A progressive new course — PLP 2022

There is no denying the fact that the Progressive Liberal Party respects the sovereign expression of the democratic will of the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in the election of May 10, and accepts their decision as an opportunity for careful reflection, renewal and focused rebuilding to regain their trust.

This painful election defeat has some parallels to the election loss of March 1997, but is much worse. However, last week’s loss is in no way the death knell of the PLP.

To suggest that the PLP will die is an exaggeration and amounts to blind ignorance of the strength and resilience which is housed in the PLP.

As a party, the PLP will learn the lessons from the people’s decision, and as one of the most enduring political institutions in The Bahamas, we will remain committed to the proper governance of our stable democracy from the opposition benches.

The days ahead for the party will not be without challenges as we engage in the required self-evaluation and decision-making for the future.

We will not be afraid to make structural overhauls to improve the party and to reconnect with the base of our support, to retrofit our core political ideas, and to implement new, revolutionary ideas to better the lives and welfare of present and succeeding generations of Bahamians.

The PLP will fully embrace the role it must play in this next unfolding chapter in the life of our nation.

The next edition of the PLP must seek to engage in collective action that harnesses a joint leadership will for the good of all Bahamians.

We must be more determined to build collaboration across all classes and groups in society.

We must always be mindful that more is achieved when people come together.

We must be relentless in our efforts to get people to unite their wills around common ideas, ambitions and aspirations to accomplish a strong, cohesive force to achieve this joint leadership will.

Then, and only then, will we be able to unleash the greatest potential of our people for greatness and self-determination.

For the moment, there is no compelling urgency to usher a new leader to the fore.

The party must take its time to gather around its band of young, intelligent, passionate and caring Bahamians, who see their journey as one tied to the upliftment of the noble ideals of the unfinished revolution, and who, in large part, truly understand what being a progressive PLP means.

Our unity in reflection and action will lead us to understand the path ahead for us as a party.

Our firm commitment to the Bahamian people will inspire and birth new ideas, and fire our passion for the fulfillment of the singular, unfinished plank of the revolution: The economic empowerment of the Bahamian people.

The expansion of economic opportunities for Bahamians must be a pledge for our people, irrespective of age, race, color, creed or station in life, to become major players and owners of the Bahamian economy.

The PLP must, and will, create a new social contract with the Bahamian people which embodies a renewed respect for the rule of law, and the time-honored values and customs of our foreparents.

We must go forward carrying with us those principles of progressive leadership which expect us to include all in our conversations about what is best for all Bahamians.

The new contract with the Bahamian people must be a recommitment to every Bahamian to restore the old values: excellent schools for our children; the creation of a healthy economy that provides a good career for a decent income; affordable home ownership, and that each of us will have dignity in retirement.

And that we will fulfil the most basic duty of government — to keep our people safe.

Ours will be to bring about shared and broad-based social and economic prosperity.

This new social contract must be emboldened by a code of conduct that enshrines a strict devotion to the basic yet fundamental values and principles that guarantee good governance: accountability, transparency, and honesty in our public dealings as well as the elimination of all forms and opportunities for corruption and conflicts of interest. The art of disciplining those who have transgressed the code must also be swift, certain and clear.

The social contract must have at its core the opening of the party and the active and critical engagement of young Bahamians.

This must occur in a transparent atmosphere where no limits are placed on the role that the new voices and leaders can play in the advancement and further development and strengthening of the party’s apparatuses.

Their voices must start the needed dialogue on those matters affecting the nation state and that of the party.

They must be credited with the role of setting the party’s course for the next 20 years.

Their entry must not be staged, occasioned by the defeat, but, rather, it must be legitimate and authentic, and those who are usually resentful of new and engaging ideas and critical thinking must be told to sit small.

This is no time for the maintenance of the status quo.

And those who wish to replicate the old days of a king-like worship of the party’s leadership must now recognize that those days, too, are behind us.

Our party’s new greatness in this era will be defined by a shared commitment to its core values, a commitment that is manifested by the work and talents of a broad leadership that transcends age, gender and social status.

We must once again define our message that we represent the interests of the working class and those who wish to become the new engines of our economy and social landscape.

As 2022 beckons, our work will not be easy.

We must tarry and work hard to restore the people’s confidence in our vision for the country.

We must walk and talk to them, we must listen to their cries, and we must be open to hear their disappointments and apologize for our shortcomings.

And we must closely place the microscope on us, identifying our flaws and weaknesses with a ready commitment and tenacity to create change at all levels of the party structure.

There is no doubt that we can return to the government of The Bahamas.

Our party’s stellar history mandates that we have the political will to do so. This, though, requires the charting of a progressive agenda that defines who we are and what we can achieve for the eager new generations of Bahamians.

That journey begins today.





• Raynard Rigby is a practicing attorney-at-law and is a former national chairman of the PLP, serving from 2002 to 2008. You may visit www.blueprintbahamas.com to read his views on national matters.







