The government’s new task ahead

Congratulations to Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, and his team of appointed Cabinet ministers and members of Parliament elect. They won a short, but bruising campaign, in part because the people were angry with the PLP as the government, and in part because the FNM successfully connected with their anxieties. If, as the argument went, the former administration held the nation back, that is no longer the case. They are gone – completely gone. Now Prime Minister Minnis and his crew have the helm. Most of the key executive players are in place. Nothing stands in their way to address the challenges that they so forcefully and clearly described during the campaign. The results are now on them.

Some challenges can be met by simply behaving differently than the PLP. If no Cabinet minister begs an investor, local or foreign, for a personal favor, or receives monthly payments from a foreign or domestic investor, one challenge will be overcome. If Cabinet ministers avoid conflicts of interest, then they will set themselves apart from their predecessors. If they don’t seek the consent of the Bahamian people and, when given, act contrary to the same, the Minnis administration will overcome another challenge. If they account satisfactorily to the people for the expenditure of their money, they will overcome yet another challenge. If they are open and accountable in all their dealings on behalf of the public, they will set themselves apart. If they spend with discipline within the limits of available revenue, containing the deficit, then they will be unlike their predecessors. These are wins that the new government can have that are totally within its control. They simply involve behaving well. With discipline and control, the FNM can make this happen. Still, there are other challenges that require more, much more.

There are some 27,000 Bahamians looking for paid employment who cannot find it. On top of that, there are some 6,000 others who have been unable to find work for so long that they simply got discouraged and stopped looking. Then there are some 4,000 young Bahamians who will graduate from school this June, and every June until 2022, 80 percent of whom will be looking for work. In total, over the next five years, approximately 49,000 jobs will be needed if we are to decrease our unemployment rate to zero. Of course no one expects this to happen; so really, with an unemployment rate of around seven percent, we will need to find about 35,000 jobs over the next five years; which means creating about 7,000 jobs per year. This is no small feat. Doing this requires real strategy, focus and effort. The new government has to get this done.

The Bahamian economy has grown by less than one percent on average over the last five years. To create 7,000 jobs a year, one percent economic growth cannot take place. The economy will need to achieve growth of more than three percent per year, on average, to begin decreasing our unemployment rate; and that cannot be jobless growth, which is possible. The new government must produce policies and measures to promote the high level of economic growth that we need to generate the large number of jobs required.

The Bahamas is now at junk bond status in its international sovereign credit rating, following four downgrades over the last five years. To improve this rating, the government must halt the rise of the nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which itself requires a booming economy to boost government revenue, combined with expenditure discipline to reduce the level of deficit. This requires real strategy, focus and determination. The new government must make this happen, and it will take time, perhaps more time than it has.

All of these economic challenges must be confronted in tandem with the huge problem of crime, illegal immigration, healthcare costs, and educational underachievement, to name a few. The task ahead is huge. Each minister, and the ministers together must be clear-minded and focused. They must be careful not to go in those offices and be demoted to the level of glorified permanent secretaries, pushing paper and pampering staff who now feel that their time has come. They must be careful not to allow the comforts and niceties of their new high offices to lull them into a false sense of security and importance, forgetting what is at stake and what confronts the people they vowed to serve. They must safeguard against their political instincts to survive, being tossed to and fro by every political captain and supporter now in search of their piece of the spoils of war. The ideals of democracy (fairness, justice, honesty, equality, integrity, truth, etc.) are easier to exclaim than execute, because we as people, and the people we serve, are in a constant battle with ego and its self-serving ways. The challenges that face the new government will not be met in the least if petty politics, insecurity, and insularity are the order of the day. However, if sobriety, intelligence, cooperation and integrity abound, this newly elected government can perform well.

• Zhivargo Laing is a Bahamian economic consultant and former Cabinet minister who represented the Marco City constituency in the House of Assembly.



