Christie’s tragic political end and the PLP’s decimation

In his resignation statement as PLP leader former Prime Minister Perry Christie noted: “I also accept without reservation, that the best traditions of our democracy, no less the impulses of my own conscience and value-system, dictate that I resign as the leader of our party. This is the correct and only thing for me to do from both a political and moral perspective.”

Christie desperately tried to make an inevitable decision sound like a profile in courage. After leading the PLP to its worst defeat ever, and becoming the first head of government in Bahamian history to lose his seat, an often delusional Christie bowed to political reality.

Christie spoke of the “best traditions of our democracy”. Yet during his last five years in office, he repeatedly trampled those traditions. He failed to abide by the results of the gambling referendum. Christie failed to fire former Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis after the latter misled the House of Assembly in relation to a matter at BAMSI. He failed to adequately deal with former Agriculture Minister V. Alfred Gray, who interfered in a judicial matter.

A minister misleading Parliament and a minister interfering in the justice system are both cardinal sins in our system of government. Both require a minister to resign.

But even with compelling evidence of ministerial misconduct in his government, there were no consequences for ministers who breached public standards and conventions. Christie and the PLP fell because of their arrogant abuse of power.

Christie spoke of “the impulses of my own conscience and value-system” and a “moral perspective”. Yet his conscience, value-system and moral perspective were largely absent as he led one of the more scandal-ridden governments since self-rule.

He remained silent about scandals involving former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald and the scandal-plagued former Labour and National Insurance Minister Shane Gibson. Christie presided over all manner of conflicts of interest, including that of former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson.

Transparency

Approximately two years into the PLP’s last term the U.S. State Department issued a report on the bidding and procurement of contracts under the Christie administration. As reported in this journal the report noted: “Over the last year, the embassy (in Nassau) has received several complaints from U.S. companies alleging a lack of transparency and undue government interference with bidding and procurement processes.”

The report stated: “Anecdotal evidence suggests there is widespread patronage with contracts routinely directed to party supporters and benefactors.”

Christie’s response to that portion of the report: silence.

On a myriad of questions related to others being involved in wrongdoing in government or other issues requiring a response, Christie chose to remain quiet. He never gave an accounting of the amount of money Peter Nygard gave to the PLP at the last election.

Christie promised, but failed, to give an accounting of the cost of a trip to a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting followed by a trip to Rome and London.

From Baha Mar to negotiations over the sale of BEC, Christie repeatedly failed to act in a transparent manner. It is curious that now in defeat he is boasting of his democratic credentials.

Despite extraordinary excesses by his government, including tremendous waste and out-of-control spending, Christie acted in a dismissive and imperious manner, earning him the moniker of “emperor”.

So detached and delusional was Christie, that he failed to realize the growing contempt for his government. With every missed opportunity to alter course, or to hold his ministers responsible, Christie was barreling toward a tragic political end.

After becoming PLP leader Christie spoke boldly of a new PLP. At a 2002 election rally, he enthused: “Believe me, then, when I say how resolutely determined I am to lead the way in creating a new PLP for our times.”

Oligarchs

“And we must lead by example. We must conduct ourselves in government according to an uncompromising code of complete integrity and transparency. If we set the right example at the top, it will filter all the way down to the bottom, both in the public sector and in the wider society.”

It was all talk. Christie governed in the interest of the PLP oligarchs. He became oligarch-in-chief in a party which long ago abandoned its progressive roots. Christie presided over a hidebound political culture in the PLP.

Christie was never a reformer. He was always more interested in power than governance. Before the election, he was boasting of wanting to match or surpass the records of former Prime Ministers Sir Lynden Pindling and Hubert Ingraham for their time in Parliament.

Yet, the man who promised to double the national investment in education and training failed to complete a single school in 10 years. Unlike Ingraham, Christie has no record to speak of in the constituency he represented for 40 years. A new generation of voters and former supporters grew tired of being taken for granted.

On Christie’s watch, younger Bahamians became increasingly disaffected towards the PLP, with many senior PLPs believing that they could get away with the most outrageous behavior with little to no consequences.

During the recent election Christie arrogantly and autocratically stated that he inherited the leadership of the PLP and that he would pass it on. He was incensed that attorney Alfred Sears ran against him. In politburo style Christie stacked his party with stalwart councillors.

One of the most tragic mistakes of his administration was the PLP’s decision to legalize a private lottery and gaming system for Bahamians.

When Christie gave the PLP’s stamp of approval on a private lottery system favoring the super-rich over the poor, the country rushed toward a slippery slope with a potential fury of destructive gambling forces set to be unleashed on generations of Bahamians.

There are a few moments in history where a seminal decision may make all the difference in terms of the direction of a country or a people. The PLP had in its power to create a national lottery that could have been used for the national good. Instead it created a private lottery which helped to further fatten already fat cats.

A national lottery could have helped to lift many out of poverty; helped to restore our social fabric.

In demitting office as PLP leader Christie says he wished he could have done more. He could have reformed the PLP into a more democratic and progressive political party. He could have done much more for Centreville. He could have reined in the excesses of his government. He could have pursued more progressive policies.

The great tragedy of Perry Christie is that he had the power to do so much more. But he did not. Bahamians should thank Christie for his service and wish him well.

• frontporchguardian@gmail.com, www.bahamapundit.com.



