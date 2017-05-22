Negative aspects of a lopsided majority government

“Elections are won by men and women chiefly because most people vote against somebody rather than for somebody.” – Franklin Pierce Adams

The general election of 2017 is now history. The people have spoken loudly and decisively. This week, former Prime Minister Christie resigned as leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) after 20 years in that office and over 40 years in Parliament. On Friday past, the third leader of the PLP in 50 years, Philip Brave Davis, was sworn in as both leader of the PLP and of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

These events, witnessed in real-time on the heels of a most stunning defeat of the PLP on May 10, 2017, marked the end of the Pindling era and the commencement of a completely new epoch in Bahamian politics. The Minnis government, populated mostly with men and women who are new to public office, has taken the reins and will guide the country for the next five years.

In this column last week, we observed that, like all new regimes, a plethora of positives can be found in this almost complete change that has taken place. But, as in all things, a government full of new faces and personalities also has some nagging negatives.

This week, we will Consider this… What are some of the negative aspects of such a large, lopsided government that has just been elected in The Bahamas?

The election results

One of the negative aspects of the election results is manifested in the sheer size of the governing Free National Movement (FNM), with 35 seats compared to the PLP’s four, the lowest number of seats the latter party has won ever. A Parliament that is represented by such a large majority means that Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition could be easily overwhelmed. And while the opposition’s numbers will not automatically depreciate its effectiveness, numbers do matter. The sheer volume of work that Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition will have to undertake will be enormous.

The diminished opposition will be required to read, review, digest and debate the many bills that will be introduced into Parliament. It will have to ensure that proposed legislation is truly beneficial to the nation and its development. One of its primary responsibilities will be to ensure that the rights of the minority are not trampled upon by a government that, by its sheer numbers, will surely attempt to move with lightning speed its legislative and social agendas and to have its way in virtually every policy initiative.

The honeymoon period

There is usually a honeymoon period that is granted to new governments, and this one will be no different. In fact, given the large number of new personalities with whom the public will have to become familiar, it is conceivable that the new government will enjoy a protracted honeymoon period. The people who supported this government will want to have their decision validated and will therefore be patient, at least for a while.

It will be important for the new government to move quickly and take full advantage of the goodwill it has earned and not squander the opportunities for harvesting the low-hanging fruits that the electorate will eagerly embrace.

As is generally the case, it is incumbent on the new government to be constantly mindful that very often voters do not vote for governments as much as they vote against the incumbent. The same applies here, for reasons that we will address in a future column.

Hence, the government, which many viewed as the lesser of two evils, will still need to win the hearts and minds of voters. Besides attending to the work of managing national affairs, it will have to continue to stay connected to its constituencies, cognizant that the 2022 elections will be upon us before we can bat an eye.

Selecting the Cabinet

Another negative of a gigantic majority is the tug-of-war that will undoubtedly result in selecting a Cabinet. We have observed in recent times when there were such large numbers on one side or the other, and, given the ginormous egos of those elected, the prime minister, in order to appease his elected team, appointed ‘Gussie-mae’ (a Bahamian term which means “exceedingly large”) Cabinets.

This time is no different. No sooner had the ink dried on the published election results than many sprinted to social media to speculate and suggest who should and should not be selected for Cabinet. To his credit, however, the new prime minister named a Cabinet within the record time of less than one week after winning the government.

Except for several veterans who had previously served in Cabinet, some of whom did not do so with distinction, the Cabinet was generally acknowledged to be a balanced blend of veterans and novices. On the heels of the announcement of the new Cabinet, the member-elect for Long Island expressed his disappointment and that of his constituents in not having been chosen for a Cabinet post. Other elected members, and/or their surrogates, were also reportedly busily lobbying for such appointments. There are bound to be wounded egos for those who did not make the cut.

Understanding Parliament

One of the biggest negatives of the new government is the members’ ignorance about the Westminster system of government, its processes, conventions and practices. One thing is certain: There will be an enormous learning curve.

It would be interesting to know how many of the new members, and even some of the veterans for that matter, have actually read the constitution of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. How many have even seen the rules of the House of Assembly? How many have a nodding acquaintance with parliamentary procedures?

There needs to be a structured and extensive course of study for the new parliamentarians so they can better adjust to and function within the unique parameters of Parliament. This may not seem to be a negative thing, but its absence certainly would be.

Deepening our democracy

The opposition inside the House of Assembly has been decimated. That is not good for the democratic advancement of the nation. The time and energy that should be spent listening to and challenging the government must now be spent trying to rebuild the morale and then the infrastructure of the opposition party.

The numerically small opposition in the House of Assembly will likely enable bills to be easily passed. For five years, the few opposition voices will certainly have their say, but, in the final analysis, the government will have its way. Should members of the government decide to be vengeful, wasteful, imprudent, impulsive, irresponsible or just plain naïve about how things work and what is best for the country, there will be few to gainsay them.

This does not foster a deepening of our democracy, since we have no recall mechanism and cannot threaten the job security of elected members for five years. This also accentuates the need for civil society to become more actively involved and engaged in the affairs of state. It also heightens the need for the constant and continuous vigilance of the fourth estate in keeping the government honest.

Conclusion

The FNM persuaded the electorate that ‘it’s the people’s time’. Given the large numbers that the government enjoys in Parliament, we can only hope that such an overwhelming majority will not give a false impression or sense of security that the FNM can rely on the people’s representatives to preserve the people’s support.

If this government is to succeed, as all right-thinking Bahamians should hope that it will, the government will have to regularly reassess whether the positives from such a large majority in Parliament outweigh the negatives.

We, the people, have no method outside of public protest to stop what we might conceive of as a bad policy decision. All we can do for five years is hope that our voices are heard and our influence felt — a very shaky kind of security that does not contribute to widespread national well-being.

By making our voices louder, as activist groups began to do during the last administration, and our influence more widely and fearlessly exerted where and when it counts, we, the people, might just be able to continuously remind this government of its main purpose: to work always on our behalf and to create a nation where everyone is able to look forward to a secure and prosperous future.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com.