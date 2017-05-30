Cellulitis of the leg/foot

Cellulitis pronounced (sel-u-LIE-tis) is a common skin infection caused by a bacteria (germ). Cellulitis may first appear as a red, swollen area that feels hot and tender when touched. The redness and swelling often spreads rapidly and cellulitis is usually painful.

In most cases, the skin on the lower legs is affected, although the infection can occur anywhere on your body or face. Cellulitis is superficial and usually affects the surface of the skin, but it can go deeper and affect the underlying tissues under the skin. Cellulitis can also spread to the bloodstream and other parts of the body.

If cellulitis isn’t treated, the infection might spread and become serious and threaten a person’s leg and life. You should get medical help right away if you experience the symptoms of cellulitis.

Cellulitis symptoms

Cellulitis symptoms may include pain and tenderness in the leg; redness or inflammation of the area; a skin sore or rash that appears and grows quickly; skin looks tight, shiny and swollen; the foot/leg may feel warm or hot, or there may be an abscess with pus formation.

Some common symptoms in the body that may indicate a more serious cellulitis infection include fever, chills, feeling sick, fatigue, dizziness, lightheadedness, muscle aches, and sweating. If you have any of these symptoms with cellulitis you should contact your doctor immediately.

Risk factors for cellulitis

Cellulitis occurs when certain types of bacteria enter through a cut or crack in the skin. Cellulitis is commonly caused by Staphylococcus and Streptococcus bacteria. Skin injuries such as cuts, insect bites, or surgical incisions are commonly the sites of the infection. These include a weakened immune system, skin conditions that cause breaks in the skin, such as eczema and athlete’s foot, intravenous (IV) drug use, diabetes, or a history of cellulitis.

Diagnosing cellulitis

Your doctor can usually diagnose cellulitis on sight, but they’ll perform a physical exam to determine the extent of your condition. This exam might show symptoms like swelling of the skin, redness and warmth of the leg, pain and other symptoms listed above.

Depending on the severity of your symptoms, your doctor may want to monitor the affected area for a few days to see if redness or swelling continues or resolves. In some cases, your doctor may perform a blood test or a culture of the wound to test for the presence of bacteria.

Treating cellulitis

Since cellulitis is an infection it is treated with an antibiotic to kill the bacteria causing the infection. Your doctor will usually prescribe a course of oral antibiotics to treat your cellulitis. The length of treatment with oral antibiotics will depend on the severity of your condition. Even if symptoms improve within a few days, it’s important to take all of the medication prescribed to ensure proper treatment. While you’re taking antibiotics, monitor your condition to see if symptoms improve. In most cases, symptoms will improve or disappear within a few days.

In some cases, pain relievers are also prescribed. You should rest until your symptoms improve. While you rest, you should raise the affected limb higher than your heart to help reduce any swelling.

You will be followed closely by your doctor, but contact your doctor immediately if you don’t respond to treatment within three days after beginning the antibiotics, if your symptoms get worse, or if you develop a fever.

Cellulitis generally goes away within seven to 10 days of starting antibiotics. Longer treatment may be necessary if your infection is more severe. This can occur if you suffer from a chronic disease or if your immune system isn’t working properly.

People with certain medical conditions and risk factors may need to stay in the hospital for observation or IV antibiotic treatment. Your doctor may recommend you be admitted to hospital if you have fever, high blood pressure, an infection that doesn’t improve with oral antibiotics, a compromised immune system due to other diseases, or require IV antibiotics when oral antibiotics don’t work.

Complications of cellulitis

If not treated, cellulitis can spread to deeper tissues in the body and can enter the lymph nodes or the bloodstream. Potential complications that can occur include a blood infection, a bone infection, inflammation of your lymph vessels, tissue death, or gangrene.

Preventing cellulitis

It is best to try and prevent getting cellulitis. If you have a break in your skin, clean it immediately and apply antibiotic ointment regularly. Cover your wound with a bandage and change it daily until a scab forms. Watch your wounds for redness, drainage, or pain. These symptoms could indicate the beginning of an infection. People with poor circulation or who have medical conditions that put them at risk for cellulitis should take extra precautions, including washing and cleaning the feet/leg daily; keeping skin moist to prevent cracking by applying lotion or cream; promptly treating superficial skin infections such as athlete’s foot; wearing protective equipment when working or playing; inspecting legs and feet daily for signs of injury or infection.

If you have symptoms of cellulitis on your leg or foot, or concerned you may be at risk for it, contact your podiatrist or primary doctor as soon as possible.

