The word ‘Assertiveness’ is bandied around quite a lot these days, especially by women in the U.S. In other words, if one wants to get noticed and start to push yourself forward so that you succeed in life; people say that you need to assert yourself. Well I agree to a certain extent but then everything can be overdone and from my personal observations, a whole lot of people, and in particular a whole lot of females in North America tend to overdo the assertiveness thing to the point where they actually lose their beautiful God Given Femininity ….this is not good.

And so we come to the title of today’s article ‘Assertiveness Must Be Tempered’ ….yes indeed it must. Otherwise if it is overdone, it can be viewed by many as arrogance, which believe me will not help anyone to endear themselves to others, thus getting their co-operation as they travel the road of life on their way to the proverbial Success City. Yes My Friend, never lose sight of The Fact, that in all things there must be balance ….yes there must.

So the assertiveness, which is indeed needed as we pursue our goals and objectives, needs to be tempered with a certain amount of softness, co-operation and humility. If a person is too assertive, it is my belief that they may turn off more people than they turn on, and that’s not good for on the Road To Success, we need the assistance of as many people as possible to help us in attaining our goals and objectives

So what you need to do now is to practice being assertive, perhaps with your friends or associates at work whilst also tempering your assertiveness with a certain amount of charm and humility. So you keep pushing your way forward as you assert yourself whilst not annoying or insulting others, whose assistance is vital to your success. Balance is the key.

• Think about it!

