, either directly, indirectly, or through friends and relatives.

Contempt

Lest we forget, our smug attorney general was full of praise for Sarkis Izmirlian when her law firm represented him. Now she seems to have contempt for him.

Fitzgerald did not have an unkind word for Izmirlian when he was begging for cash, and for all of the limousine, trucking and customs brokering business from Baha Mar. Now he too is no longer praising the former Baha Mar developer.

Out of curiosity, how did the minister of education become one of the chief negotiators for Baha Mar? How? What does Baha Mar have to do with his portfolio of responsibilities?

Many in the PLP saw Baha Mar as a boondoggle. Fitzgerald begged for numerous contracts from Izmirlian, and Maynard-Gibson had glaring conflicts of interest with the megaresort. There are reports of a senior PLP’s family’s involvement with the resort.

Given this history, it is not implausible that the current Baha Mar executives wanted to ensure that they were not bombarded by requests for sweetheart deals from anyone in the PLP.

In the event, the new management at Baha Mar insisted on inserting an anti-corruption clause in the new agreement. Still, there is no penalty in the agreement for such corrupt practices and behavior.

The incompetence in negotiation that is displayed throughout the new agreement is numerous and spectacular.

The simple fact is that the purchase of Baha Mar is not complete. So it was a bold and bald-faced lie for any member of government to represent to the Bahamian people that Baha Mar has been sold. It is far from it.

According to the latest document that the government released, Baha Mar is a long way from being sold.

The Christie administration likely hurried the negotiations so that they could claim a success at Baha Mar in order to help their re-election bid. The grand party for the opening was a public relations stunt; a mirage designed to hide the reality that Baha Mar will not open for some time. Christie and the PLP have always been illusionists.

Reimbursement

In the agreement the government agreed to pay $5 million in marketing funds before September 17, 2017. Is this a reimbursement to Baha Mar for the opening party on April 21?

The government also included more marketing funds, which is in addition to the funds provided in the original Baha Mar deal. According to a leading tourism official, the marketing funds are most generous, given that $16 million has already been spent in promoting the resort.

This newest deal is deeply troubling on many levels. The Christie administration has transferred extraordinary costs from the new operators of Baha Mar and placed that burden on the backs of the Bahamian people.

The PLP, under Sir Lynden Pindling and Christie, aided by certain mandarins, proved disastrous in the re-development of Cable Beach. We have had to live for decades with the gross incompetence of those who messed up one of the more prime tourism sites in the region.

The newest heads of agreement is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of how much the Bahamian people will have to pay for the megaresort that was unsuitable for Cable Beach, poorly conceived and badly managed from its inception until now.

Because he lived in a world of fantasy and make-believe, Perry Christie enabled a megaresort that cost the Bahamian people more national treasure and largesse than we should ever have given away to Baha Mar.

• frontporchguardian@gmail.com, www.bahamapundit.com.



