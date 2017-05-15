Positive perspectives of the 2017 election

“We observe today not a victory of party but a celebration of freedom.” – President John F. Kennedy

The general election of 2017 is now history. The people have spoken and spoken loudly and decisively. In about 10 hours, Bahamians all over the nation went to the polls and changed the course of history. The era of Pindling and two of those he brought into politics as young men, Hubert Ingraham and Perry Christie, is over and a completely new era has begun. The Free National Movement (FNM), Minnis-led government, populated mostly with men and women who are new to public office, has taken the reins and will guide the country for the next five years.

Like all new regimes, there is a plethora of positives that can be found in this almost complete change that has taken place. But, as in all things, a government full of new faces and personalities also has some nagging negatives.

Therefore, this week, in the first of a two-part series, we will Consider This…What are the positive aspects of this stunning transformation that has taken place in the governance of The Bahamas?

A fresh start

Firstly, and most obviously, there are the fresh, new outlooks that accompany each of the new faces. Out of the 35 FNMs who were elected to the House of Assembly, only six have served there before and three (Duane Sands, Lanisha Rolle and Michael Pintard) have served in the Senate. That leaves 26 members of Parliament (MPs) who are brand new to the arcane and abstruse practices of our 288-year-old House of Assembly.

Of the six who have served in the House before, only Prime Minister Minnis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest and Renward Wells served in the last House of Assembly with the other three having served prior to the 2012 – 2017 term. Messrs. Desmond Bannister, Brensil Rolle and Brent Symonette, having been away from the House for a term, bring fresh eyes, though not as politically unblemished as the 26 novices, to the nation’s problems.

Passing the torch

There is also a new kind of energy that emanates from a history-making group like this. For the first time in 50 years, we have a prime minister who is not a Pindling protégé. He never served with Pindling and has only been in frontline politics for 10 years. In fact, with Prime Minister Minnis, for the first time, we have a prime minister who is not an attorney, whose life was not primarily politics, as was the case with his three predecessors, but that of a healer whose major concern was the saving and preserving of life. This kind of background, rather than that of the rough and tumble world of politics, has shaped Prime Minister Minnis into someone whose training and professional career have been dedicated to finding the root cause of a problem before solving it, rather than simply addressing the symptoms of that problem.

This new energy extends to the other members of the Minnis government who are imbued with the excitement of the infinite and expansive possibilities that now stretch before them. They are buoyed by a resounding mandate from the Bahamian people who are now depending on them for answers to the myriad of problems that brought down the Christie government.

These new MPs also feel an optimism born of not really knowing or understanding the challenges they face, other than in theory. For example, they know there is a crime problem, but they have not yet encountered the intricacies of the Ministry of National Security. Their optimistic outlook has not yet faced the entrenched attitudes of civil servants who work in those ministries, who have been battling the same problems for years, frustrated by not being able or allowed to find the solutions.

A new ethos?

Also among our new MPs are several pastors who bring their Christian values, moral compasses and a new ethos into the House of Assembly, hopefully to its benefit. The positive influence of their presence and participation in both the debate and the behavior of our new MPs will be interesting to witness. Hopefully, they will help to address and eradicate the rude and unpleasant conduct in the House that many have complained about in recent years.

Another positive aspect of this kind of mass Changing of the Guard is that what had seemed like old, ongoing and perplexing problems for veteran MPs will be new to most of our incoming Parliament and will be approached with a completely fresh viewpoint, which often leads to innovative solutions never before attempted.

The newness of our MPs and the government could also produce another positive effect — this time with the electorate. While the voters will expect great results from this government, based on its campaign promises, because they are so new to their positions, the MPs may find the “honeymoon” period that all MPs experience when the voters have more patience with them might last longer. Mistakes and missteps might just be forgiven more quickly and tolerated for a longer period given their rookie status.

Moreover, the decisive and brutal defeat suffered by their opponents and the small size of the Official Opposition in the House of Assembly may have rendered that voice of criticism subdued, if not muted, for a time until recovery is underway. But the FNM parliamentarians should all be mindful that honeymoons do not last forever; the people will eventually be anxious for results and the opposition — in and out of the House — will bounce back, perhaps stronger than before.

And then there is the ease with which the government’s legislative bills will be passed with virtually few voices to challenge them. While that is quite a positive thing for the party in power, it would do well to remember to still make strong cases for whatever legislation it initially introduces and ultimately passes, because, for the next five years at least, an opposition force will arise from people who are not in Parliament whose hearts and minds the MPs need to win over to support the new government’s initiatives, even though they do not have a vote in the House.

The harmony that 35 like-minded MPs could create in Parliament could certainly be refreshing, but it remains to be seen 1) how vigorous an opposition they meet and 2) how humbly, politely and diplomatically our neophyte legislators handle challenges to their enormous majority.

Conclusion

We congratulate Dr. Hubert Minnis and his entire parliamentary team for this historic victory and extend best wishes for a successful term in office. We recognize that the new administration will be faced with many challenges, and next week, we will review some of the potentially negative aspects of such an enormously lopsided government.

For now, however, we are looking forward to seeing how well this government will function, since having a Parliament nearly all on one accord is not something Bahamians have seen very often in their history. The most similar and recent occasion was the Parliament of 1997 with five Progressive Liberal Party opposition members and 35 FNM MPs. At that time, the MPs on both sides did not include so many neophytes.

It is, without a doubt, a very interesting time in our history and one that will certainly be studied for decades to come as we all wait to see how this group of men and women will advance our society and create the security, prosperity and advancement all Bahamians desire for now and for the future.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.



