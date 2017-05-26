I grew up in my younger years in England and Ireland and, believe me, one thing that was hammered into us, both by our parents and at school, was to have good manners. Yes indeed, as today’s title simply states it, manners matter. I remember well when I would spend time on my grandfather’s farm in the summer at harvest time, all sorts of extra workers would be hired, and many of these extra workers would be extremely poor; however, they all had the best of manners, saying “Yes sir” and “No sir” “Please” and “Thank You”. It just appeared to be the normal thing to do at the time as everyone, from top to bottom, young and old, rich or poor, were mannerly when dealing with others.

Today, many years later and in a different part of the world where I now reside, I find that manners are greatly lacking with so many people, and especially with a whole lot of young people. For example — holding the door open at the supermarket for a lady to go in is just natural behavior for me, however, it never ceases to amaze me, that when I actually do this, as I always do, the ladies who go through the door which I’d kindly held open for them, don’t even have the courtesy to say thank you. This, to me, is very sad, but alas true. Yes indeed, in my book, manners matter. Yes they do!

Yes indeed, manners matter, particularly in business. To me it’s extremely important for businesses of all types to properly train all members of their staff to be courteous, not only to their customers, but also to each other, so that a pleasant, positive atmosphere is the order of the day throughout the entire organization from top to bottom. I guarantee that when this type of behavior is practiced at the top of any organization, it will flow throughout the business, affecting the staff and customers in a beneficial way.

• Think about it!

