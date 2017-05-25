As a nation, consecutive administrations have grappled with the issue of crime in The Bahamas, as have many other administrations around the world. Having spent considerable time on the ground in solving crime issues, I have come to the unmistakable conclusion that the solution to the crime problem is not jobs, education, rehabilitation or policing. Yes, all of these elements are integral to solving the crime problem, but what I have experienced in my many years of working with young people is that crime is a “heart” issue.

At times we have touted getting jobs for young people as the solution. The problem is that, in my experience, many of the young people I have worked with, when they get a job, they purchase two guns instead of one. Most of the jobs available to marginalized persons are marginal jobs with marginal pay. Do we really expect that a marginal income will clear up all the issues and create model citizens? I seriously doubt it, not from conjecture, but from personal experience.

So what will solve the crime problem? The answer is a complicated one, but if I were a witness at the trial of solution to crime, I would have to testify as to what I have seen work, and suggest that we need to put a premium on things that have brought results without ignoring the other elements. Let me give some examples. Young drug dealer becomes model citizen, husband, father and community leader. How does this happen? His “heart” is changed and his behavior follows. This story may sound simplistic, but I have countless stories of similar transformations that are continuing to occur, and if something is bringing results we should not ignore it.

Without giving names in this instance, I have a list of former “bad boys” who have left the criminal life and are now husbands, fathers, businessmen and productive citizens. One of them slept in cars from age 13; another robbed a church at age 16; another was a DJ at gang events; another was a street thug — and the list goes on. Today they are all husbands, fathers, businessmen and exemplary leaders, even while some have never finished high school. The common denominator is a heart change through exposure to the gospel message of the Kingdom of God. Unlikely you may say, but it is 100 percent, guaranteed truth.

Let us not discount the value and importance of “heart” change in the equation of solving the crime problem. I believe the heart issue is the main one, but it is not an easy or simple solution. We live in a broken environment with broken families, abused children, neglected individuals and complicated relationships. It is hard to fix individuals in a broken environment because they have to return to and live in the environment that produced their initial behavior. In light of this I have added other elements to the heart issue for consideration below.

Law enforcement

Plea bargain and probation system: Since courts are continually clogged with a backlog of cases, plea bargains can be introduced (or accelerated), coupled with a strict probation system where offenders who break their probation conditions are immediately sent back to prison.

Three strikes program: In California a program was introduced where persons who commit three major felonies are automatically sentenced to a minimum of 25 years to life on the third offense. I believe persons who have fired a weapon or caused physical injury during the commission of a crime should automatically be sentenced to a minimum of 25 years. The carrying of assault weapons should also carry a minimum sentence of 25 years, as this type of weapon is solely used for mass murder.

Selective death penalty: I do not believe that the death penalty should be automatic for every murder. There are many different situations involved in a murder and the death penalty should be reserved for specific types of murder — murder while committing a robbery or rape, contract killings and senseless, violent killings. Cases of murder that come about due to arguments or disputes should be separated, as these are not premeditated

Increase prison capacity and improve conditions: It is quite obvious to many in the field that the number of young persons committing crimes is increasing, which means more people will be going to prison. Our prisons are already overcrowded and the conditions are below standard. If more persons will be going to prison, capacity needs to be increased and living conditions improved to meet minimum requirements, such as proper plumbing, no more than two persons per cell and other basic amenities.

Prevention

Strategic plan: Every church body and denomination should prepare a long-term strategic plan that includes increased funding and manpower directed at the youth population. Without this commitment, we will be continuing with rhetoric and little will be accomplished. Since it has been repeatedly shown that most offenders are young men, our plans and funding should be directed at this segment of the population as a priority.

Full-time youth workers: Most churches and denominations have no full-time youth pastor and some of the major denominations in The Bahamas have no full-time youth directors. If we are serious about addressing youth issues, it is imperative that churches, and especially larger denominations, hire and put in place full-time or at the minimum part-time directors and youth pastors to mentor and develop youth.

Conflict resolution and anger management: Classes/sessions should be incorporated into schools — particularly for students who have been involved in violence. Some aspects of this are already in place but should be expanded.

Violence and gang prevention: Sessions should be regularly scheduled in schools, churches and youth organizations, using reformed young men and women as examples to younger youth along with professional counselors and ministers.

Funding and incentives: Specific funding and incentives should be given to organizations and entities that are prepared to provide positive, alternative programming and activities for youth. There must be positive alternatives available for our youth, otherwise degenerate and criminal programming will be the default of the generation. In addition, all organizations that can prove they are conducting legitimate youth prevention, development and rehabilitation programs should be incorporated into a systemic fund. From my experience, most organizations that help youth are unfunded and officials have to spend much of their time and energy on attracting funds rather than on youth work.

Recognition of positive youth activities: This can be done through individual organizations and through government media, as well as private media outlets. Each media house should make it a point to provide recognition to positive youth achievements by allowing time slots for positive programming directed specifically at our youth.

Community-based national youth service: Establish a mandatory national youth service component that is tied to existing youth, community and church organizations that would strengthen these organizations without creating new infrastructure, personnel and budget challenges.

Rescue and rehabilitation

Enhanced training of youth workers: Co-ordinated by the Ministry of Youth (along with relevant private agencies) to ensure an adequate amount of trained youth workers to work with the various youth and community outreach programs. The ministry could also serve as the central body for the coordination of efforts.

Family development and enhancement

Parenting: Churches, community organizations and the government must make it a priority to prepare parents for parenting with regular parenting classes and a forum for dealing with parenting issues, particularly parent-teen relationships.

Marriage and parenting: As there are as many problems with parents as there are with youth, I recommend mandatory marriage and parenting classes for all seeking marriage licenses and for those who want to have children. I recommend that church leaders insist on marriage and parenting classes before performing marriages or baby dedications and christenings. Additionally, all marriage offices and justices of the peace should be required to undergo marriage and parenting training, or be required to refer persons wanting to be married to appropriate counselors before performing marriages.

Culture change

Culture change: Since it seems we have a negative culture, a concerted effort should be directed at culture change strategies — positive entertainment, positive media programming, reduction in gun promotion and awards for positive achievements of youth.

Media production: Local producers should be encouraged to provide DVDs and video production on causes and effects of violence, including public service announcements directed at violence prevention. Positive movies created by Bahamians should be encouraged and promoted on national TV as well as other private stations.

Entertainers: Local entertainers should be encouraged to produce non-violence material and to use their platforms to promote peace.

Victims: A greater focus needs to be placed on crime victims, including victim compensation that would assist victims in recovering from their tragic losses due to criminal offenses. If not already established, a victim’s compensation fund should be established to assist victims of crime.

Gang intervention/non-violence division: Establish a gang intervention/non-violence section in the Ministry of Youth or the Ministry of Education and in conjunction with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, focus on addressing school-age, youth violence and gang activity issues, and promote non-violence and positive alternatives. In addition to basic conflict resolution, this unit could address the issues of gang violence and intervention. Consideration can also be given to a special unit within the police force that monitors adult street gangs.

Information technology: Establish a website with information available for youth, youth workers, parents and community leaders, that would also incorporate a calendar of events and info on positive community activities.

Publicity for positive events: Through the Ministry of Youth, publicize positive events and have the ministry partner with organizations doing events on a national level.

Moral, character and spiritual training: Must be systematically incorporated into the lives of teens, in light of the statistics mentioned previously, to combat the march toward destructive behavior. Schools, churches and community organizations should use or implement chapel, inspirational, informational or practical sessions geared specifically toward young people.

Alternative sentencing: Young people who commit minor offenses or petty crimes should be provided with sentencing options that allow them to be supervised by social organizations or churches before incarceration is considered (elements of this appear to be already in place).

Teen and young adult fathers: All teen and young adult fathers should be required to attend parenting classes, as most young fathers tend to abandon their children, or have children with multiple women.

Systemic funding for prevention and rehabilitation: It is my feeling that confiscated assets from drug dealers and criminals should be earmarked for prevention and rehabilitation programs.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.