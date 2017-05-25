It is a good thing to sing praises unto God

“The Lord sustains the humble but casts the wicked to the ground.” – Psalm 147:6

Come Saturday morning, I am usually up, like every morning, at 5 a.m., and I enjoy making up my bed with all the pillows in “stay there” mode. I really love getting up early because it gives me time for reflection and to render thanks to a God who has brought me thus far on my way.

Saturday, outside of funerals, is my day to do housework, gardening and, yes, wash the car. And it is no joke — I just love to work. Many times I have to fuss myself out to take a nap. But how was I to know that while washing the car I had only 50 minutes to be at the airport to travel to London with a group.

We arrived in London on Sunday and it was, according to the church’s calendar, the fifth Sunday of Easter. Not living far away from St. Paul’s Cathedral, the notice board informed us that at 3:15 p.m. there would be evensong and sermon commemorating the choristers of St. Paul’s Cathedral, who died on active service in the First World War. What a wonderful service it was, and I still hold fast to my belief that the church has all the wonderful qualities to determine your lifestyle. It is graceful, disciplined, poised and humble in mind, body and soul.

St. Paul’s Cathedral is a Christian church within the Anglican tradition (Church of England) and welcomes people of all Christian traditions as well as people of other faiths, and people of little or no faith. Christian worship has been offered to God there for over 1,400 years. They are committed to the diversity, equal opportunities and personal and spiritual development of all who work and worship there, because they are followers of Jesus Christ.

The Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, Dean of Windsor and former Bishop to the Forces, gave the sermon. He spoke on the beauty of silence. When we are silent and still, it makes room for spiritual empowerment. Someone said that speech is silver but silence is golden, and to this end a special, composed anthem by Samuel Bordoli, “The Great Silence” was performed by the cathedral choir and conducted by Andrew Carwood. The piece sets war poet Ivor Gurney’s “Song and Pain” to music in a striking and moving work, which includes the singing by the current choristers of the names of those of their predecessors who gave their lives in war 100 years ago. The spirit of the words reflects the mood at the end of the war and captures the idea of resurrection, that from the ashes the soldier poet will endure his pain and enter the house of joy.

Where there is no pain, there is no gain, and recent events in our country give way to silence, to ponder over the paths we have trod, and in many instances ignoring warning road signs. This is no time for heated talk and fuss, but time to right wrongs wherever they may have occurred and offer prayers to God that righteousness will exalt our nation. Praise the Lord!

To tell the truth, being in London for just two days, and to see the orderly national behavior made me very sad, because I once knew of the times when we were once tied to “the apron strings” of dignity, decency and decorum, but we have strayed so far and become rebellious. And all that we have gotten is national chaos to all that bodes well for how the world marks the manner of our bearing.

But I rejoice in the Psalm of the day at the service: Psalm 147, and it gave me strength for the day and bright hope for tomorrow:

“O praise the Lord, for it is a good thing to sing praises unto our God: Yea, a joyful and pleasant thing it is to be thankful. The Lord doth build up Jerusalem, and gather together the outcasts of Israel. He healeth those that are broken in heart, and giveth medicine to heal their sickness. He telleth the number of the stars, and calleth them all by their names. Great is our Lord, and great is His power. Yea, and His wisdom is infinite.

The Lord setteth up the meek and bringeth the ungodly down to the ground. O sing unto the Lord with thanksgiving. Sing praises upon the harp unto our God who covereth the heaven with clouds, and prepareth rain for the earth, and maketh the grass to grow upon the mountains and herb for the use of men, who giveth fodder unto the cattle, and feedeth the young ravens that call upon Him. He hath no pleasure in the strength of a horse; neither delighteth He in any man’s legs.

But the Lord’s delight is in them that fear him; and put their trust in His mercy. Praise the Lord, O Jerusalem; praise thy God, O Sion.”

