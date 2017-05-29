I overheard someone at a business establishment state the following, “I’m not going to knock myself out for these people,” — referring of course to his employers. “They don’t pay me enough.” When I heard him say that I shuddered in disbelief. Firstly, with that kind of attitude, believe me, a person can never hope to succeed. Well why should I knock myself out D. Paul, after all these people for whom I work don’t pay me very much you may say with an extremely negative, annoyed look on your countenance.

Well my friend, I can guarantee you that those people who succeed in life are those who not only do the work they’re paid for, but they also, as today’s title puts it, go the extra mile. I’m quite sure you’ve heard business advertisements stating that they go above and beyond what is required of them to ensure that their customers are treated well. This, of course, makes sense for any business that wants to build its customer base and have them return again and again to that business to buy products and/or services.

Yes my friend, the individuals and businesses that do not understand the philosophy of going the “extra mile” will not get too far in life, believe me. This of course applies across the board, in family relationships, with one’s spouse or significant other, and the children. It applies in sports, as those who succeed in this field, no matter what the particular sport may be, also go the “extra mile”.

So my friend, as you begin your day today, no matter what you’ll be doing — going to work, staying at home, going to school — whatever it is you’ll be involved with today, I suggest that you make a determined effort to go the “extra mile” with everything you undertake, and believe me, you’ll have an ultra-successful day. I guarantee it.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.