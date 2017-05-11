Go ye from us

The people were tired of Perry Gladstone Christie.

They could take no more of him.

Bad leadership did not know when to go.

And so the people took the action they had long been waiting for. We can now finally see the backs of Christie and the PLP from the seat of governance in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

When it was all over yesterday, not even the mighty Christie held onto his seat, which he had won in every election since 1977.

Christie took Centreville for granted.

He took the Bahamian people, as a whole, for granted.

And they paid him back appropriately.

So humiliated was Christie that he will not have the opportunity to say farewell from the halls of Parliament.

This is stunning.

The people today are different. This is not Sir Lynden Pindling’s time. There is no more safe seat.

Christie fatigue had long set in, as we opined over and over again in recent months.

Notwithstanding the challenges of FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, and the many issues that plagued the FNM this term, the people decided that the performance of Perry Christie and the PLP was unacceptable and a grave national concern.

The message sent by Bahamians yesterday was resounding: They were not prepared to sit back and be insulted by an administration that continued to show an astounding level of disdain for the electorate.

Hubert Minnis and the FNM secured a decisive victory at the polls. It was a blowout.

One by one, Cabinet ministers lost their seats.

The political titans have been unseated.

We need no longer contend with their arrogance, with their failure to be accountable to the Bahamian people.

As we said in yesterday’s National Review, The Bahamas is in desperate need of a national cleansing and renewal.

Bahamians are willing to take their chances with Minnis and his ‘change team’.

They wanted no more of the PLP and its secret dealings.

They wanted no more of the PLP and its failure to deliver on key pledges.

Every indicator suggested that the PLP would lose: A bad economy; perceptions of corruption; conflicts of interest; high crime; a horrible New Providence Landfill problem and a failing electricity grid.

The PLP made the most glaring and obvious error ever: Leaving Christie at the top of the ticket.

All those PLPs who lost their seats deserved what they got.

They sat quietly and watched as compromised colleagues turned up their noses at the Bahamian people and Christie offered protection.

They said nothing after it was revealed that Jerome Fitzgerald, the former education minister, had abused his office by soliciting contracts from Sarkis Izmirlian while he was the Baha Mar developer.

On countless other occasions, when they ought to have spoken up, they said nothing.

They watched as Christie protected V. Alfred Gray, the arrogant and inept agriculture minister, when he abused his office and interfered in a judicial matter in his constituency.

They said nothing as Bahamians were duped and disrespected over and over again.

Fitzgerald arrogantly declared in the House of Assembly last year: “You touch one, you touch all.”

In that one statement, he was saying what we already knew: They protect each other at any cost — even by condoning wrongdoing, so long as it is a PLP.

They were blinded by their power.

We said it before: They sat around the Cabinet table and drank the same poisonous brew and believed that they were entitled to lead The Bahamas.

They convinced themselves that the people still loved them.

The arrogance. Oh, the arrogance, was probably the worst part of it all.

They behaved as if the Public Treasury was their personal bank account.

They did not feel the need to be transparent with the Bahamian people.

Christie talked about transparency. He talked about accountability. He talked about ensuring the highest standards of probity in public life.

But that was all a joke.

He had no real commitment to that.

He failed to demonstrate it.

He talked, and he talked, and he talked, and he talked.

He tried to swing the electorate once again.

He and the PLP tried to convince the electorate that the trouble with Minnis and the FNM over the last five years meant that they should not support the FNM. But voters did not want Christie. They did not want the PLP.

The PLP — Christie, Fred Mitchell and the others — tried to convince the electorate that a vote for Minnis and the FNM would be a vote for wealthy foreign interests who are trying to control the Bahamas government.

But voters did not buy into that message.

The disgust toward Christie and his administration was so profound, that Bahamians were anxious to see them gone.

And so, they went to the polls yesterday in large numbers, and they voted against the PLP.

With perceptions of corruption pervasive, with clear evidence of conflicts of interest and wheeling and dealing among PLPs, and with blatant abuse of power demonstrated repeatedly, the PLP could not survive — and did not survive.

Yesterday’s election showed that there is, indeed, a check on the political system.

Had voters re-elected the PLP, they would have condoned wrongdoing, low standards and governmental abuse.

This would have placed us on a dangerous track that would likely have caused irreparable damage to our national identity, reputation and system of government.

The message sent by voters yesterday was that they are not prepared to accept poor governance; they are not prepared to accept ministers abusing office by being involved in conflicts; they are not prepared to accept a minister soliciting contracts from an investor, then giving the Bahamian people the proverbial middle finger when he is exposed.

The PLP’s message is no longer relevant.

The party now has an opportunity to seriously transform, to build from the ground up. The PLP still needs to find a new cause to champion — and that is not National Health Insurance.

The fresh wind has blown, and it has blown the PLP out.

The party became out of touch. It has become pathetically weak, with leadership that has not been humble.

The party needs now to find its center and chart its future.

It did not do good by the Bahamian people.

Minnis and the FNM have promised us better.

They have promised to fix our problems.

They have promised clean governance.

Yesterday’s vote was not just a message to the PLP.

It was also a message to the FNM that the Bahamian people are not prepared to tolerate poor governance, failed promises and arrogant, unaccountable governance.

There is no safe seat. There is no waiting over the course of terms for an administration to get its act together.

Notwithstanding our concerns about Minnis’ leadership, a new day has dawned on The Bahamas.

He now gets a chance — with a very clear mandate — to show his true ability as prime minister of The Bahamas.

Whatever we thought of Minnis, he hung in there and did what had to be done, and now he has an opportunity to prove to the Bahamian people that he can produce for them as a whole.

His success would be the success of all Bahamians.

This is now a time for healing.

The PLP had to go.

They are gone now.

It is a new day.



