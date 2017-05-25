Let me tell you a personal story here today, something which actually happened to me that changed my whole life. In the late 60s I joined Earl Nightingales’ organization, The Nightingale-Conant Corporation of Chicago. The company was headed by Earl Nightingale, who was known as “the dean of personal motivation”. Now I was marketing Earl’s motivational lessons that were recorded on cassettes in those days. I did extremely well, actually selling $27,000 worth of these cassette albums in a few weeks in The Bahamas.

Apparently, everyone in Chicago was talking about my great feat and so I was invited to come to Chicago to give a talk at a new distributor seminar that would be recorded and sent out on cassettes to some 4,000 Nightingale-Conant distributors worldwide. Now let me tell you that I had never, ever spoken in public before, and indeed I had a tremendous fear of speaking in public, as many do. However, I went to Chicago, made my presentation at the seminar and returned to The Bahamas, glad to have that ordeal behind me.

Then I was appointed regional director for the Caribbean, Central and South America for The Nightingale-Conant Corporation. Now at a meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the vice president of the international division of The Nightingale-Conant Corporation played the recording of the talk I’d given a few weeks earlier in Chicago. When I listened to it, it actually amazed me and I said it was quite good. Then Ron Davis the VP said to me, “Paul, you don’t know how good you are.” This changed my whole life.

Yes, I had talents inside of me that I was not aware of, but that day in Puerto Rico I became aware of them and it totally changed my life. Yes indeed, I’m going to say to you here today, you don’t know how good you are, as God made you and filled you full of special talents with which to succeed. Now start to believe in yourself, discover your own special talents, and believe me, the sky is the limit for you.

• Think about it!

