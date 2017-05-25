Privacy or secrecy?

Should romantic partners keep secrets from each other? Do romantic partners have a right to privacy? What is the difference between secrecy and privacy? The debate between what is secret and what is private is stronger now with the age of smart phones, iPads, emails and social media. Their use is forcing couples to redefine or clarify the meaning of boundaries. In some relationships, the use of social media or smart phones causes more pain than pleasure. When the Blackberry came on the market, the clientele in marriage therapist offices increased around the world because it was easier to text and individuals would find romantic notes on their partners’ phones sent to other people.

Do you have a right to lock your phone so your spouse cannot use it?

Should you have a secret password to your emails, Facebook page, etc.?

Can your spouse read your emails or text messages without your permission?

It is my professional opinion that withholding information, activities (nights out with friends) without your partner, or behavior from your intimate partner that doesn’t involve you as a person or the relationship, is the practice of secrecy. This should not be practiced.

Abe Kass, a marriage and family therapist, says, “Secrecy builds walls between two partners. Privacy is not the same as secrecy. A measured amount of privacy is needed for personal health. How much privacy is needed varies from person to person.”

Another author states that privacy would include closing the bathroom door to avoid embarrassment; withholding sexual fantasies that might hurt the feelings of one’s partner were he or she to know what they were; or withholding an unnecessary opinion to avoid conflict. The line between secrecy and privacy is not always black and white. Each couple needs to sort out the gray areas. Being discreet can be good or bad for a relationship. For example, is causing a minor scratch to the car and not deliberately announcing this fact common sense, or is it deceit (secrecy)? Or is withholding the negative results of a minor medical test to protect a spouse from unnecessary worry secrecy or common sense? Each couple must feel their way through these “gray” areas.

B

Here is what “Marriage Mission International” proposes about the difference between the two:

Privacy is something you give someone out of respect.

Secrecy is something you withhold from one another.

Privacy is when you want to go to the bathroom or pick your nose without your spouse looking, or try to buy them a gift without them knowing.

Secrecy is when you feel guilty about something that you can’t tell your spouse.

Privacy in marriage is your own personal space. In this there is trust and respect. The other partner is aware of this space and respects it without intrusion. We all need a little private time to ourselves, otherwise we’d go nuts.

Secrecy is destructive in marriage. It’s a lack of trust and respect. This is something the other partner is unaware of, and, in essence, it’s a lie.

Privacy is having some quality time or spiritual time alone.

Secrecy in a marriage can be a form of deceit.

Privacy is withholding info concerning yourself, the disclosure of which would be of no benefit to the partner, and which you don’t wish to share.

Secrecy, on the other hand, is the withholding of info that may influence the wellbeing of the partner. This effect may be financial, spiritual, physical, or mental.

Privacy is acceptable. Secrecy is not.

How do you apply these principles to cell phones, emails, social media, wallets, purses, money, etc.? Should I give the passwords for my Facebook, email or cell phone to my spouse? Should your spouse have to demand that he or she receives the passwords?

Geoff Steurer, marriage and family therapist, responds to these questions by saying: “You are feeling insecure in your new marriage because your husband is essentially telling you that you’re not welcome into part of his life. Knowing you have access to both [the passwords] creates more security and safety in marriage.”

Jason and Kelli Krafsky, authors of “Facebook and Your Marriage”, make the following suggestion: “Share your username and password with one another. Transparency is crucial to ensure trust in a committed relationship. Exchanging login information provides accountability and emotional security for both of you.”

Another way of looking at it is a spouse should not have to ask for passwords. Neither should there be any reason to withhold passwords. I do not look into my wife’s purse. On the other hand, I am not prevented from looking in it.

When a spouse finds clandestine texts in a partner’s text messages, that partner loses the privilege of privacy. It would have to be regained over time. That is the time to give up all usernames and passwords. Whenever a partner is adamant on not sharing passwords, there is something he or she is trying to hide, or the individual has a destructive view of intimacy in marriage.

Geoff Steurer states: “Healthy marriages are built on the secure knowledge that our spouse is accessible and responsive to us. Having access to each other’s lives does provide more security, even if we don’t always know everything our partner is reading, writing, or saying. In fact, the more you’re shut out from your husband’s life, the more you’ll want to know in an effort to know you’re safe in the relationship. Hopefully he can see that the more access you have to his world, the less need you’ll have to see everything he’s doing.”

Romantic partners, there should be absolutely no secrets in the relationship. Practice honesty and openness in every aspect of your lives. This is the true meaning of partnership, oneness, mutuality, togetherness and companionship in relationships.

• Barrington H. Brennen is a marriage and family therapist and board certified clinical psychotherapist. Send your questions or comments to barringtonbrennen@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box CB-13019, Nassau, The Bahamas, or visit www.soencouragement.org or call 242-327-1980 or 242-477-4002.