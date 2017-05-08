General election 2017: the party leaders, pt. 3

“The most important role of a leader is to set a clear direction, to be transparent about how to get there and to stay the course.” – Irene Rosenfeld

The 2017 general election campaign is rapidly winding down. The most chaotic advance poll in recent Bahamian election history is now history, and in two days, Bahamians will determine who will lead the country for the next five years. Thus far, the contentiously contested campaign has been cruel and controversial, at times sinking to new levels of nasty and nauseating negativism.

In part one of this series, we reviewed voter sentiments and their general attitude toward the impending plebiscite. Last week, we reviewed several races that we should closely watch during this election campaign, and more importantly on election night, specifically those seats in Long Island, Free Town and North Andros.

Therefore, this week, we would like to Consider this… What are the strengths and weaknesses of the leaders of the three major parties?

FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis

Despite several challenges, Dr. Hubert Minnis has demonstrated an ability to retain his leadership of the Free National Movement (FNM) over the past five years. Notwithstanding the FNM’s deep divisions and internal fracture, along with an unprecedented late-term no-confidence vote by his Parliamentary caucus, Minnis has managed, almost miraculously, to assemble impressive FNM candidates and core supporters, as demonstrated by the massive crowds that he has attracted to public rallies over the past few weeks.

Minnis has demonstrated a remarkable propensity to survive the scud missiles propelled against him from many launch pads, both from inside and outside his party. He is unquestionably a survivor.

What Minnis has lacked in a magnetic persona, charismatic appeal and eloquence, he has compensated for in organizational agility. Although the Official Opposition, in general, and the FNM, in particular, appeared to be floundering in the weeks leading up to the commencement of the campaign, Minnis has been able to adeptly appeal to, coalesce, galvanize and mobilize the FNM’s base. This has resulted in a campaign that has evolved into a dog-fight between the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the FNM, so much so that there are many races that are, on the eve of the election, simply too close to call. The PLP did not expect to be engaged in such a close race.

Considering his personal shortcomings and inexperience in mounting a national campaign, as well as a realization that he has difficulty in closing the deal for certain victory, Minnis has enlisted the assistance of his political mentor, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham. Whether this is a plus or minus for Minnis will become more apparent on Election Day. Many Bahamians are wondering whether Minnis has drafted Ingraham because he realizes that he himself cannot close the deal. Other Bahamians have observed that Ingraham’s participation is proof positive that Minnis lacks what it takes and that, in the final analysis, since Ingraham is not on the ticket, nor will he be a part of a Minnis-led government, it is a mistake to inject the former prime minister into the campaign.

The biggest challenge for Minnis is to persuade Bahamians that, notwithstanding his inability to hold his Parliamentary caucus together, he will be able to establish and, more importantly, maintain a coherent, united team that can provide stability for the governance of The Bahamas for the next five years.

DNA Leader Branville McCartney

Mr. Branville McCartney, the leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), has been virtually invisible during the campaign, except for intermittent incursions into the contest.

McCartney made the fatal mistake of accepting a Senate appointment from the erstwhile leader of the Official Opposition, Loretta Butler-Turner. In the eyes of many voters who are unimpressed by either the PLP or the FNM and who momentarily viewed the DNA as a possible alternative to the political giants, McCartney’s short Senate sojourn has devastatingly devalued his political currency. This has left voters with an unsettling choice between the PLP and the FNM.

McCartney has not been sufficiently persuasive to inspire the electorate that he and his party can form a government. The vast numbers of declared undecided voters, therefore, are forced to reconsider the DNA as a viable alternative to the two major parties.

We do not believe that the DNA will be able to garner sufficient support to win any seats and most of its candidates will forfeit their nomination deposits.

PLP Leader Prime Minister Perry Christie

Prime Minister Perry Christie, leader of the PLP, a veteran politician with more than 40 continuous years in Parliament, has successfully shrugged off challenges to his leadership of the PLP for the past 20 years.

Christie is a charismatic, experienced and eloquent leader with a demonstrated record of winning elections. Among his challengers, he has the unique and uncanny ability to speak extemporaneously, with an intelligent grasp of domestic and international issues. The impending battle remains his to lose.

Notwithstanding his strengths, Christie must defend his record, which many voters have described as lackluster and fraught with frequent missteps. He has not adequately justified the actions of some of his ministers whose conduct in public office has been called into question and who have been viciously attacked by his critics, inside and outside of his party.

In the view of many, Christie has not been transparent and accountable in public office for some of the decisions and policies of his administration. Because the proverbial buck stops with him, he has also been found wanting by his critics for standing by those ministers who are under attack and for not using the discipline within his Cabinet many feel he should have exercised.

Above all, Christie must persuade the electorate that he is still the right man for the job. He must convince them that he will be able to provide greater stability for the governance of the nation and that he has assembled the team that is best qualified to continue to move the country forward.

Our forecast for the election

At the time of this writing, we believe that the PLP will win 17 seats and the FNM will win 16 seats. There are six seats that are too close to call. The victor will emerge from and be determined by those constituencies that are too close to call. Additionally, the jury is still out on whether Christie has adequately connected with the most important demographic of young voters, many of whom will vote for the first time on Wednesday.

There is another vital variable that will play a pivotal role in the outcome of the election: the number of voters who have indicated that they have not decided for whom they will vote and those who will not declare which party they will support. We believe that, that number resides somewhere in the range of 20 to 25 percent of eligible voters, an astronomically unprecedented statistic.

The ultimate decision by those voters will determine whether the actual outcome will result in an election resembling the election of 1967 or that of 1997 — that is, a razor-thin majority government or a landslide for the victor, respectively; or if it will resemble the 1987 election, where it was expected that the FNM would win, but Bahamians were prepared to give the PLP another chance.

In the final analysis, we believe that the victory in Wednesday’s election will turn on the ability of the parties to get their voters to the polls.

Conclusion

In December last year, we wrote a series of columns entitled “The winds of change”, in which we observed that “we are living in an age of change, where virtually every incumbent government in the last two years in the English-speaking Caribbean has been tossed out of office in general elections, except for Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in St. Vincent.” Farther afield, the same thing has happened in North America — first Trudeau in Canada, and more recently, Trump in the United States. Even farther afield, the same phenomenon has swept across Europe and the United Kingdom.

“It may be that the PLP is simply being sucked up into the vortex that is chewing up and spitting out governments all over the world, irrespective of whether they are performing well or not.” We will learn on Wednesday whether the PLP will reverse this trend or succumb to it.

Whatever happens, Wednesday is the day Bahamians will choose which group of men and women, as well as which leader, will direct the country’s business for the next five years.

It is the day on which we will determine which set of promises and proposed goals we wish to see fulfilled and accomplished, not just talked about. It is the day when the future of each Bahamian man, woman and child will be decided, as we choose who we trust to be the next government of The Bahamas.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.



